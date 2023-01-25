COLUMBIA − Boone Health hosted its first of five CPR trainings Wednesday with the goal of pushing the importance of learning hands-only CPR. "Hands-only CPR is just a quick CPR that you can learn in just a few minutes," Lisa Todd, the community wellness coordinator at Boone Health, said. "It doesn't have a cost associated. We've found that any little bit that they can do, if we can get bystanders to do something right away, then we save lives."

