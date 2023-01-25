Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
977wmoi.com
Clinton James “CJ” Hall
Clinton James “CJ” Hall, 33, of Alexis, Illinois died peacefully surrounded by his loving family and pets on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at home after a valiant and courageous battle with cancer. CJ was born on October 22, 1989 in Covina, California the son of Daniel and Melody...
977wmoi.com
Three in Double Figures but Scots Lose at Lake Forest
MONMOUTH, ILL. (01/25/2023) The Monmouth College women’s basketball team dropped an 80-66 contest at Lake Forest on Wednesday, ending a two-game winning streak. The Fighting Scots (9-10, 5-5) have one more game on the road this weekend before returning for a three-game homestand. Lake Forest scored first with a...
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Titans @ Kewanee Boilermakers Boys Basketball on 1-27-23
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans travel to play the Kewanee Boilermakers in a Three Rivers Conference cross-division match up at Kewanee High School. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast, click HERE.
977wmoi.com
Flynn Scores Career-High 21 as Scots Men Win at Lake Forest
MONMOUTH, ILL. (01/25/2023) The Monmouth College men’s basketball team finished a season sweep of Lake Forest with a 68-62 road win on Wednesday night. The Fighting Scots (11-8, 7-3) ended a two-game slide with a career-high 21 points from sophomore Declan Flynn (Monmouth, Illinois) to stay in second place in the Midwest Conference.
977wmoi.com
Harry “Russell” Murray
Harry “Russell” Murray, of Monmouth, Illinois passed away on January 24, 2022, at home. Russell was born on August 6, 1948 in Hannibal, Missouri to Harry Eugene and Louise (nee Rubison) Murray Hank. He moved with his family to Galesburg, Illinois in 1953 and later moved to Monmouth, Illinois in 1955. He was raised and educated in Monmouth. He was in Cub Scouts and Boys Scouts. He attended the Monmouth Public Schools and graduated in 1966.
977wmoi.com
Delinda Lee Hawkins
Delinda Lee Hawkins, 49, of Gerlaw, Illinois died peacefully at home Wednesday, January 25, 2023, after a courageous 5 year battle with cancer. Delinda was born September 13, 1973, in Quincy, Illinois, the daughter of Dale Edward and Diana Kay (Guthrie) Simon. Delinda graduated from Camp Point Central High School in 1991 and earned her BS in Accountancy from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. From 1995 to 1996 Delinda worked as an accountant for Ernst and Young in Chicago, Illinois. From 1996 until now, Delinda worked for RSM Management Consulting as a certified public accountant on the tax side of accounting services.
977wmoi.com
Mildred Darlene Warner
Mildred Darlene Warner, age 96, of Kirkwood, Illinois, passed away at 2:50 PM on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Monmouth Nursing Home. She was born August 18, 1926 in Kirkwood, Illinois, the daughter of Daniel Edgar and Blanche M. (Tweed) Warner. Mildred was raised and educated in Kirkwood, graduating from Kirkwood High School with the Class of 1944.
This Galesburg pizza joint ranks No. 1 in Illinois, and among top 40 nationwide
You don’t have to leave Galesburg to experience the best pizza in Illinois, or one of the top 100 pizzas in America. Yelp has released its Top 100 Pizza Places for 2023, and baked at 57 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg comes in at No. 40 overall and No. 1 in Illinois.
ourquadcities.com
Medical move creates a QC hospital in a hospital
Select Specialty Hospital – Quad Cities, a critical illness recovery hospital, is moving to the third floor of Genesis Medical Center – Davenport, a hospital inside a hospital. Select is a critical illness recovery hospital that cares for patients with specialized needs including those recovering from traumatic injuries...
Knoxville’s first female superintendent excited to be ‘coming home.’ Meet Andrea Guerrero
Knoxville District 202’s new superintendent of schools will make history when she starts the job this summer. Dr. Andrea Guerrero was approved as Knoxville’s next superintendent Monday, making her the first woman and first Mexican-American ever appointed to the position. A 1992 Galesburg High School graduate, Guerrero is...
KWQC
Clinton community comes together to #BattleWithBlake
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Amber and Mike Griswold could tell something was a bit off about their 9-year-old son, Blake, towards the end of 2022. “We were under the impression he had vertigo. He was suffering from dizziness, some vomiting, and nausea, and then it escalated and his nausea was daily as opposed to occasionally,” Amber Griswold said.
977wmoi.com
Shirley A. Carlson
Shirley A. Carlson, 94, of Galesburg, IL, passed away at 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Allure of Lake Storey, Galesburg, IL. She was born on June 5, 1928 in Streator, IL, the daughter of Clarence and Bessie (Hammock) VanMeter. Shirley was raised and educated in Streator. Shirley married...
WQAD
Michigan girl, 14, stabbed by Monmouth, Illinois man she met over social media
MICHIGAN, USA — A 14-year-old southeastern Michigan girl has been stabbed after refusing to have sex with an 18-year-old western Illinois man she met over social media. Deputies were called to the girl's Springfield Township home around midnight Wednesday where she was bleeding from wounds to her back and midsection, the Oakland County sheriff's office said in a release.
KWQC
Northeast, Maquoketa honor cheerleader who recently passed away
Iowa passes the school choice bill that will require the state to pay for students' private school tuition. City of Davenport accepting DavenportU Citizens Academy applications. Updated: 15 hours ago. City of Davenport now accepting DavenportU Citizens Academy applications.
Madison Russo donors speaking out, surprised with refunds
BETTENDORF, Iowa — In the fallout of Madison Russo's alleged fake cancer fundraiser, donors across the country are being surprised with refunds and the story they never knew. After the 19-year-old Bettendorf woman was arrested for theft on Monday, Jan. 23, news began to spread that her nearly $38,000...
Dunkin’ has its ‘sites’ on Galesburg. Doughnut/coffee chain submits plans to city
Dunkin’ is one step closer to serving coffee drinks and its wide assortment of donuts in Galesburg. A group which owns more than 100 Dunkin’ stores nationally has recently submitted site plans to build a Dunkin’ restaurant at 951 N. Henderson St. in Galesburg. According to plans WGIL obtained from the city of Galesburg, the business would include inside seating and a drive-thru window. Site plan drawings show signage that indicates Dunkin’ would share space with Baskin Robins ice cream.
Central Illinois Proud
Galesburg pizza spot ranks in Yelp’s top 50 nationwide
(WMBD) — Yelp has released their annual list of their top 100 pizza restaurants across the United States and Canada, and a local name has infiltrated the ranks. baked in Galesburg came in at #40 on the list as the highest ranked Illinois restaurant on the list. Milly’s Pizza...
See The Davenport House That’s Been Called A “Nightmare On Zillow Street”
A Davenport house that's on the market is drawing attention for it's fixer-upper looks. A group on Facebook, called "Nightmare On Zillow Street", looks at different homes in different parts of the country that have pretty rough listing pictures. In the last few months, there has been one in Geneseo and one in Garner.
What’s the Smallest Town in Illinois? – It’s Complicated
Illinois is like any other state in that it has large metro areas and tiny towns. Which one is the smallest? It's actually a somewhat complicated answer that appears to be a tie...or is it?. One of the sources I checked to learn which Illinois town has the honor of...
Comments / 0