ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Imperious Shiffrin moves closer to overall World Cup record with 84th win

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h1q5h_0kQigawD00
Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates with her team after her victory in the giant slalom.

Mikaela Shiffrin didn’t wait long to add to her record total of World Cup wins. A day after securing record 83rd victory in Kronplatz, Shiffrin added her 84th win on Wednesday in another giant slalom on the same Italian course.

And just as she had a day earlier, Shiffrin led from start to finish, dominating the first run down the steep Erta course and then adding to her advantage in the second. Shiffrin finished a massive 0.82 seconds ahead of two-time Olympic silver medalist Ragnhild Mowinckel and 1.19sec ahead of Olympic champion Sara Hector.

“Oh my gosh,” Shiffrin said. “I was pushing so hard and I just hoped I ended up on the right side of all the gates. Now I’m a bit dead mentally – just so tired. But when you ski like that it keeps your energy going so just an incredible feeling.”

While Tuesday’s win moved Shiffrin ahead of the previous women’s mark of 82 victories held by former American teammate Lindsey Vonn, Wednesday’s victory moved her within two of the overall record of 86 wins held by Ingemar Stenmark.

Vonn retired four years ago when injuries cut her career short, while Stenmark raced in the 1970s and 80s.

If Shiffrin wins two slaloms in the Czech Republic this weekend, she could match Stenmark on Sunday at the same resort where she made her World Cup debut as a 15-year-old nearly 12 years ago.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Gina Lollobrigida obituary

The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Shiffrin wins slalom, moves within 1 win of World Cup record

SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic — (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin celebrated with a shoulder wiggle and a bright smile Saturday after dominating a slalom and moving within one victory of the 34-year-old World Cup record of 86 wins. The American showed no signs of pressure, a day before another...
NBC Sports

Aryna Sabalenka wins Australian Open for first Grand Slam singles title

MELBOURNE, Australia — One point away from her first Grand Slam title, Aryna Sabalenka faulted. And then she faulted again. She grimaced. She yelled and turned her back to the court. She wiggled her shoulders and exhaled. Clearly, this business of winning the Australian Open was not bound to...
The Spun

Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match

Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
The Guardian

German tank manufacturer’s warning puts pressure on Ukraine’s allies

Battle tanks from German industrial reserves wanted by Ukraine will not be ready to be delivered until 2024, the arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has warned, increasing pressure on Nato allies to support Ukraine with armoured vehicles in active service instead, ahead of a key meeting this week. “Even if the decision...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Shiffrin leads slalom in pursuit of 85th World Cup win

SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic — (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin posted the fastest time in the opening run of a women’s World Cup slalom Saturday, positioning herself for her 85th career victory. If Shiffrin wins the race, she would move within one of the World Cup...
The Guardian

The Guardian

561K+
Followers
129K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy