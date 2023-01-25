ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
977wmoi.com

Clinton James “CJ” Hall

Clinton James “CJ” Hall, 33, of Alexis, Illinois died peacefully surrounded by his loving family and pets on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at home after a valiant and courageous battle with cancer. CJ was born on October 22, 1989 in Covina, California the son of Daniel and Melody...
ALEXIS, IL
977wmoi.com

Three in Double Figures but Scots Lose at Lake Forest

MONMOUTH, ILL. (01/25/2023) The Monmouth College women’s basketball team dropped an 80-66 contest at Lake Forest on Wednesday, ending a two-game winning streak. The Fighting Scots (9-10, 5-5) have one more game on the road this weekend before returning for a three-game homestand. Lake Forest scored first with a...
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Flynn Scores Career-High 21 as Scots Men Win at Lake Forest

MONMOUTH, ILL. (01/25/2023) The Monmouth College men’s basketball team finished a season sweep of Lake Forest with a 68-62 road win on Wednesday night. The Fighting Scots (11-8, 7-3) ended a two-game slide with a career-high 21 points from sophomore Declan Flynn (Monmouth, Illinois) to stay in second place in the Midwest Conference.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Harry “Russell” Murray

Harry “Russell” Murray, of Monmouth, Illinois passed away on January 24, 2022, at home. Russell was born on August 6, 1948 in Hannibal, Missouri to Harry Eugene and Louise (nee Rubison) Murray Hank. He moved with his family to Galesburg, Illinois in 1953 and later moved to Monmouth, Illinois in 1955. He was raised and educated in Monmouth. He was in Cub Scouts and Boys Scouts. He attended the Monmouth Public Schools and graduated in 1966.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Delinda Lee Hawkins

Delinda Lee Hawkins, 49, of Gerlaw, Illinois died peacefully at home Wednesday, January 25, 2023, after a courageous 5 year battle with cancer. Delinda was born September 13, 1973, in Quincy, Illinois, the daughter of Dale Edward and Diana Kay (Guthrie) Simon. Delinda graduated from Camp Point Central High School in 1991 and earned her BS in Accountancy from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. From 1995 to 1996 Delinda worked as an accountant for Ernst and Young in Chicago, Illinois. From 1996 until now, Delinda worked for RSM Management Consulting as a certified public accountant on the tax side of accounting services.
GERLAW, IL
977wmoi.com

Mildred Darlene Warner

Mildred Darlene Warner, age 96, of Kirkwood, Illinois, passed away at 2:50 PM on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Monmouth Nursing Home. She was born August 18, 1926 in Kirkwood, Illinois, the daughter of Daniel Edgar and Blanche M. (Tweed) Warner. Mildred was raised and educated in Kirkwood, graduating from Kirkwood High School with the Class of 1944.
KIRKWOOD, IL
ourquadcities.com

Medical move creates a QC hospital in a hospital

Select Specialty Hospital – Quad Cities, a critical illness recovery hospital, is moving to the third floor of Genesis Medical Center – Davenport, a hospital inside a hospital. Select is a critical illness recovery hospital that cares for patients with specialized needs including those recovering from traumatic injuries...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Clinton community comes together to #BattleWithBlake

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Amber and Mike Griswold could tell something was a bit off about their 9-year-old son, Blake, towards the end of 2022. “We were under the impression he had vertigo. He was suffering from dizziness, some vomiting, and nausea, and then it escalated and his nausea was daily as opposed to occasionally,” Amber Griswold said.
CLINTON, IA
977wmoi.com

Shirley A. Carlson

Shirley A. Carlson, 94, of Galesburg, IL, passed away at 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Allure of Lake Storey, Galesburg, IL. She was born on June 5, 1928 in Streator, IL, the daughter of Clarence and Bessie (Hammock) VanMeter. Shirley was raised and educated in Streator. Shirley married...
GALESBURG, IL
WQAD

Michigan girl, 14, stabbed by Monmouth, Illinois man she met over social media

MICHIGAN, USA — A 14-year-old southeastern Michigan girl has been stabbed after refusing to have sex with an 18-year-old western Illinois man she met over social media. Deputies were called to the girl's Springfield Township home around midnight Wednesday where she was bleeding from wounds to her back and midsection, the Oakland County sheriff's office said in a release.
MONMOUTH, IL
KWQC

Northeast, Maquoketa honor cheerleader who recently passed away

Iowa passes the school choice bill that will require the state to pay for students' private school tuition. City of Davenport accepting DavenportU Citizens Academy applications. Updated: 15 hours ago. City of Davenport now accepting DavenportU Citizens Academy applications.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Madison Russo donors speaking out, surprised with refunds

BETTENDORF, Iowa — In the fallout of Madison Russo's alleged fake cancer fundraiser, donors across the country are being surprised with refunds and the story they never knew. After the 19-year-old Bettendorf woman was arrested for theft on Monday, Jan. 23, news began to spread that her nearly $38,000...
BETTENDORF, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Dunkin’ has its ‘sites’ on Galesburg. Doughnut/coffee chain submits plans to city

Dunkin’ is one step closer to serving coffee drinks and its wide assortment of donuts in Galesburg. A group which owns more than 100 Dunkin’ stores nationally has recently submitted site plans to build a Dunkin’ restaurant at 951 N. Henderson St. in Galesburg. According to plans WGIL obtained from the city of Galesburg, the business would include inside seating and a drive-thru window. Site plan drawings show signage that indicates Dunkin’ would share space with Baskin Robins ice cream.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Galesburg pizza spot ranks in Yelp’s top 50 nationwide

(WMBD) — Yelp has released their annual list of their top 100 pizza restaurants across the United States and Canada, and a local name has infiltrated the ranks. baked in Galesburg came in at #40 on the list as the highest ranked Illinois restaurant on the list. Milly’s Pizza...
GALESBURG, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy