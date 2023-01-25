ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Suspected Dui Collision Results In Arrest

PACIFICA (BCN) A Half Moon Bay man was arrested on Tuesday in Pacifica on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after allegedly being involved in a collision. Pacifica police officers responded to the Linda Mar Shopping Center at 3:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a possibly intoxicated driver, police said in a news release. Officers then received reports that the driver had been involved in a collision.
PACIFICA, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Stabbing Suspect

SANTA ROSA (BCN) Police in Santa Rosa arrested a suspect in a stabbing reported Tuesday night outside a grocery store. Police arrested Kimberlei Bernard, 44, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon following an investigation of a stabbing reported at 11:46 p.m. at a Safeway in the 1700 block of Marlow Road, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa Police Department.
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Farm where 4 were killed had separate shooting last summer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The shooting that left four dead at a California mushroom farm on Monday was at least the second time an employee tried to kill a coworker on the property, records show. Martin Medina, a manager at California Terra Garden, was charged with attempted murder after...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Bart Reporting Delays Due To Unschedule Maintenance In Oakland

BART officials Friday morning reported unscheduled track maintenance in downtown Oakland had stopped service on the Red Line from Richmond to Millbrae and the Green Line from Barryessa to Daly City. BART is also reported Friday morning delays on the Blue Line from Dublin to Daly City due to alternate...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Severe Weather Emergency Shelter Activated As Freezing Nights Are Forecast

Marin County has activated its emergency shelter in San Rafael for Sunday and Monday nights, as temperatures are forecast to be at or below freezing. In response to a freeze warning from the National Weather Service, the county will operate its shelter at the Marin Health and Wellness Campus, located at 3240 Kerner Blvd., in San Rafael, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. on both nights.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Interstate 80 Reopens After Fatal Crash Involving Multiple Vehicles

RICHMOND (BCN) Interstate 80 has reopened in Richmond after a fatal crash late Wednesday night involving multiple vehicles closed the entire highway in both directions, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded to reports just before 10:30 p.m. of a collision involving multiple vehicles on the eastbound highway at...
RICHMOND, CA
SFGate

40 reasons not to leave San Francisco

San Francisco is the type of city that captures you. For many, it’s love at first sight. How could you not fall for the fog-draped skyline, the stately Victorians or the many parks scattered throughout the city? Others might not warm up until the second or third date, the deal sealed by a life-affirming burrito or yet another impossible Steph Curry 3-pointer. Or maybe you need to stumble upon a punk concert on a BART train to be convinced that the city still has a renegade streak underneath its techie exterior.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Breed’S Proposal To Expedite City Hiring Process Given Go-Ahead

San Francisco Mayor London Breed's plan to expedite the city's hiring process was approved by the Civil Service Commission on Wednesday. The city of San Francisco is currently facing a vacancy rate of over 13 percent for permanent positions, which is double its pre-COVID rate. Nearly 4,600 positions are vacant across all city agencies, including essential jobs like bus operators, police officers and public works personnel.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

