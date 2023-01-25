Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Court bid to protect tenants from rent-to-rent ‘ghost landlords’
Housing campaigners hope a Supreme Court ruling to legally define who should be deemed a landlord will help protect tenants in some of England's worst rental properties. They are concerned about a practice - known as rent to rent - which allows a company to rent a whole home from a landlord, and then let rooms individually for profit. They say this often leaves properties in poor condition and tenants with nowhere to turn.
Bill to allow tenants to stop paying rent stuck in committee
A proposed bill that would allow tenants to stop paying rent when life- or safety-threatening issues had not been repaired failed to pass out of committee Tuesday. House Bill 37, sponsored by Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker, D-Wilmington, drew praise from both sides of the aisle as well as from apartment associations and others who deal with renters for wanting to ... Read More
Federal money running out for rent relief, utility assistance program
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Emergency Rental Assistance Program, designed to help people with rent relief and utility assistance during COVID, could be ending fairly soon. According to the state’s website, the program has officially stopped accepting applications as of January 1. The money, coming from the federal government under the Federal CARES Act, is running […]
myzeo.com
4 things to know about winter tenant evictions
During the winter, tenant evictions in Quebec can be particularly difficult because cold temperatures and difficult weather conditions can make the eviction itself more complicated and make finding new housing more difficult. There are several things to know about tenant evictions in the winter in Quebec, which we will detail below.
msn.com
Taxes: Here are the federal tax brackets for 2023 vs. 2022
The income thresholds for the seven federal tax brackets increased by a bigger-than-normal amount for the 2023 tax year to reflect runaway inflation seen last year. “They are just the usual changes due to inflation," Jon Whiten, from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy told Yahoo Finance. "More dramatic this year since inflation was also dramatic.”
Why parents may see a smaller tax return this year
If inflation wasn't bad enough, it's shaping up to be a year of disappointing tax refunds for many people, perhaps especially for parents.
Connecticut: A tax nightmare for retirees
Connecticut is not among the 39 states that don’t tax Social Security; the 14 that don’t tax pensions; the 12 that don’t tax 401(k)s and IRAs; or the 10 that – like Florida – don’t tax any retirement income.
Increase family income at home without investment
Growing up Income at home without any investment efforts. Working from home can be a great source of income for your family. However, it is important to remember that this does not come with any security or benefits and can be stressful at times. The first thing you must do is decide if the work that you do is actually worth more than what you get paid at your day job. If it is possible to earn more money doing something else, then it is better not to do it. Your next step will be to find out if there are any websites or communities where people are looking for free work online. Of course, while working as a freelancer can be beneficial financially, it's important to remember that it doesn't come with any security or benefits.
Leverage These Tax Breaks Before April 15
Taxpayers often overlook these common tax credits – but shouldn’t.
