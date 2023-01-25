Read full article on original website
Oklahoma State offers 2023 running back Sesi Vailahi from Utah
It appears Oklahoma State football is still looking to add a high school running back to its 2023 recruiting class with National Signing Day less than a week away. The Cowboys extended a late offer to one of the top ball carriers in Utah this week as Salt Lake City West standout Sesi Vailahi became the latest new target.
In the world of elite prep school basketball, what is the value of a game?
First-year prep school Red Rock Academy in Las Vegas knew the coveted opportunity to play a nationally ranked opponent was one it couldn’t pass up. That's why what it saw as a potentially program-legitimizing Jan. 2 matchup with AZ Compass Prep was well worth the effort. Red Rock Academy ...
lvsportsbiz.com
Nevada To Oakland Athletics: No New Taxes For Ballpark In Las Vegas But There Are Economic Programs Available For Businesses
Not a single person is standing in the way of the Oakland Athletics moving to Las Vegas and building a baseball park. In fact, any other businesses have moved from California to Las Vegas to open shop. But if the Major League Baseball franchise wants free public money from the...
wyo4news.com
Wyoming challenges new Federal Labor Rule that could affect your 401(k)
CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Wyoming has joined a 25-state coalition in a lawsuit over a Department of Labor rule which would affect the retirement accounts of millions of people. The rule would allow 401(k) managers to direct their clients’ money to ESG (Environmental Social Governance) investments rather than fiduciary standards. This is contrary to the laws outlined in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA).
Henderson, January 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice
‘I am sickened beyond words to express my horror,’ Las Vegas community reacts to video of violent arrest of Tyre Nichols during Memphis traffic stop
Las Vegas and Nevada officials are reacting to the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after body cam footage and street surveillance footage were made public Friday.
Nevada ranks #1 for public bridges in the nation
13 Action News joins NDOT for a bridge inspection on I-11 in Hoover Dam. There's an extensive amount that goes into the inspection.
Influx of Hawaiians moving to Las Vegas for cheaper price of living
Realtor, Scott Suzuki talks comparison between an average home in Hawaii and in Las Vegas. The difference is staggering. Meanwhile, Trevis Nishioka shares his story of moving to Las Vegas.
casinonewsdaily.com
F1 in Las Vegas Even a Bigger Deal than Earlier Imagined
When the Super Bowl comes to town it’s always a big deal – but it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing for most towns. The F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, on the other hand, is expected to take place in Las Vegas every year from now on. In 2023 it is expected to make twice the economic impact Super Bowl LVIII will have when it comes to Allegiant Stadium in early 2024.
Freshman Orientation: Erica Mosca is Nevada’s first Filipina legislator
Assemblywoman Erica Mosca is the first in her family to graduate from college and the first Filipina to serve in the Legislature. The post Freshman Orientation: Erica Mosca is Nevada’s first Filipina legislator appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox5 KVVU
CCSD looks to conserve more water by converting 27 football fields to artificial turf
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Last year, CCSD installed artificial turf at more than a dozen football fields in an effort to cut back on water use. The turf is expected to save millions of gallons of water. 1.3 billion gallons of water is how much water CCSD will be...
890kdxu.com
The 20 Things Utahns Will Do When They Go To Las Vegas
Sure, everybody talks about Las Vegas as the place to get wild. People go there try new drugs, drink new things, and lose all their money in a haze of breathless debauchery. But when you're from Southern Utah, your idea of a "wild and crazy time" might be slightly different.
Lombardo to name former lieutenant governor Krolicki to the gaming commission
Gov. Joe Lombardo intends to appoint former Treasurer and Lt. Governor Brian Krolicki to the Nevada Gaming Commission. The post Lombardo to name former lieutenant governor Krolicki to the gaming commission appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada gets $55 million for high-speed internet
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting more than $55 million for high-speed internet. The money will go towards broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects to help connect more than 40,000 households in the Silver State. Money for the projects comes from the...
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Nevada
HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state.
upr.org
2023 Colorado River reporting update with Alex Hager on Wednesday's Access Utah
Today we’ll check in with reporter Alex Hager. You hear his reporting from the Colorado River Reporting Project regularly on UPR. We’ll ask if this winter’s snow will be enough to pull us out of the drought. We’ll look to the future of the Colorado River as climate change makes the area drier. We’ll look at proposed changes at Lake Powell and Lake Mead. We’ll also think about how a shrinking Lake Powell affects the water supply to a town like Page, Arizona. And we’ll ask Alex Hager about a water tasting event featuring Colorado tap water.
2news.com
Las Vegas Woman Named 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year
Deborah Earl of Las Vegas was selected as the 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year®. She is the 65th woman in Nevada history to hold this honor. In 2014, Earl began parent advocacy work in response to activist efforts to diminish parental rights and indoctrinate children in radical ideologies at school.
jammin1057.com
Las Vegas Ranks In Dirtiest Cities In America; See Who’s Number One
This may not be one of our proudest moments but Las Vegas ranks as one of the dirtiest cities in the U.S. Vegas is a small city with a big attitude. We are looked to be on the level of a Los Angeles, New York, and maybe even a Chicago when it comes to primary travel destinations. The difference is that we don’t have half the amount of residents that live here. And if we’re being honest, we like it like that.
Pure Green to Open First Nevada Location in Silverado Ranch
The smoothie, açai bowl, and cold-pressed juice brand has big plans for Las Vegas
Record-Courier
Frey Ranch named Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year
The Nevada Department of Agriculture, in partnership with Made in Nevada presented the 2022 Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year Award to Frey Ranch Distillery in Fallon. Frey Ranch Distillery was selected from 15 nominations by three judges from the NDA and Made in Nevada to...
