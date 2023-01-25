Bend Police are investigating a fire that was intentionally set early Friday morning in the 700 block of NW Florida. At 05:46 am on January 27, 2023, Bend Fire & Rescue was dispatched to a reported structure fire in the area of 720 NW Florida. Upon arrival, crews found brush and vegetation on fire, and were able to quickly extinguish the fire without damage to nearby structures or vehicles. Upon investigation it was determined that the fire was intentionally set. Further investigation is being conducted by the City of Bend Police Department and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact them at (541) 322-2960.

