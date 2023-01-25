Delinda Lee Hawkins, 49, of Gerlaw, Illinois died peacefully at home Wednesday, January 25, 2023, after a courageous 5 year battle with cancer. Delinda was born September 13, 1973, in Quincy, Illinois, the daughter of Dale Edward and Diana Kay (Guthrie) Simon. Delinda graduated from Camp Point Central High School in 1991 and earned her BS in Accountancy from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. From 1995 to 1996 Delinda worked as an accountant for Ernst and Young in Chicago, Illinois. From 1996 until now, Delinda worked for RSM Management Consulting as a certified public accountant on the tax side of accounting services.

