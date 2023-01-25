Read full article on original website
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
Tesla teases product roadmap March 1: Robovan, Cyberwagon, Model 2?
Tesla has a number of other future products under development, it teased on Wednesday, as part of its quarterly update for investors. And while there’s no guarantee we’ll get an update on persistent rumors like the affordable Model 2, some of those upcoming products may be revealed as part of a March 1 Investor Day.
Best ice fishing camera
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Ice fishing is a sport of patience and uncertainty. All you can do is prepare your equipment and steel yourself for disappointment, made worse by the fact that you are holed up in freezing conditions. Actually, there’s one more thing...
Best hyaluronic acid serum
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Moisture is essential to keeping your skin plump, healthy and line-free. If your usual moisturizer isn’t keeping your skin as hydrated and smooth as you’d like, it may be time to add a hyaluronic acid serum to your skin care routine.
Best multi-grip pullup bar
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Multi-grip pullup bars promote a wide range of upper-body exercises, since you can modify your grip to target various muscle groups. Once confined exclusively to gyms, pullup bars are now available in configurations that let you mount them in a doorway or directly to a strong wall or ceiling in your home.
Activesphere concept imagines a stylish electric Audi Allroad pickup
Audi has saved the most intriguing—and arguably, most American—of its four sphere concepts for last: an electric pickup. Well, sort of. The Activesphere concept is “a master of metamorphosis,” as Audi puts it—a coupelike hatchback with an elongated roofline, in which the entire rear section folds horizontally, then opens up to a cargo bed that’s large enough for e-bikes or perhaps an ATV. A flush ski rack is integrated into the roof structure, and the suicide-style rear doors mean there’s no middle pillar.
The Inkey List vs. The Ordinary
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which skin care brand is better: The Inkey List or The Ordinary?. Have you ever wondered if you really need all the ingredients listed on your face wash or moisturizer? With their minimal, often single-ingredient formulas, The Ordinary and The Inkey List both provide an affordable way to get skin care tailored to your skin concerns. Products from The Inkey List tend to highlight how they will benefit your skin, while The Ordinary focuses on its scientifically-vetted ingredients.
Think outside the chocolate box: Best nontraditional Valentine’s Day gifts
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best nontraditional Valentine’s Day gifts?. With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, it’s time to pick out a thoughtful gift for your significant other, BFF or favorite family member, because this sweet holiday isn’t just for couples anymore. This year, instead of a cliche giant teddy bear or a bouquet of roses that definitely came from the grocery store, opt for a unique present that might better demonstrate your appreciation. Whether you’re looking for non-romantic ideas or a gift that your partner won’t roll their eyes at, think outside the chocolate box with these nontraditional Valentine’s Day gifts.
Best colon cleanse system
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. In recent years, there has been a growing conversation surrounding the benefits of colon cleanses. A 2016 pilot study found improved gastrointestinal symptoms after colonic irrigation. However, professionals recommend approaching colon cleansing with caution. If you’d like to partake in...
Best hydrating super serum
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. We all want to look as fresh and youthful as we can, but as we age, our skin starts to lose moisture. With a hydrating super serum, you can deliver intense hydration to heal and nourish your skin. Serums help your skin hang onto the moisture it has and protect it from environmental pollutants. Fine lines and wrinkles look less noticeable, and your skin can take on an overall brighter, smoother appearance. There are several good-quality hydrating super serums, but this top pick from Caudalie provides a significant dose of hydration to the skin without leaving behind oily residue.
As a rare green comet gets closer to Earth, get the best view with these tips
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While it might sound like a pulp-fiction hero, the green comet is an actual celestial body visible from Earth for the first time in over 50,000 years. If you know where to look and have the right equipment (such as binoculars or a telescope) over the upcoming week, you just might be able to catch a glimpse of this nighttime wonder.
Best foam roller for sciatica
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Shooting pain that radiates down the legs from the lower back is associated with sciatica and can be debilitating. One way to naturally relieve sciatica pain is to stretch the affected area with a foam roller. There are a wide variety of foam rollers on the market that can be used to manage sciatica.
