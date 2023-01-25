Read full article on original website
Some California Prisoners Can Get Limited Medicaid Care, CMS Says
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Thursday that for the first time ever, some people in prisons, jails, or juvenile detention centers can access limited services 90 days before being released. In other news, disability rights activists have sued to block the CARE Court program. The federal government...
Bipartisan pair begin push to free nurse practitioners in Pa. and hopefully ease care shortage
Two Pennsylvania state senators have introduced a bill that would give full independence to nurse practitioners, who have long worked under close supervision of doctors in Pennsylvania. Nurse practitioners are nurses who typically have a bachelor’s and master’s degree, including specialized training in a specific medical field such as primary...
N.J. reports 1,637 new COVID cases, 3 deaths; 4 counties have ‘high’ levels of virus, CDC says
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 1,637 COVID-19 cases and three new confirmed deaths. Those numbers were offset by some promising news: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lowered the number of counties it considers to have ‘high’ community levels of COVID-19 from seven to four Friday.
Up to $180,000 in Student Loan Forgiveness for Mental Health Professionals
Behavioral Healthcare Professionals Can Now Apply for up to $180,000 in Student Loan Balance Repayment in Exchange for Service to Communities. New Jersey residents may now apply for the Behavioral Healthcare Provider Loan Redemption Program, announced by the Murphy Administration through the New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (HESAA).
Montana Pharmacists May Get More Power to Prescribe
Mark Buck, a physician and pharmacist in Helena, Montana, said he’s been seeing more patients turn to urgent care clinics when they run out of medication. Their doctors have retired, moved away, or left the field because they burned out during the covid-19 pandemic, leaving the patients with few options to renew their prescriptions, he said.
Montgomery County Leadership: Dr. Stacey Robertson, President, Widener University
Stacey Robertson, president of Widener University, spoke to MONTCO Today about her childhood in Scottsdale, Arizona, and San Jose, California, where she played as many sports as possible, including volleyball, softball, soccer, and basketball. In college, she played on the inaugural women’s water polo team and designed her own major called Social History and Social Movements.
NJ Behavioral Healthcare Professionals Can Now Apply for up to $180,000 in Student Loan Balance Repayment
TRENTON –New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (HESAA) is now accepting applications for the Behavioral Healthcare Provider Loan Redemption Program, announced Governor Murphy's office. The purpose of the program is to help recruit and maintain a qualified workforce of behavioral healthcare professionals in order to further Governor Phil Murphy's ongoing goal of expanding access to mental health care on behalf of New Jersey residents. Through funding in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget last June and a law signed by Governor Murphy last year, this career-specific loan redemption program was created to help address the critical shortage of behavioral health providers in the Garden State....
Dental workers are leaving the professional creating long waits for people needing care | Opinion
According to a new report from the Pennsylvania Coalition for Oral Health (PCOH), some Pennsylvania residents have wait times up to three years to receive dental treatment for tooth decay. The Access to Oral Health Workforce Report determined the average wait time for a new dental appointment in Pennsylvania is two months with an additional month wait to have a filling placed. Rural residents can face up to a two to three year wait for care.
How contagious is tuberculosis? Health director explains after positive case in Delco SD
DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Someone from the William Penn School District in Delaware County tested positive for tuberculosis. Now, the health department is trying to identify exactly who was exposed. Parents of Penn Wood Middle School students in Darby have more questions than answers after the school reported a case of tuberculosis."Very alarming," one parent said. "They don't know who it is or what's going on. They just said someone there got it," a man said. "The public at large is not at risk," Delaware County health director Melissa Lyon said. . Lyon said her office was notified about the case over the weekend. "So right...
birdSEED nonprofit, giving grants to first-time homebuyers, expands to Philadelphia
This story is published in partnership with Youthcast Media Group and high school students at at Philadelphia’s Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School. For years, Harry Christian III and Tony Keith Jr. lived in a cramped rental apartment, where they trekked up three flights of stairs to reach their front door, endured hot summers without air conditioning and converted a spare bedroom into a closet to create extra storage space. So buying their own home with a backyard for their dog, rooms across three floors and space to entertain was life-changing for the Washington DC, couple.
If I convert my 401(k) to a Roth, is it taxed by N.J.?
Q. I am 70 years old and am considering converting a portion of my 401(k) to a Roth 401(k). Does the Roth conversion count as retirement income for the New Jersey retirement income exclusion?. — Trying to save. A. The instructions for the NJ-1040 form give you everything you need...
Better heart health with simple 28-day challenge
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The recent on-field collapse of NFL player Damar Hamlin, and the sudden death of singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley have brought attention to heart-related issues. While they suffered cardiac arrest, hundreds of thousands of others die from heart attacks each year. Coronary artery disease is the number one cause of heart […]
Medical Report: Hearing loss could be curtailed — if only fewer people avoided hearing aids
Hearing loss, one of the greatest risk factors for dementia in older adults, can be easily minimized. Unfortunately, too many people resist the treatment. KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough has more.
EDITORIAL: A student died — and Rowan said nothing
According to the University of Connecticut, nearly 1,100 suicides will occur on college campuses across the United States in a given year. Unfortunately, Rowan University is not exempt from this staggering statistic. Rowan has experienced several student suicides during the last three years — each one a stark reminder of...
Renaming Columbus Day in Pa. city wasn’t discriminatory: court
A federal appeals court panel on Friday upheld a lower court decision to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney discriminated against Italian Americans by renaming the city’s Columbus Day holiday to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. A year ago, U.S. District Judge C. Darnell Jones II ruled...
Medical Report: Prediabetic? Don’t panic. You can still avoid diabetes
Has your doctor told you that you are prediabetic? KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough takes a look at what you can do to help avoid diabetes.
Feds say 3 Montco brothers and associates stole millions in massive health care fraud
The federal government is accusing three Montgomery County brothers of operating their dental business as a criminal enterprise for more than 10 years. U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero says the scams bilked taxpayers out of millions of dollars.
Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals
The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
See Which Delco Elementary Schools Came Out on Top as Best in PA 2023
One particular school district in Delaware County made the top tier for best elementary schools in Pennsylvania. Ithan Elementary School in Radnor School District is the best public elementary school in Pennsylvania and Delaware County, according to Niche.com. “Ithan is an absolute gem,” writes a parent in one review posted...
Atlantic Cape Community College Board of Trustees: Segregated Meetings
Racism still exists in the school system. Segregation by ethnicity has put ACCC on the defensive. An anonymous email from someone who claims to be employed at the Atlantic City campus of Atlantic Cape Community College. Cindy DeFalco, the Director of Human Resources at the college sent email to all...
