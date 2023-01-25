ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrests two for narcotics charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sheriff Brian C. Hill announces two are in custody facing narcotics related charges following a traffic stop late Friday night. Shortly before midnight Friday, a deputy with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a red 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup truck near SW 61st Street and SW Vorse Road. During the investigation, a K9 Unit assisted and located illegal narcotics.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

TPD units at West Topeka home part of drive-by investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say officers at a West Topeka home Friday were investigating a drive-by shooting. Several units, including SWAT vehicles, were at a home in the 1700 block of SW Amhurst Rd. around 2 p.m. The Topeka Police Department says they searched that home, as well as others in the 5600 block of SW 15th St., 1700 block of Fairmont Rd., 1600 block of Oakley Ave., and the 2400 block of Burnett Rd.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Stolen vehicle crime spree across Topeka ends with 2 in custody

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two Topeka men were arrested following several reports of stolen vehicles in the capital city Thursday. Lt. Ron Ekis, a spokesman for the Topeka Police Department, reports that at 7 a.m. on Jan. 26, officers received calls about stolen vehicles from across the city. A catering business located in the 2100 block […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Two arrests made in connection to narcotics

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Jan 26. Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2800 block of SE Virginia Ave. While conducting the search warrant officers located methamphetamine. marijuana, drug paraphernalia and firearms. As a result Jason smith, 47, was arrested on multiple charges including distribution...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Shooting victim found dead in street on Friday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after a shooting left a man dead in the street on Friday afternoon. Officers received a call at 1 p.m. about a shooting in the 2100 block of E. 24th Terrace, just west of Brooklyn Avenue. When officers arrived,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Triple murder charges filed against man accused of starting fatal fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Murder charges have been filed against the Topeka man accused of lighting the fire that killed his girlfriend and two children. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay charged Kyle Tyler three counts of murder, aggravated arson, and two counts of child endangerment. He’s held on $1...
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy