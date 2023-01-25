Read full article on original website
khn.org
ACA Enrollment Hits Record High Of 16.3 Million Insured
HHS released final numbers Wednesday from the 2023 open enrollment period for the federal exchange. 3 million of those who signed up this year are new to Obamacare. A few state exchanges remain open until the end of the month. More than 16.3 million people enrolled in a health plan...
khn.org
Did Your Health Plan Rip Off Medicare?
Today, KHN has released details of 90 previously secret government audits that reveal millions of dollars in overpayments to Medicare Advantage health plans for seniors. The audits, which cover billings from 2011 through 2013, are the most recent financial reviews available, even though enrollment in the health plans has exploded over the past decade to over 30 million and is expected to grow further.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CNET
Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive
The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
khn.org
Updated Covid Boosters Protect Effectively Against XBB.1.5 Strain: CDC
Early data published by the CDC Wednesday offers evidence that Moderna and Pfizer's updated bivalent booster shots — tailored last summer for the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 omicron strains that were predominant at the time — remains protective against the XBB.1.5 subvariant that is currently spreading. The...
khn.org
In North Carolina, Elsewhere, GOP Lawmakers Target Trans Health Care
Reuters and AP focus on a case concerning North Carolina's health insurance plan for state workers, challenging whether the state can exclude coverage for gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy. The New York Times explains other legal efforts to regulate trans people's lives. A U.S. appeals court panel was sharply...
khn.org
Vaccine Advisers Vote To Update And Simplify Future Covid Vaccines
By a 21-0 vote, members of the FDA's vaccine advisory committee recommended that U.S. covid vaccine strategy move toward a single covid shot. All manufacturers would update their formulas to match, making primary and booster shots interchangeable. The panel also supported the plan for annual vaccines, like the flu shot.
khn.org
FDA Experts Are Still Puzzled Over Who Should Get Which Covid Shots and When
At a meeting to simplify the nation’s covid vaccination policy, the FDA’s panel of experts could agree on only one thing: Information is woefully lacking about how often different groups of Americans need to be vaccinated. That data gap has contributed to widespread skepticism, undervaccination, and ultimately unnecessary deaths from covid-19.
khn.org
House Speaker Says Medicare Cuts Off The Table In Debt Ceiling Negotiations
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has assured that Medicare and Social Security will no longer be Republican targets in talks to strike a debt ceiling deal. In related news, a Republican study group eyes potential Medicare changes. And secret audits found millions in Medicare Advantage plan overpayments. The Hill: McCarthy: ‘We...
khn.org
Part II: The State of the Abortion Debate 50 Years After ‘Roe’
The abortion debate has changed dramatically in the seven months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and its nationwide right to abortion. Nearly half the states have banned or restricted the procedure, even though the public, at the ballot box, continues to show support for abortion rights. In...
khn.org
Lawsuits Target States That Restrict Abortion Pill Sales, Postal Delivery
News outlets report on a set of lawsuits that hinge on the difference between federal and state legal positions on abortion pills, challenging restrictive state laws limiting access to the drugs. Conversely, a third case from a conservative group is aimed at undoing the FDA's approval of mifepristone itself. A...
khn.org
US Suffering ‘Dire’ Shortage Of Infectious Disease Specialists
Fox News reports that the Infectious Diseases Society of America warns the staffing shortage is caused by "complex" reasons, including new doctors not showing a strong interest in the field. Meanwhile, in Texas, doctors successfully separated conjoined twins after an 11-hour operation. The United States is experiencing a dire shortage...
khn.org
Virginia Democrats Block Bills Limiting Abortion, Including 15-Week Ban
The Thursday votes saw several bills defeated — including a 15-week abortion ban that is a priority for Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican. Other news relating to abortion and maternal health comes from North Carolina, South Carolina, California, and other states. In a series of key votes Thursday,...
khn.org
FDA Official In Charge Of Food Safety Resigns
Frank Yiannas, the FDA's deputy commissioner for the office of food policy and response, will step down next month. On the heels of the baby formula shortage, Yiannas in his resignation letter called for a new, "fully empowered" deputy commissioner for foods position, in order to avoid such future crises.
khn.org
CBD Products Need More Regulation, FDA Says
The agency will formally ask Congress for help on how to regulate the industry. Also Thursday, the agency denied petitions to market CBD products as dietary supplements. The FDA is giving up on trying to figure out a way to regulate CBD on its own. The agency announced Thursday that it is formally calling on Congress for help — and, according to one official, looking for guidance on other hemp products like Delta 8 THC, too. (Florko, 1/26)
khn.org
First Edition: Jan. 26, 2023
Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations. As he proposed to extend the state’s ban on mandates for covid vaccines and face masks, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis lobbed a flurry of criticism at President Joe Biden and “the medical establishment.” “They were not following the science,” DeSantis said at a Jan. 17 press conference in Panama City Beach. “Almost every study now has said with these new boosters, you’re more likely to get infected with the bivalent booster.” (Reyes, 1/26)
khn.org
More Californians Are Dying at Home. Another Covid ‘New Normal’?
The covid-19 pandemic has spurred a surge in the proportion of Californians who are dying at home rather than in a hospital or nursing home, accelerating a slow but steady rise that dates back at least two decades. The recent upsurge in at-home deaths started in 2020, the first year...
