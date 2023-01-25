BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. We all want to look as fresh and youthful as we can, but as we age, our skin starts to lose moisture. With a hydrating super serum, you can deliver intense hydration to heal and nourish your skin. Serums help your skin hang onto the moisture it has and protect it from environmental pollutants. Fine lines and wrinkles look less noticeable, and your skin can take on an overall brighter, smoother appearance. There are several good-quality hydrating super serums, but this top pick from Caudalie provides a significant dose of hydration to the skin without leaving behind oily residue.

