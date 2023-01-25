Read full article on original website
Educator likely to become next Lincoln County school superintendent noted for her dynamics, professionalism — and ability to step in immediately
The Lincoln County School District’s board is on course to make a young, dynamic senior administrator its new superintendent, bypassing a professional search or internal application process to replace its retiring chief administrator. Majalise Tolan, 43, is an educator of two decades, an author, LCSD’s secondary education director and...
Oregon high school graduation rates increase in 2021-22; five of six Lincoln County high schools beat state average
Oregon’s high school graduation rate edged up slightly last year to the second highest in state history. The main high schools in the Lincoln County School District also showed big increases when compared with the last non-pandemic school year of 2018-19 and five of those six high schools had better graduation rates than the statewide average.
