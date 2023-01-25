ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gig Car Share rental service leaving Sacramento. Here’s when it leaves and why?

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Gig Car Share, which has offered Sacramento residents electric cars to rent since 2019, will be leaving California’s capitol city by the end of February.

The car rental service — which Gig stands for “Get In, Go” — first started in Sacramento with 260 black and blue all-electric Chevy Bolts for residents to rent on streets around the city.

Gig Car Share’s HomeZone in Sacramento was mostly focused in the central part of the city, including downtown, midtown, east Sacramento, Curtis Park and Oak Park neighborhoods.

“While we remain committed to our vision for a shared mobility future,” Gig Car Share officials announced on the company’s website, “we’ve made the difficult decision to discontinue operations in the Sacramento HomeZone as of Tuesday, February 28.”

Gig Car Share, which is a company that is an innovation arm of AAA of Northern California, will still provide its car rental service in the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QMHO0_0kQigi0100
Gig Car Share company brought 260 all-electric vehicles to Sacramento for residents to rent in 2019. The service plans on leaving Sacramento as of Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Photo courtesy of GIG

The service in Sacramento was offered with free parking, no membership fees and an included insurance through a partnership with the city. Gig Car Share’s fleet team also took care of charging all of its cars.

The Gig Car Share services in Sacramento will end “due to low demand and high operational costs,” according to a written statement from AAA of Northern California.

“Gig periodically adjusts its service offerings,” AAA representatives said in the statement emailed to The Sacramento Bee. “We are thankful to our members and city partners for their support of Gig Car Share.”

It was unclear in the AAA statement whether there’s any chance Gig Car Share service will ever return to Sacramento.

The Sacramento Bee

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

