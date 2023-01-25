Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Farm labor still a sticky issue
Getting help on the farm is not getting any easier. Farmers looking for workers — especially temporary help — are often frustrated as the labor pool has become difficult to navigate. “There has been a big change, especially over the last five years,” said Lori Culler, owner of...
Your Food May Soon Contain House Crickets, Per New Regulation Permitting Crickets, Locusts, Mealworms in Various Goods
Get ready to eat mealworms and crickets without knowing it. The European Union has recently permitted the sale of food products made from Acheta Domesticus, also known as the house cricket, for consumption by European consumers.
natureworldnews.com
Lab-Grown Meat to be Served at American Plates Sooner than Later
After one business received approval from a crucial regulator, executives at cultured meat companies are hopeful that meat produced in enormous steel vats might be available in a matter of months. Some have shown their trust by hiring famous chefs to display the meats in their upscale restaurants, such as...
smallbiztrends.com
In the News: New Pandemic Relief Grant Programs of $500 to $35K for Small Businesses
Pandemic-related grants have tens of thousands of small businesses with timely needed funds for the past couple of years. And these grants continue to be available because small businesses are still feeling the impact of the pandemic. These grants address a wide range of issues and they are different in each community where they are being offered.
nationalhogfarmer.com
JBS, Cloudfarms advance swine data management at U.S. sow sites
Cloudfarms, a subsidiary of BASF SE, and JBS Live Pork, a subsidiary of JBS USA and one of the largest pork producers in North America, have started a collaboration to further advance production data management at sow operations in the United States. JBS has already set up Cloudfarms' Swine Data Management System at their 90 U.S. sow farms.
3 in 4 young Americans stress importance of firms operating in environmentally sustainable way: survey
Three in 4 young Americans in a new poll stressed the importance of businesses operating in an environmentally sustainable way, though few of that age group see U.S. businesses working that way today. The Bentley-Gallup Force for Good poll, released Thursday, found that 77 percent of Americans between the ages of 18 and 29…
More SNAP And WIC Restrictions Proposesd
The Biden administration approved a new spending bill. It excludes the previous Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) pandemic increase. The reduction will also lower the purchasing power of Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) recipients.
Panic Buying Is A Food Shortage No-No
Sometimes world events can impact the availability of food at the grocery store. Between the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine grain crisis, and the poultry industry's bird flu outbreak, countless grocery items are still difficult — if not impossible — to find. Naturally, this kind of uncertainty can prompt some people to stock up on what they deem essentials.
Ready or not, consumers will soon encounter lab-grown meat
Lab-grown, or cultivated, meat is moving closer to being widely available in the U.S. But are consumers ready to get over their skepticism and squeamishness?
Seven Key Steps to Prepare Your Business For Sale
As a seller, you can anticipate what buyers will be looking for. Here are seven areas of due diligence where you’ll want to focus.
food-safety.com
Frank Yiannas to Resign as FDA’s Deputy Commissioner of Food Policy and Response
Frank Yiannas, Deputy Commissioner of Food Policy and Response at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has announced that he will be resigning from his position, effective February 24, 2023. Yiannas joined FDA in 2018 with the goal of helping to modernize the food safety oversight system in the U.S.
Cutting Out the $200B Middleman: How LaneAxis Is Shaking up the Freight Industry
Now you can invest in the tech company connecting shippers, carriers, and truckers for more profitable, headache-free deliveries.
supplychainquarterly.com
Economy, technology take center stage at JumpStart
Economic conditions and a heightened need for technology investment were key themes at this week’s SMC3 JumpStart conference, an annual supply chain event that brings together carriers, shippers, logistics services providers, and technology companies to discuss the latest trends and challenges in the less-than-truckload (LTL) freight market. More than 600 people turned out for this year’s event, held January 23-25 in Atlanta. Economists and industry leaders said a weakened freight environment that began last year will persist through the first half of this year, weighed down by uncertain macroeconomic conditions that may further dampen the U.S. and global economies. Bob Costello, chief economist for the American Trucking Associations (ATA), said during a panel discussion that the U.S. economy may be headed toward a recession later this year, but that he expects it to be short and mild. With freight markets already falling, he and other panelists said the industry will likely be among the first to recover, however. Some business leaders said freight conditions may improve in the second half of 2023, when retailers and brands begin to replenish depleted inventories, for example. “Because we saw this early, [we] should see a recovery earlier,” Costello said. The panel also said the slower pace of industry conditions represents a “settling back” following the rapid growth the logistics industry experienced from mid 2020 through mid 2022, driven by hyper-accelerated e-commerce growth—a trend they agreed has slowed down but they said will not reverse, and will therefore continue to drive demand for logistics services. A slower year ahead represents an opportunity for investment–especially in technology, according to conference speaker Renee Krug, CEO of supply chain software company Transflo. She advised attendees to focus on investing in back-office automation and customer-facing technologies that can help scale businesses for growth when conditions improve. She pointed to logistics investments by large retailers such as Amazon, WalMart, and BestBuy as examples: Amazon and WalMart are testing drone delivery in certain U.S. markets, and BestBuy has invested heavily in e-commerce capabilities, turning their stores into mini-fulfillment centers to meet demand for delivery and local pick up. Trucking and logistics businesses should likewise examine their own operations for ways to improve and prepare for growth, she said. The year ahead will be a “quieter year and a chance to get a lot done,” Krug said, adding that companies of all kinds are putting a sharper focus on freight and logistics in the wake of supply chain challenges that arose from the pandemic—another reason for logistics companies to be optimistic. “Freight is really an important part of every executive’s strategy,” she said, adding that companies care about logistics more than ever and are focused on finding ways to improve their supply chains.
waste360.com
Waste Harmonics Expands Capabilities with Acquisition of New Market Waste Solutions
Waste Harmonics has acquired New Market Waste Solutions in a move that advances the company's technology-driven customer service solutions. Michael Hess, Waste Harmonics founder, president and CEO, noted the positivity around the purchase. “This acquisition puts us in a great position to enhance and complement our efforts while leveraging our...
Planting Perennials Once - Feeding Your Family For Decades
The majority of perennial vegetables give an annual harvest of bulbs, flowers, tubers, roots, fruits, stems, and leaves, but most food gardeners often concentrate on annual vegetables like lettuce, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Perennial veggies also enrich soil, are simple to grow, and are pest- and disease-resistant.
tobaccoreporter.com
FDA Authorizes Three New Heated-Tobacco Products
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the marketing of three new tobacco-flavored heated-tobacco products included in Philip Morris Products’ supplemental premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs). The products receiving marketing granted orders are Marlboro Sienna HeatSticks, Marlboro Bronze HeatSticks and Marlboro Amber HeatSticks, each of which is used with the IQOS tobacco-heating device.
FDA Changes Strategy On COVID-19 Vaccines
The FDA announced changes to its strategy on COVID-19 vaccines.
