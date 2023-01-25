Read full article on original website
KOCO
Cleveland County residents opposed to turnpike expansion now fear for neighbors
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's plan for a turnpike expansion in Cleveland County was delayed again. The U.S. Bureau of Land Reclamation said the turnpike would not meet the land's intended purpose on an area around Lake Thunderbird. Neighbors now worry that homes not included in the original plan could be impacted if the extension's route changes.
Traffic Alert: I-35 southbound lanes reopen after wreck
Emergency crews are on the scene of a accident on I-35 South of Guthrie. OHP is on the scene assessing the situation at this time.
One killed in NW Oklahoma City house fire
Tragedy struck in a Northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood Friday afternoon, as an elderly man was killed in a house fire.
OHP Fishes Truck Out Of River North Of McLoud
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team recovered a submerged truck Friday morning from the North Canadian River. OHP said the vehicle had been discovered in the water near State Highway 102 north of McLoud. OHP also said the recovered 2011 black Ford F-150 came back stolen out of Shawnee.
Police investigate shooting in Midwest City
Authorities in Midwest City are investigating a shooting that injured a teenager early Friday morning.
Oklahoma County calls for land acquisition proposals for new jail
January 27, Oklahoma County issued an RFP for acquisition of land for a new jail approved in a bond vote in 2022. The post Oklahoma County calls for land acquisition proposals for new jail appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craft
An Oklahoma witness at Oklahoma City reported watching an oval-shaped object through night vision goggles while waiting to take off from Wiley Post Airport at 6:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Road Conditions Improving In Edmond
The snow is falling in Edmond on Tuesday. News 9's Chris Yu reports on road conditions in Edmond and shares his first-ever snowman.
TWG Breaks Ground on $47M Oklahoma City Affordable Community
Fairground Flats is scheduled for delivery in 2024. TWG Development has broken ground on Fairground Flats, a 216-unit affordable housing community in Oklahoma City. Construction is slated for completion in 2024. The $47 million project is being developed with the support of the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency, Citibank, Bank of...
Oklahoma City hosting hiring event for several positions
Benefits include 96 hours of vacation leave, 130 hours of sick leave per year, and 11 regular holidays per year.
OK Corporation Commission holds hearing on fuel cost increases
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission had its first of three hearings on Thursday after one commissioner is skeptical about 2021 fuel costs.
OKCPD looking for serial porch pirate in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a serial porch pirate. Police believe this same woman is believed to have hit a number of houses near NW Expressway and Penn in the 2200 block of NW 52nd St. If anyone...
Driver killed after wild chase ends in NE OKC building crash
Officials say one person is dead following a wild chase in Oklahoma City early Friday morning.
Classic car owner seeking refund for incomplete paint job
A Midwest City man is feuding with a custom cars shop over a paint job. He told KFOR after five months of little progress he asked for a refund, but the shop owner has stopped communications with him.
Victim identified in deadly northeast Oklahoma City shooting
So far, no arrests have been made.
Sulphur woman crashes, rolls vehicle after losing consciousness
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur woman crashed and rolled her car after she lost consciousness while driving in McClain County Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Robin Faulkenberry was driving on Interstate-35 southbound just north of mile marker 95 in Purcell when she lost consciousness. The car then left the road, struck a fence, and rolled 1/2 time before coming to rest on its top in a creek bed.
Victim named in Eastside shooting — suspect still at large
The victim in Oklahoma City's 5th homicide of 2023 has been identified. Police are still looking for the suspect. The post Victim named in Eastside shooting — suspect still at large appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to remote learning Wednesday due to winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced that they are closed, or students will learn remotely on Wednesday after winter weather and snow hit the state on Tuesday. Oklahoma City Public Schools will be virtual again on Wednesday. Norman Public Schools officials said classes on Wednesday have been canceled and that...
Oklahoma State Board of Education terminates contract with Indigenous charter school
OKLAHOMA CITY — Families and school administrators were left heartbroken after the Oklahoma State Board of Education voted Thursday to terminate its contract with Sovereign Community Schools. Sovereign is a charter school in Oklahoma City that serves Indigenous students. The school has previously struggled with financial and academic trials.
