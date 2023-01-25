ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

agupdate.com

Farm labor still a sticky issue

Getting help on the farm is not getting any easier. Farmers looking for workers — especially temporary help — are often frustrated as the labor pool has become difficult to navigate. “There has been a big change, especially over the last five years,” said Lori Culler, owner of...
natureworldnews.com

Lab-Grown Meat to be Served at American Plates Sooner than Later

After one business received approval from a crucial regulator, executives at cultured meat companies are hopeful that meat produced in enormous steel vats might be available in a matter of months. Some have shown their trust by hiring famous chefs to display the meats in their upscale restaurants, such as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nationalhogfarmer.com

JBS, Cloudfarms advance swine data management at U.S. sow sites

Cloudfarms, a subsidiary of BASF SE, and JBS Live Pork, a subsidiary of JBS USA and one of the largest pork producers in North America, have started a collaboration to further advance production data management at sow operations in the United States. JBS has already set up Cloudfarms' Swine Data Management System at their 90 U.S. sow farms.
C. Heslop

More SNAP And WIC Restrictions Proposesd

The Biden administration approved a new spending bill. It excludes the previous Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) pandemic increase. The reduction will also lower the purchasing power of Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) recipients.
IOWA STATE
Mashed

Panic Buying Is A Food Shortage No-No

Sometimes world events can impact the availability of food at the grocery store. Between the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine grain crisis, and the poultry industry's bird flu outbreak, countless grocery items are still difficult — if not impossible — to find. Naturally, this kind of uncertainty can prompt some people to stock up on what they deem essentials.
food-safety.com

Frank Yiannas to Resign as FDA’s Deputy Commissioner of Food Policy and Response

Frank Yiannas, Deputy Commissioner of Food Policy and Response at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has announced that he will be resigning from his position, effective February 24, 2023. Yiannas joined FDA in 2018 with the goal of helping to modernize the food safety oversight system in the U.S.
supplychainquarterly.com

Economy, technology take center stage at JumpStart

Economic conditions and a heightened need for technology investment were key themes at this week’s SMC3 JumpStart conference, an annual supply chain event that brings together carriers, shippers, logistics services providers, and technology companies to discuss the latest trends and challenges in the less-than-truckload (LTL) freight market. More than 600 people turned out for this year’s event, held January 23-25 in Atlanta. Economists and industry leaders said a weakened freight environment that began last year will persist through the first half of this year, weighed down by uncertain macroeconomic conditions that may further dampen the U.S. and global economies. Bob Costello, chief economist for the American Trucking Associations (ATA), said during a panel discussion that the U.S. economy may be headed toward a recession later this year, but that he expects it to be short and mild. With freight markets already falling, he and other panelists said the industry will likely be among the first to recover, however. Some business leaders said freight conditions may improve in the second half of 2023, when retailers and brands begin to replenish depleted inventories, for example. “Because we saw this early, [we] should see a recovery earlier,” Costello said. The panel also said the slower pace of industry conditions represents a “settling back” following the rapid growth the logistics industry experienced from mid 2020 through mid 2022, driven by hyper-accelerated e-commerce growth—a trend they agreed has slowed down but they said will not reverse, and will therefore continue to drive demand for logistics services. A slower year ahead represents an opportunity for investment–especially in technology, according to conference speaker Renee Krug, CEO of supply chain software company Transflo. She advised attendees to focus on investing in back-office automation and customer-facing technologies that can help scale businesses for growth when conditions improve. She pointed to logistics investments by large retailers such as Amazon, WalMart, and BestBuy as examples: Amazon and WalMart are testing drone delivery in certain U.S. markets, and BestBuy has invested heavily in e-commerce capabilities, turning their stores into mini-fulfillment centers to meet demand for delivery and local pick up. Trucking and logistics businesses should likewise examine their own operations for ways to improve and prepare for growth, she said. The year ahead will be a “quieter year and a chance to get a lot done,” Krug said, adding that companies of all kinds are putting a sharper focus on freight and logistics in the wake of supply chain challenges that arose from the pandemic—another reason for logistics companies to be optimistic. “Freight is really an important part of every executive’s strategy,” she said, adding that companies care about logistics more than ever and are focused on finding ways to improve their supply chains.
ATLANTA, GA
waste360.com

Waste Harmonics Expands Capabilities with Acquisition of New Market Waste Solutions

Waste Harmonics has acquired New Market Waste Solutions in a move that advances the company's technology-driven customer service solutions. Michael Hess, Waste Harmonics founder, president and CEO, noted the positivity around the purchase. “This acquisition puts us in a great position to enhance and complement our efforts while leveraging our...
Rootbound Homestead

Planting Perennials Once - Feeding Your Family For Decades

The majority of perennial vegetables give an annual harvest of bulbs, flowers, tubers, roots, fruits, stems, and leaves, but most food gardeners often concentrate on annual vegetables like lettuce, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Perennial veggies also enrich soil, are simple to grow, and are pest- and disease-resistant.
tobaccoreporter.com

FDA Authorizes Three New Heated-Tobacco Products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the marketing of three new tobacco-flavored heated-tobacco products included in Philip Morris Products’ supplemental premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs). The products receiving marketing granted orders are Marlboro Sienna HeatSticks, Marlboro Bronze HeatSticks and Marlboro Amber HeatSticks, each of which is used with the IQOS tobacco-heating device.

