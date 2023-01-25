ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rippey, IA

greenecountynewsonline.com

Supervisors adopt building and grounds policy

The Greene County board of supervisors met Jan. 23 and 26 to continue discussion of previous issues including funding for emergency communications towers and equipment, 28E agreements with non-profits in the county, the proposed Courthouse Building and Grounds policy, and the county’s possible withdrawal from the Western Iowa Workforce consortium.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
yourfortdodge.com

Fort Dodge Coffee Shop Opening Saturday

New businesses are getting set to open around the former mall area and that includes one that offers people a caffeine fix. Stella’s Coffee Bar is set to open this Saturday in Fort Dodge. The former mobile coffee business is setting up shop next to Brown’s Shoe Fit in...
FORT DODGE, IA
KCCI.com

Property owners push back against development of The Family Leader complex

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Some property owners near Bondurant are pushing back on a proposal for The Family Leader to build a rural campus. The Family Leader is a socially-conservative Christian organization based in the Des Moines metro. Its mission is to "strengthen families, by inspiring Christ-like leadership in the home, the church, and the government," according to its website.
POLK COUNTY, IA
who13.com

AM Forecast 1-28-23

AM Forecast 1-28-23 Snow moves through Iowa followed by bitter cold. Animal Rescue League of Iowa hosting ‘Sweat for Pets’ …. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) is giving people a chance to workout for a good cause Saturday. The organization is bringing back its "Sweat for Pets" fundraiser.
DES MOINES, IA
greenecountynewsonline.com

Sheriff’s report

Following are excerpts of activity reported by the Greene County sheriff’s office:. Thursday, Jan. 26: At 4:29 am a deputy investigated a burglary in the 1200 block of Head St in Churdan. Wednesday, Jan. 25: At 1:35 pm a deputy assisted a motorist in the ditch on Highway 4...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Hold The Mold Please: Iowa Retail Store Cited For 13 Violations

A retail store in Des Moines, Iowa, had a recent health inspection this past December, and it did not go well. Grocery stores and restaurants typically have health inspections every 6 months. A food inspector will stop by to make sure the business is handling food correctly and safely. A business could have more inspections if a customer complains about the state of their food. Someone's complaint appears to be justified in this instance.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities

Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
DES MOINES, IA
97X

A Beloved New York Pizza Chain is Coming to Iowa in 2023

A popular New York City pizzeria is looking to reign in 2023 by expanding into the Hawkeye State. By doing so, it will be competing with the likes of Pizza Ranch, Happy Joe's, Casey's, and many other staple pizza places in Iowa. That place is Grimaldi's Pizzeria, a Brooklyn-based pizza...
IOWA STATE
greenecountynewsonline.com

Greene County magistrate court, week ending Jan. 20

In Greene County magistrate court a judgment was entered Jan. 19 against Steven Darwin Meister of Woodward after he pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment- third degree. He was fined $105 with a $15.75 surcharge. Court costs were $110.50. A charge of operating without an interlock device. (Sentencing by district court judge Joseph B. McCarville)
GREENE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa principal assaulted by student

COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
COLFAX, IA
cbs2iowa.com

New plea deal for Pieper Lewis after escape from woman's center

DES MOINES — Court records Thursday show a new plea deal in the works for Pieper Lewis. The Des Moines teen ran off from a women's center after avoiding prison time for killing her alleged rapist. Lewis admitted to stabbing Zachary Brooks 30 times as he was allegedly assaulting...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Man who died after Des Moines explosion identified

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Officials are identifying the man who died after being critically injured in an explosion and fire Wednesday in the 2500 block of NE 46th Avenue. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the situation Thursday morning. The man has been identified as 55-year-old Tad Costello of Johnston. Emergency responders […]
DES MOINES, IA

