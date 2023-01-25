Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Topeka police serve search warrants across city, arrest 3 for drive-by shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An 18-year-old man and two juveniles are facing multiple charges for their alleged roles in a drive-by shooting in east Topeka. Topeka police served multiple search warrants Friday while investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on Jan. 24 in the 600 block of SE Lawrence Street. No one was hurt, but there […]
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrests two for narcotics charges
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sheriff Brian C. Hill announces two are in custody facing narcotics related charges following a traffic stop late Friday night. Shortly before midnight Friday, a deputy with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a red 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup truck near SW 61st Street and SW Vorse Road. During the investigation, a K9 Unit assisted and located illegal narcotics.
WIBW
TPD units at West Topeka home part of drive-by investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say officers at a West Topeka home Friday were investigating a drive-by shooting. Several units, including SWAT vehicles, were at a home in the 1700 block of SW Amhurst Rd. around 2 p.m. The Topeka Police Department says they searched that home, as well as others in the 5600 block of SW 15th St., 1700 block of Fairmont Rd., 1600 block of Oakley Ave., and the 2400 block of Burnett Rd.
KMBC.com
Kansas City man charged with assault, accused of breaking Raytown police officer's ankle
RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Kansas City, Mo., man is accused of assaulting a Raytown police officer. Twann McGill Jr. faces charges of second-degree assault and resisting arrest. A Raytown police officer injured his ankle after the accused pushed him down the stairs when he and other officers arrived on a reported domestic disturbance call.
KC-area man assaulted girlfriend, fired a gun and hid in a closet
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has been charged in connection with a domestic assault that also involved firing a handgun inside and outside a Lee's Summit residence that the suspect later failed to come out of after police surrounded the residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
Drunk driver who killed man in KCMO crash sentenced to 13 years in prison
A man convicted twice for driving while intoxicated will spend 13 years in prison for killing a man in 2022 in a drunk driving crash in Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Prairie Village man receives 13-year prison sentence for DWI crash that killed MU Board of Curators student representative
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 31-year-old Prairie Village, Kan., man will spend the next 13 years in prison in connection to a fatal DWI crash in Kansas City. Zachary Zorich was sentenced in Jackson County Friday for his involvement in a June 2022 crash at 75th and Ward Parkway.
Stolen vehicle crime spree across Topeka ends with 2 in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two Topeka men were arrested following several reports of stolen vehicles in the capital city Thursday. Lt. Ron Ekis, a spokesman for the Topeka Police Department, reports that at 7 a.m. on Jan. 26, officers received calls about stolen vehicles from across the city. A catering business located in the 2100 block […]
WIBW
Two arrests made in connection to narcotics
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Jan 26. Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2800 block of SE Virginia Ave. While conducting the search warrant officers located methamphetamine. marijuana, drug paraphernalia and firearms. As a result Jason smith, 47, was arrested on multiple charges including distribution...
KMBC.com
3 teens force way onto Independence school bus, assault driver and 2 students
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police say three teenagers forced their way onto an Independence School District bus and assaulted the driver and two students. Investigators say when the bus came to a stop near Osage and Mill, the teens forced their way onto the bus. The school bus driver was...
Kansas man sentenced to 7 years after bags of marijuana found in vehicle
A 21-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas, man has been sentenced after the authorities found 11 bags of marijuana in his vehicle. A 21-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas, man has been sentenced after the authorities found 11 bags of marijuana in his vehicle.
KCTV 5
Shooting victim found dead in street on Friday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after a shooting left a man dead in the street on Friday afternoon. Officers received a call at 1 p.m. about a shooting in the 2100 block of E. 24th Terrace, just west of Brooklyn Avenue. When officers arrived,...
KCMO police investigating homicide near 3400 block of Chestnut
Kansas City, Missouri, police say two people were shot inside a home near the 3400 block of Chestnut. One man died and a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Three juveniles attacked 2 kids, school bus driver Thursday in Independence
Three juveniles forced their way onto a school bus Thursday afternoon and assaulted two children and the bus driver.
Man killed in overnight shooting near 34th and Chestnut Ave
UPDATE: Police have identified the victim in this shooting as 31-year-old Mark Young. ————– KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, Friday morning. Just after 12:30 a.m. police were called to a shooting at a home in the 3400 block of Chestnut Ave. There officers found several […]
KCTV 5
Man and woman shot inside Kansas City home; multiple persons of interest
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was killed and a woman shot early Friday morning inside a Kansas City home, leading police to take several persons of interest into custody to figure out what happened. Officers arrived around 12:30 a.m. to a house on Chestnut Avenue at East 34th...
KCK police launch homicide investigation after finding woman dead inside car
Kansas City, Kansas, detectives have launched a homicide investigation after finding a woman dead inside a vehicle on Thursday.
WIBW
Triple murder charges filed against man accused of starting fatal fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Murder charges have been filed against the Topeka man accused of lighting the fire that killed his girlfriend and two children. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay charged Kyle Tyler three counts of murder, aggravated arson, and two counts of child endangerment. He’s held on $1...
WIBW
At least one in custody after stolen van, motorcycle found in southwest Topeka park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least one person was in custody Thursday morning after a van and a motorcycle that had been reported stolen were recovered in a southwest Topeka park, authorities said. Police around 7:45 a.m. Thursday were at Clarion Woods Park, just southwest of S.W. 37th and Fairlawn,...
KCTV 5
Police identify 2 people killed in Thursday morning US 69 Highway crash in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people died after a car flipped several times during rush hour Thursday morning near U.S. 69 Highway and 103rd Street. Around 7:45 a.m., 911 dispatchers received calls from concerned drivers in the area who reported seeing two people who had been ejected from a vehicle.
Comments / 0