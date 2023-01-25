ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

yourerie

Best eyelid scrub

Every time we blink, a lot is happening underneath our eyelids. Our eyelids protect our eyes from foreign objects and secrete moisturizing fluids that keep the eyes from drying out. They are the first line of defense in our optical health.
yourerie

Best dumbbell set

One of the best ways of getting into shape is to lift weights. The best place to start to build up while slimming down is with a set of dumbbells. Smaller than full free-weight systems, dumbbells are easier to handle and store in smaller spaces.
yourerie

Best meal replacement bars

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but lunch and dinner are not far behind. Unfortunately, many of us do not have the time or opportunity to prepare or purchase traditional meals three times a day. This is why many people turn to meal replacement bars.
yourerie

Best hydrating super serum

We all want to look as fresh and youthful as we can, but as we age, our skin starts to lose moisture. With a hydrating super serum, you can deliver intense hydration to heal and nourish your skin. Serums help your skin hang onto the moisture it has and protect it from environmental pollutants. Fine lines and wrinkles look less noticeable, and your skin can take on an overall brighter, smoother appearance. There are several good-quality hydrating super serums, but this top pick from Caudalie provides a significant dose of hydration to the skin without leaving behind oily residue.
yourerie

Best colon cleanse system

In recent years, there has been a growing conversation surrounding the benefits of colon cleanses. A 2016 pilot study found improved gastrointestinal symptoms after colonic irrigation. However, professionals recommend approaching colon cleansing with caution.
yourerie

Rowing machine vs. treadmill

When it's time for cardio, you could lace up and hit the track or settle in for a few thousand meters of rowing. Each is different and good for your body in its own way, but there are some discrepancies you should consider to get the most out of your workout.
yourerie

Think outside the chocolate box: Best nontraditional Valentine’s Day gifts

What are the best nontraditional Valentine's Day gifts?. With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, it's time to pick out a thoughtful gift for your significant other, BFF or favorite family member, because this sweet holiday isn't just for couples anymore. This year, instead of a cliche giant teddy bear or a bouquet of roses that definitely came from the grocery store, opt for a unique present that might better demonstrate your appreciation. Whether you're looking for non-romantic ideas or a gift that your partner won't roll their eyes at, think outside the chocolate box with these nontraditional Valentine's Day gifts.

