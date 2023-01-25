Read full article on original website
Jefferson High School students compete in San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Junior Pitmaster competition
SAN ANTONIO – High school students across the state competed in San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo’s Junior Pitmaster competition Saturday. San Antonio’s Jefferson High School’s Junior Pitmasters team spent the day putting their barbecue skills to the test by competing in three categories: chicken, pork spare ribs and brisket.
City of San Antonio to accept applications to fill District 7 vacancy beginning Feb. 13
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio will start to accept applications to fill the District 7 vacancy on the city council beginning Feb. 13. The position became vacant after Councilwoman Ana Sandoval announced her resignation from City Council, citing growing personal obligations. Applications will be accepted through...
Santikos New Braunfels to add arcades, bowling, and sport bar
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Santikos New Braunfels will soon have more entertainment options. The current theater is getting a remodel and will expand to add arcades, bowling and a sports bar. Santikos purchased the former Alamo Drafthouse theater in the New Braunfels Marketplace in August of 2021. According to...
Fallstreaks spotted in the San Antonio sky Thursday
If you were running errands or went out to grab lunch on Thursday, you may have noticed a few “hole punch” clouds in the San Antonio sky. This cloud phenomenon is called a “fallstreak” and has to do with the process of freezing already very cold water droplets.
Five San Antonio chefs, bar named 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists
SAN ANTONIO – The James Beard Foundation has announced the semifinalists for its prestigious top restaurant and chef awards. Among the recognized culinary professionals and restaurants of 2023 are five San Antonio Chefs and a brewery. Here is a list of the semifinalists:. Top Emerging Chef:. Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin...
Southwest ISD students raise money for classmate recovering from severe burns
SAN ANTONIO – A school tradition was used to turn tragedy into hope. Marcus Rutledge, 14, was left with severe burns to over 85% of his body after an accident in the kitchen over the holidays. His parents say he was joking and playing around in the kitchen moments...
‘The Battle of the Alamo 2.0′: SA city council to decide Thursday whether to use eminent domain on local bar
San Antonio – The day before a vote on whether to use eminent domain to take over a downtown bar in the way of a new Alamo Visitors Center and Museum, its owner said the City of San Antonio and its partners can come and take it -- if they come to the right price first.
Behind the Kitchen Door: Trio of Mexican restaurants rack up similar violations
SAN ANTONIO – A trio of Mexican restaurants racked up similar health code violations during recent inspections leading to low scores for the San Antonio food businesses. Taqueria Jalisco, located in the 6600 block of Zarzamora Street, earned a 75 on their December health inspection. An inspector found a...
Texas Eats: Jerk Chicken, Detroit Pizza and Cajun Gravy Steaks
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder heads to the far West Side to sample some jerk chicken at The Jerk Shack with chef Nicola Blaque. Next,...
San Antonio City Council authorizes eminent domain takeover of Moses Rose’s, will try negotiating first
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio could very well come and take it. The San Antonio City Council on Thursday morning voted 9-2 to authorize the use of eminent domain to acquire Moses Rose’s Hideout on East Houston Street, which sits in the footprint of a planned Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.
The San Antonio Queen of Soul pageant continues to impact lives
SAN ANTONIO – The search for Fiesta royalty is underway, with the 53rd annual San Antonio Queen of Soul pageant taking place this week. The event is happening Friday at the Carver Community Center, located at 226 North Hackberry Street. This year’s theme is “Steppin’ Out and Steppin’ Up.”...
SAWS denies damage claim after same pipe repeatedly bursts in front of Castle Hills home
CASTLE HILLS, Texas – San Antonio Water System officials have denied a damage claim filed by a Castle Hills homeowner, despite the same water pipe bursting over and over again in the woman’s front yard. Homeowner Dorian Patrick filed the claim for damages in September after learning that...
As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, January 26, 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we have a jazz performance from a local musician, Jen takes us to another Happy Space, the Hayden shows off their game day eats, and it’s a Vaquero Cook-Off!. Do you like Jazz? A local musician Billy Ray Shepperd performs music...
SAPD: Underage duo steals alcoholic beverages, fires gunshot during chase
SAN ANTONIO – Two juveniles stole alcoholic beverages from a gas station and fired a gunshot while being chased on the city’s East Side, according to San Antonio Police. The robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday at a First Stop gas station located in the 2300 block of East Houston Street.
Civil Rights era musical with songs from legendary Jazz singer Nina Simone premieres in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A powerful musical set in the Civil Rights era is playing at the Public Theater of San Antonio. “Nina Simone: Four Women” is a story of activism and racism told through music and songs written by the legendary jazz singer. The musical gives a small glimpse into a key moment in the Civil Rights movement.
Woman says she caught man inappropriately touching himself at San Antonio park
SAN ANTONIO – What was supposed to be a fun, relaxing day at McAllister Park took a disturbing turn for Marissa Rijos and her partner. Rijos regularly records dance videos and on Wed., January 17th, her video captured way more than she wanted to see. “To the ground, like...
Get inspired with these 5 decor trends on the rise in 2023
5. Dark wood - Magdalena says this ONLY includes “splashes” of dark wood accent pieces, such as coffee tables. For more inspiration, follow Magdalena on her TikTok and Instagram.
2 people shot, killed inside vehicle on Northwest Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after two people were found fatally shot inside a vehicle on the city’s Northwest Side early Friday morning. Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the 400 block of Trudell Drive, not far from Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road after receiving word of the shooting.
Lowest number of veterans experiencing ‘unsheltered’ homelessness in SA, according to Point in Time Count
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has made some changes to help more veterans get off the streets and into housing. The 2022 Point in Time (PIT) Count recorded the lowest number of unsheltered veterans in Bexar County and San Antonio since 2016. Haven For Hope Veterans Coordinator John Votts...
Man shot, killed by SAPD officer in Motel 6 parking lot identified by ME’s Office
SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and killed by a San Antonio police officer at a far West Side motel has been identified. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday identified the man as Edward Lee Nandin, 50. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m....
