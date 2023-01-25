Read full article on original website
▶️ Do you know him? Deputies looking for Terrebonne market theft suspect
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who they say has been involved in a number of thefts from Ferguson’s Market in Terrebonne. The sheriff’s office released a surveillance photo of the man. They say he has arrived at the store...
Bend Fire Intentionally Set
Bend Police are investigating a fire that was intentionally set early Friday morning in the 700 block of NW Florida. At 05:46 am on January 27, 2023, Bend Fire & Rescue was dispatched to a reported structure fire in the area of 720 NW Florida. Upon arrival, crews found brush and vegetation on fire, and were able to quickly extinguish the fire without damage to nearby structures or vehicles. Upon investigation it was determined that the fire was intentionally set. Further investigation is being conducted by the City of Bend Police Department and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact them at (541) 322-2960.
▶️ Police: Bend man arrested twice in 10 hours, including for brandishing gun
A Bend man was in custody after police say he waved a gun at multiple people Tuesday afternoon. This came 10 hours after he was arrested for DUII and was released. Bend Police say this all started at about 1:15 a.m. with a report that someone waved a firearm at employees at the 7-Eleven on NW Galveston Avenue. That person left in a white Mercedes Benz sedan.
Sheriff: 15-year-old charged with assault after incident in Oregon park; another sought
BEND, Ore. — A teenager was arrested and another is being sought after authorities responded to an incident at a park in Bend, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said. Around 7:45 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 19), deputies responded to Pine Nursery Park after receiving a report of a possible robbery.
Bend man sentenced to over 5 years in prison for road rage incident
BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man from Bend was sentenced to more than five years in prison earlier this month after a road rage incident in April 2021, according to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office. On April 16, at about 11 p.m., Kalan Roberts and another driver crossed...
Bend man gets 5-year prison term in serious-injury road rage incident; 2nd driver awaits trial
One of two Bend men charged in a 2021 road rage incident on Highway 97 in Bend that led to a crash in which four people were seriously injured has pleaded guilty to five charges and received a nearly 5 ½-year prison term, Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels said Tuesday. The post Bend man gets 5-year prison term in serious-injury road rage incident; 2nd driver awaits trial appeared first on KTVZ.
Redmond man stands trial for 2020 car accident that killed 19-year-old
The trial of Brandon Tylor Kern began Monday, Jan. 23 after over two years since the accident that permanently disabled one then 17 year-old girl, and killed a 19-year-old mother. The prosecution and defense place blame for the accident on different people. The state claims Kern, who had a .245...
New affordable housing units unveiled to help Oregon’s housing crisis
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It could be a key in helping solve Oregon’s housing crisis. Friday, local leaders, including Gov. Tina Kotek and Senator Jeff Merkley, toured six prototype units called ‘Mass Casitas.’ They were designed by Hacienda Community Development Corp. and are still being assembled at Terminal 2 in Northwest Portland. The goal is to have them sent out to Madras, Portland, Talent, and Otis by summer for a test run. If successful, Gov. Tina Kotek said this could help reach her goal of building 36,000 new homes each year.
Bend Foundation Honors Bill Smith
The Bend Foundation is honoring longtime Bend civic leader, development visionary and Old Mill originator William Smith, who passed away in November of last year, with a $40,000 donation to a previously established scholarship endowment started by Smith and his family at the Central Oregon Community College (COCC) Foundation. The gift recognizes Smith’s 40 years of dedicated trustee service to The Bend Foundation and the greater community, while furthering a cause he cherished.
Repair Project Lowers Mirror Pond Water Levels
The Bend Park and Recreation District requested assistance from Pacific Corp to temporarily reduce the water level at Mirror Pond as part of the district’s bank repair and trail extension project. The drawdown of the Mirror Pond pool elevation is anticipated to be approximately two feet in elevation to...
Think Wild Hosts Volunteer Open House
On February 2, 2023, Think Wild will host a Volunteer Open House event at Worthy Brewing (Hop Mahal Room) from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. The goal of this event is to provide current and potential volunteers with information about all of the different ways to get involved with Think Wild and help native wildlife.
Matt Craven steps down as Bend High head football coach
Craven was the head coach for 11 years and with the program for 18 years. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
