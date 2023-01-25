ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 Limited Edition Valentine's Day Treats That Will Make Your Heart Skip a Beat

By Lizzy Buczak
 3 days ago

From Tyson to Halo Top to Pop-Tarts—there's something on the list for everyone!

Valentine's Day is just around the corner—and it only makes sense that brands are unveiling products you’ll love for the holiday of love .

From Tyson to Halo Top, there are plenty of new items that will whisk you off your feet.

Limited Edition Valentine's Day Treats and Candy

Frosted Sweet Swirl Cupcake Pop-Tarts Bites

The limited-edition Pop-Tarts are love at first sight. They are conveniently packaged in Valentine’s Day themed portable pouches that allow you to personalize them with a sweet message.

Did we mention it’s perfect to share with loved ones, friends, or a classroom of valentines? Pick up a 28-count box at grocery stores nationwide for an SRP of $11.49.

Tyson Nuggets of Love

Nothing says “ I love you ” more than heart-shaped chicken nuggets. And thankfully, Tyson’s are back in stores just in time for February 14.

“Offering the same great taste Tyson fans know and love, the festive heart-shaped chicken nuggets are made with 100% white meat chicken raised with no antibiotics ever,” the press release notes.

They are sold in 27 oz. packages in the freezer aisles at grocery stores nationwide, while supplies last.

Barilla Heart-Shaped Pasta

Heart-shaped foods are all the rage—and we all know the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach. Barilla Love aims to bring loved ones closer together in the kitchen this Valentine's Day.

The Barilla Love shape is inspired by one of Barilla's 35 beloved and iconic pasta cuts, Mezzi Rigatoni—which offers ridges to improve sauce retention.

It won’t be available for purchase, as you can only win the kit through a sweepstakes that runs through Feb. 1. Enter at www.BarillaLove.com , where one lucky winner will even score a trip to Italy.

Halo Top Raspberry White Chip Ice Cream

Halo Top wants you to cuddle up on the couch this V-Day with your soulmate, the limited-edition Raspberry White Chip pint. It features a “creamy combo of lush raspberry light ice cream and sweet crunchy white chips.” And the best part is that the entire pint only clocks in at 340 calories!

The pint retails for $4.99 at grocery stores nationwide (use their product finder ), while supplies last.

JET-PUFFED Heart-Shaped Strawberry Marshmallows

JET-PUFFED’s mouthwatering new item will make your Valentine’s Day sweeter than ever before.

They are perfect to add into festive dessert recipes or to eat all on their own! The marshmallows are available at Target and other retailers nationwide.

Welch's Juicefuls HeartThrobs

Heartthrobs are irresistible, just like Welch’s brand new snacks.

“Bursting with real juice you can see and fruit you can taste, these heart-shaped juice-filled snacks come in seasonal packaging including a “To & From” note card on the pack itself,” the press release notes.

Not only are they a good gift for a Valentine or Galentine, the release also informs parents that they are great for children’s parties, events, or to give out in the classroom.

You can snag them at Target and CVS for $2.00 for a 4 oz. bag. The flavors available are Strawberry and Cherry.

Cutwater Spirits

Adults can join in on the fun, too. Spice up your Valentine's Day with three new offerings from Cutwater Spirits: a grapefruit tequila paloma ($9.99 per 4-pack), a vodka apple pie high proof mixer ($13.99), and a canned strawberry margarita ($12.99 per 4-pack).

Brach's Conversation Hearts

Brach's/PR Newswire

The beloved candy brand Brach's is entering the chat with a brand-new edition of conversation hearts in collaboration with the fan-favorite TV show Friends .

The limited-edition Valentine's Day treats have been designed with 26 of the most popular Friends quotes and references, including "UR MY LBSTR," "MOO POINT," "ON A BREAK," and, of course, "HOW U DOIN?"

Brach's limited-edition Friends conversation hearts are available on shelves at stores nationwide alongside the company's classic heart-shaped candies.

