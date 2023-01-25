Read full article on original website
Ineffective Against Current Variants, Evusheld’s FDA Authorization Revoked
The FDA withdrew authorization Thursday for use of AstraZeneca's antibody drug Evusheld to treat covid as new strains have evolved past the therapy's efficacy. If those variants subside, approval could be reconsidered the FDA said. AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid antibody drug is no longer authorized for use in the US, regulators...
FDA Experts Are Still Puzzled Over Who Should Get Which Covid Shots and When
At a meeting to simplify the nation’s covid vaccination policy, the FDA’s panel of experts could agree on only one thing: Information is woefully lacking about how often different groups of Americans need to be vaccinated. That data gap has contributed to widespread skepticism, undervaccination, and ultimately unnecessary deaths from covid-19.
Federal Watchdog Finds Errors In NIH Tracking Of Group Studying Covid
The New York Times says an internal watchdog found "significant errors" in the National Institutes of Health's oversight of grants to a nonprofit group researching covid. Meanwhile, the San Francisco Chronicle notes that Georgia Republican and covid conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene will join the panel investigating the government's handling of the pandemic.
FDA Official In Charge Of Food Safety Resigns
Frank Yiannas, the FDA's deputy commissioner for the office of food policy and response, will step down next month. On the heels of the baby formula shortage, Yiannas in his resignation letter called for a new, "fully empowered" deputy commissioner for foods position, in order to avoid such future crises.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
US Suffering ‘Dire’ Shortage Of Infectious Disease Specialists
Fox News reports that the Infectious Diseases Society of America warns the staffing shortage is caused by "complex" reasons, including new doctors not showing a strong interest in the field. Meanwhile, in Texas, doctors successfully separated conjoined twins after an 11-hour operation. The United States is experiencing a dire shortage...
Juul Trying To Sell Itself To Large Tobacco Companies
While the Wall Street Journal reports that the e-cigarette maker is seeking a potential sale, investment, or partnership with Philip Morris International Inc., Japan Tobacco Group, or Altria Group Inc., the Daily Mail reports on study results that show vaping causes DNA damage. Juul Labs Inc. is in early-stage talks...
At Least 102 Million US Covid Cases In The 3 Years Since The First
That's 102 million reported cases — more than any other nation — CNN reports. Nearly 1.1 million Americans have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Both figures are likely undercounts. Meanwhile, CIDRAP says global deaths are on the rise. CNN: It's Been Three Years Since The First Covid-19...
Lawsuits Target States That Restrict Abortion Pill Sales, Postal Delivery
News outlets report on a set of lawsuits that hinge on the difference between federal and state legal positions on abortion pills, challenging restrictive state laws limiting access to the drugs. Conversely, a third case from a conservative group is aimed at undoing the FDA's approval of mifepristone itself. A...
First Edition: Jan. 26, 2023
Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations. As he proposed to extend the state’s ban on mandates for covid vaccines and face masks, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis lobbed a flurry of criticism at President Joe Biden and “the medical establishment.” “They were not following the science,” DeSantis said at a Jan. 17 press conference in Panama City Beach. “Almost every study now has said with these new boosters, you’re more likely to get infected with the bivalent booster.” (Reyes, 1/26)
