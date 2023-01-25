ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

Hickman alumnus-produced film gets 9 Oscar nominations

A film produced by a Hickman High School alumnus received nine nominations for the 95th Academy Awards on Tuesday, including best picture. Daniel Dreifuss was part of the production team behind the German title “All Quiet on the Western Front,” which was also nominated for cinematography, international feature film, writing (adapted screenplay) and production design, among other categories.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Jefferson City’s original Daisy Delight restaurant is for sale

Multiple generations have enjoyed dining and getting ice cream at Jefferson City’s popular Daisy Delight since it opened on East McCarty in 1955. While the business is still thriving, owner Jerry Bartel tells 939 the Eagle that Daisy Delight is for sale, due to his age. He emphasizes that it’s not closing.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Biannual event brings resources to Columbia's unsheltered community

COLUMBIA − Project Homeless Connect held an event Thursday with the hope of bringing services and resources to one place to help Columbia's unsheltered population. Twenty community organizations had stands at the event, including Voluntary Action Center (VAC), Daniel Boone Regional Library, Services for Independent Living and Missouri Vocational Rehabilitation.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia dog rescue to offer free microchips Feb. 5

COLUMBIA - Dog owners can improve chances of reuniting with a lost pet by getting their dog microchipped for free next weekend. Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue is providing microchips for one dog per household at its training facility Sunday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according its Facebook event page.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia Fire Department to host demonstration with new arson dog

COLUMBIA - Dog lovers and other members of the public can see the Columbia Fire Department's new arson dog, Tony, in action at a demonstration Feb. 3. The CFD received Tony, its accelerant detection dog, as part of insurance company State Farm's Arson Dog Program. All dogs and handlers in this program are certified, according to criminal justice academy standards.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Mid-Missouri families enjoy a traditional snow day

COLUMBIA - Missouri saw snowfall Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, leading to the cancellation of schools across the mid-Missouri region. As of Wednesday morning, most of central Missouri received 2 to 3 inches. Though most schools now have the option of remote learning, many students had a traditional snow day.
MISSOURI STATE
933kwto.com

Drag Queen Controversy with Columbia Public Schools

Missouri’s GOP Attorney General has sent a second letter to Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood regarding last Thursday’s drag queen controversy. Attorney General Andrew Bailey says CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood cares more about indoctrination than about education. General Bailey writes, in part: “You have betrayed the...
COLUMBIA, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Reparations mean transformation in Missouri towns big and small

On the busy corner of Lafayette and Dunklin streets in Jefferson City, there are unraked lawns, a parking lot and a tennis court. But it used to be a booming Black commercial area with hotels, stores and restaurants,. 70-year-old Glover Brown used to live there and has fond memories of...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KRMS Radio

Laurie Resident Hits Powerball Jacketpot

A resident in Laurie is a few dollars richer today matching all five of the white power ball numbers earlier this month. Officials with the Missouri Lottery say the un-named player was attempting to win the $1 Million dollar base prize, but added a Power Play and doubled it to $2 Million dollars.
LAURIE, MO
KOMU

Free school lunches may be in store in Missouri

COLUMBIA - Missouri lawmakers are pushing to make food provided by public schools free to all students. House bill 172, sponsored by State Rep. Brian Seitz (R-Branson), would require public schools to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students. "There are many schools that are already at nearing 100%...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Boone Health hosts CPR training sessions to help spread awareness

COLUMBIA − Boone Health hosted its first of five CPR trainings Wednesday with the goal of pushing the importance of learning hands-only CPR. "Hands-only CPR is just a quick CPR that you can learn in just a few minutes," Lisa Todd, the community wellness coordinator at Boone Health, said. "It doesn't have a cost associated. We've found that any little bit that they can do, if we can get bystanders to do something right away, then we save lives."
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Jan. 28

Local community leaders react to video release of Tyre Nichols' death. Memphis police released body cam footage of the beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis Police Department officers. Nichols' death is the latest instance of police brutality against Black people in the United States, and...
MEMPHIS, MO
ktvo.com

For Holts Summit couple with AFib, procedure provides peace of mind

Against her better judgment, Ginger Mangan accepted her uncle’s invitation to meet a young musician named Tom who would occasionally sit in with his country music band. That uncle turned out to be a better matchmaker than she thought. Ginger and Tom hit it off, danced all night and started dating. Against the advice of both of their families, who thought they were too young, they got married at age 19.
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
comomag.com

The Big Boom has arrived in COMO

Aging in place programs stave off higher-cost options. Not long after the start of the 21st century, social service executives, policymakers, and healthcare officials began routinely using the word “tsunami” to describe an impending influx of older Americans into their systems. That tsunami and a higher — if...

