San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Santikos New Braunfels to add arcades, bowling, and sport bar

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Santikos New Braunfels will soon have more entertainment options. The current theater is getting a remodel and will expand to add arcades, bowling and a sports bar. Santikos purchased the former Alamo Drafthouse theater in the New Braunfels Marketplace in August of 2021. According to...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

Fallstreaks spotted in the San Antonio sky Thursday

If you were running errands or went out to grab lunch on Thursday, you may have noticed a few “hole punch” clouds in the San Antonio sky. This cloud phenomenon is called a “fallstreak” and has to do with the process of freezing already very cold water droplets.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

The San Antonio Queen of Soul pageant continues to impact lives

SAN ANTONIO – The search for Fiesta royalty is underway, with the 53rd annual San Antonio Queen of Soul pageant taking place this week. The event is happening Friday at the Carver Community Center, located at 226 North Hackberry Street. This year’s theme is “Steppin’ Out and Steppin’ Up.”...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, January 26, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we have a jazz performance from a local musician, Jen takes us to another Happy Space, the Hayden shows off their game day eats, and it’s a Vaquero Cook-Off!. Do you like Jazz? A local musician Billy Ray Shepperd performs music...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

