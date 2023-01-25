Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify possible approach to prevent cancer from evolving to resist treatment
A new clinical and preclinical study from UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center identifies the DNA roots of resistance to targeted cancer therapy, providing a possible strategy to address a vexing issue in cancer therapeutics. Results are published online ahead of print in Cancer Discovery. "We are taking a fresh approach...
MedicalXpress
New test could detect Alzheimer's disease 3.5 years before clinical diagnosis
New research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College London has established a blood-based test that could be used to predict the risk of Alzheimer's disease up to 3.5 years before clinical diagnosis. The study, published in the journal Brain, supports the idea that components...
MedicalXpress
New ultrafast fMRI technique may help inform brain stimulation
Brain stimulation, such as deep brain stimulation (DBS), is a powerful way to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders. While it has provided therapeutic benefit for sufferers of Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and addiction for more than a decade, its underlying neural mechanism is not yet fully understood. Researchers at the Queensland Brain...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
MedicalXpress
Hairdressers of color exposed to 'concerning' mix of unknown chemicals: Study
Black and Hispanic hairdressers are exposed to a complex mixture of chemicals, many of them unknown, potentially hazardous, and undisclosed on product labels, Johns Hopkins University researchers found. The new study is the first to apply an advanced screening technique used to identify chemicals in food and wastewater to assess...
What Is VEXAS Syndrome? Newly Discovered Disease May Be More Common Than Once Thought
VEXAS syndrome has a wide range of symptoms that can mimic other diseases.
MedicalXpress
Studying ADHD from childhood into adulthood and older age
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by developmentally inappropriate levels of inattentiveness, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. Symptoms of ADHD often persist into adulthood and psychiatric comorbidities as well as adverse somatic outcomes can emerge across the lifespan. Health outcomes of ADHD in adulthood and old age and the...
MedicalXpress
A drug that increases dopamine can reverse the effects of inflammation on the brain in depression
An Emory University study published in Molecular Psychiatry shows levodopa, a drug that increases dopamine in the brain, has potential to reverse the effects of inflammation on brain reward circuitry, ultimately improving symptoms of depression. Numerous labs across the world have shown that inflammation causes reduced motivation and anhedonia, a...
MedicalXpress
Cancer cells may shrink or super-size to survive
Cancer cells can shrink or super-size themselves to survive drug treatment or other challenges within their environment, researchers have discovered. Scientists at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, combined biochemical profiling technologies with mathematical analyses to reveal how genetic changes lead to differences in the size of cancer cells—and how these changes could be exploited by new treatments.
MedicalXpress
New study suggests a promising therapeutic target for sepsis
Sepsis, one of the most acute and serious disease complications in the intensive care unit, is caused by various infections and results in life-threatening organ dysfunction. The intestinal barrier plays a vital role in the process of sepsis, and its disruption exacerbates sepsis. A new study in The American Journal...
MedicalXpress
Study finds rural residents have 19% higher risk of heart failure than their urban counterparts
Adults living in rural areas of the United States have a 19% higher risk of developing heart failure compared to their urban counterparts, and Black men living in rural areas have an especially higher risk—34%, according to a large observational study supported by the National Institutes of Health. The...
MedicalXpress
New blood test is more accurate in identifying osteoarthritis progression
A new blood test that can identify progression of osteoarthritis in the knee is more accurate than current methods, providing an important tool to advance research and speed discovery of new therapies. The test relies on a biomarker and fills an important void in medical research for a common disease...
MedicalXpress
Additional anesthesiology residency positions may help hospitals save costs
Expanding anesthesiology residency programs—even in the absence of federal funding—may help medical institutions save staffing costs and address projected shortages of anesthesia care professionals, suggests a first-of-its-kind study being presented at the American Society of Anesthesiologists' ADVANCE 2023, the Anesthesiology Business Event. In the wake of the COVID-19...
MedicalXpress
Personalized brain modeling technique may lead to breakthroughs in clinical epilepsy trial
Researchers of the Human Brain Project (HBP) have published a new study in Science Translational Medicine presenting advanced brain modeling methods for epilepsy clinical care. The article, which is featured on this week's cover of the journal, describes the methodology used in the EPINOV clinical trial (Improving Epilepsy surgery management and progNOsis using Virtual brain technology).
MedicalXpress
New 3D ultrasound may improve accuracy of liver cancer treatment
A simulated study by researchers at Western University and Lawson Health Research Institute has found a new system that uses ultrasound to construct 3D-images could make treatment of liver cancer, using thermal ablation, more accurate. Liver cancer is among the leading causes of cancer death globally. While surgery is one...
MedicalXpress
Study shows updated bivalent boosters are more effective at preventing hospitalization and death from Omicron
In a peer-reviewed study on the real-world effectiveness of updated bivalent mRNA vaccines, researchers at the University of North Carolina's Gillings School of Global Public Health found that bivalent boosters are more effective than original monovalent boosters at preventing COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The study was published today in The New England Journal of Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Gum infection may be a risk factor for heart arrhythmia, researchers find
Periodontitis, a gum disease, can lead to a litany of dental issues from bad breath to bleeding and lost teeth. Now, researchers at Hiroshima University have found that it could be connected to even more severe problems elsewhere in the body—the heart. In a study published in JACC: Clinical...
MedicalXpress
False confidence in blood pressure knowledge can undermine intentions to seek care
The majority of Americans do not know the threshold for normal/healthy blood pressure—yet they are confident that they do, according to a new USC study published this week in the journal Medical Decision Making. Nearly half of adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure (hypertension). In the long...
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop MRI definition for knee osteoarthritis (OA)
Knee osteoarthritis (OA) also known as degenerative joint disease of the knee is typically the result of progressive loss of cartilage and low grade inflammation. This common condition impacts approximately 500 million adults worldwide and is a leading cause of pain and disability. Despite this tremendous public health burden, there are no effective approved treatments that can prevent worsening or progression of OA and x-rays, the most common tool used to diagnose the condition, don't easily pick it up.
MedicalXpress
An unexpected T cell exhaustion factor driving cancer immunotherapy resistance
A research team from the LKS Faculty of Medicine, the University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) has identified an unexpected driver of cancer immunotherapy resistance: the harmful effect of chronic Type I Interferon signaling on tumor-killing CD8+ T cells. These findings provided new insights into the development of exhausted CD8+ T cells, which no longer effectively limit tumor growth, and highlighted a new target for immunotherapy improvement. The research has been published in Cell Reports.
