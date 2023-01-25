Read full article on original website
KOMU
Feelin' lucky: Marching Mizzou to perform at 2024 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Ireland
COLUMBIA — Just two months after performing at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, Marching Mizzou announced Tuesday night it has been invited to perform in the 2024 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin, Ireland. The band will also compete in the 2024 International Band Championship...
krcgtv.com
City of Columbia paid drag performers $500 for performance at diversity breakfast
COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia paid a group of drag performers $500 to perform at last week’s Columbia Values Diversity Celebration. A concerned parent posted the contract between the City of Columbia and Nclusion+ on Facebook showing the $500 payment agreement. A joint statement defending the performance...
Columbia Missourian
Hickman alumnus-produced film gets 9 Oscar nominations
A film produced by a Hickman High School alumnus received nine nominations for the 95th Academy Awards on Tuesday, including best picture. Daniel Dreifuss was part of the production team behind the German title “All Quiet on the Western Front,” which was also nominated for cinematography, international feature film, writing (adapted screenplay) and production design, among other categories.
kwos.com
Jefferson City’s original Daisy Delight restaurant is for sale
Multiple generations have enjoyed dining and getting ice cream at Jefferson City’s popular Daisy Delight since it opened on East McCarty in 1955. While the business is still thriving, owner Jerry Bartel tells 939 the Eagle that Daisy Delight is for sale, due to his age. He emphasizes that it’s not closing.
KOMU
Biannual event brings resources to Columbia's unsheltered community
COLUMBIA − Project Homeless Connect held an event Thursday with the hope of bringing services and resources to one place to help Columbia's unsheltered population. Twenty community organizations had stands at the event, including Voluntary Action Center (VAC), Daniel Boone Regional Library, Services for Independent Living and Missouri Vocational Rehabilitation.
KOMU
Columbia dog rescue to offer free microchips Feb. 5
COLUMBIA - Dog owners can improve chances of reuniting with a lost pet by getting their dog microchipped for free next weekend. Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue is providing microchips for one dog per household at its training facility Sunday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according its Facebook event page.
KOMU
Columbia Fire Department to host demonstration with new arson dog
COLUMBIA - Dog lovers and other members of the public can see the Columbia Fire Department's new arson dog, Tony, in action at a demonstration Feb. 3. The CFD received Tony, its accelerant detection dog, as part of insurance company State Farm's Arson Dog Program. All dogs and handlers in this program are certified, according to criminal justice academy standards.
KOMU
Mid-Missouri families enjoy a traditional snow day
COLUMBIA - Missouri saw snowfall Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, leading to the cancellation of schools across the mid-Missouri region. As of Wednesday morning, most of central Missouri received 2 to 3 inches. Though most schools now have the option of remote learning, many students had a traditional snow day.
Missouri’s six best ‘underrated’ towns
The state of Missouri is in the middle of the United States. It is bordered by Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. Kansas City is the state's biggest city, and Jefferson City is its capital.
933kwto.com
Drag Queen Controversy with Columbia Public Schools
Missouri’s GOP Attorney General has sent a second letter to Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood regarding last Thursday’s drag queen controversy. Attorney General Andrew Bailey says CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood cares more about indoctrination than about education. General Bailey writes, in part: “You have betrayed the...
KOMU
VIDEO: Blues score, kids win: Jefferson City organization participates in Power Play Goals for Kids
The St. Louis Blues are scoring goals for kids. The Special Learning Center (SLC) in Jefferson City is one of four organizations in Missouri that is competing for Ameren Missouri's Power Play Goals for Kids contest.
stlpublicradio.org
Reparations mean transformation in Missouri towns big and small
On the busy corner of Lafayette and Dunklin streets in Jefferson City, there are unraked lawns, a parking lot and a tennis court. But it used to be a booming Black commercial area with hotels, stores and restaurants,. 70-year-old Glover Brown used to live there and has fond memories of...
KRMS Radio
Laurie Resident Hits Powerball Jacketpot
A resident in Laurie is a few dollars richer today matching all five of the white power ball numbers earlier this month. Officials with the Missouri Lottery say the un-named player was attempting to win the $1 Million dollar base prize, but added a Power Play and doubled it to $2 Million dollars.
KOMU
Free school lunches may be in store in Missouri
COLUMBIA - Missouri lawmakers are pushing to make food provided by public schools free to all students. House bill 172, sponsored by State Rep. Brian Seitz (R-Branson), would require public schools to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students. "There are many schools that are already at nearing 100%...
KOMU
Boone Health hosts CPR training sessions to help spread awareness
COLUMBIA − Boone Health hosted its first of five CPR trainings Wednesday with the goal of pushing the importance of learning hands-only CPR. "Hands-only CPR is just a quick CPR that you can learn in just a few minutes," Lisa Todd, the community wellness coordinator at Boone Health, said. "It doesn't have a cost associated. We've found that any little bit that they can do, if we can get bystanders to do something right away, then we save lives."
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Jan. 28
Local community leaders react to video release of Tyre Nichols' death. Memphis police released body cam footage of the beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis Police Department officers. Nichols' death is the latest instance of police brutality against Black people in the United States, and...
KOMU
Fulton Middle School principal to take over at Capital City this fall
JEFFERSON CITY − The Jefferson City School District announced Thursday it has hired a new principal to take over this fall at Capital City High School. Beth Houf, the current principal at Fulton Middle School, will succeed Ben Meldrum, who will begin as superintendent of Blair Oaks R-II School District this July.
939theeagle.com
Columbia College and many mid-Missouri school districts canceling school on Wednesday, due to snow
The winter storm that’s beginning to impact mid-Missouri has already forced a number of school districts in the 939 the Eagle listening area to cancel classes for Wednesday. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter weather advisory for all of mid-Missouri took effect at 9 tonight. It runs through 6 pm on Wednesday.
ktvo.com
For Holts Summit couple with AFib, procedure provides peace of mind
Against her better judgment, Ginger Mangan accepted her uncle’s invitation to meet a young musician named Tom who would occasionally sit in with his country music band. That uncle turned out to be a better matchmaker than she thought. Ginger and Tom hit it off, danced all night and started dating. Against the advice of both of their families, who thought they were too young, they got married at age 19.
comomag.com
The Big Boom has arrived in COMO
Aging in place programs stave off higher-cost options. Not long after the start of the 21st century, social service executives, policymakers, and healthcare officials began routinely using the word “tsunami” to describe an impending influx of older Americans into their systems. That tsunami and a higher — if...
