greenecountynewsonline.com
Supervisors adopt building and grounds policy
The Greene County board of supervisors met Jan. 23 and 26 to continue discussion of previous issues including funding for emergency communications towers and equipment, 28E agreements with non-profits in the county, the proposed Courthouse Building and Grounds policy, and the county’s possible withdrawal from the Western Iowa Workforce consortium.
yourfortdodge.com
Fort Dodge Coffee Shop Opening Saturday
New businesses are getting set to open around the former mall area and that includes one that offers people a caffeine fix. Stella’s Coffee Bar is set to open this Saturday in Fort Dodge. The former mobile coffee business is setting up shop next to Brown’s Shoe Fit in...
New Iowa Restaurant Serves Some Very Unique Corndogs [PHOTOS]
Back in December, a new Iowa restaurant called Naughtea officially opened its doors at 1810 SW White Birch Circle in Ankeny. As the name suggests, the eatery specializes in a variety of teas, including boba tea, but they also serve something called Korean corn dogs. Korean corn dogs are a...
KCCI.com
Property owners push back against development of The Family Leader complex
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Some property owners near Bondurant are pushing back on a proposal for The Family Leader to build a rural campus. The Family Leader is a socially-conservative Christian organization based in the Des Moines metro. Its mission is to "strengthen families, by inspiring Christ-like leadership in the home, the church, and the government," according to its website.
KETV.com
Paperboy Johnny Gosch disappears. The town – and nation – cannot believe what happens next.
Stream full episodes of “Hometown Tragedy” now by downloading the Very Local app for free. On Labor Day weekend in 1982, paperboy Johnny Gosch's mother got an early morning call from an agitated neighbor: They never got their paper. "I thought he was just running late, delivering the...
who13.com
AM Forecast 1-28-23
AM Forecast 1-28-23 Snow moves through Iowa followed by bitter cold. Animal Rescue League of Iowa hosting ‘Sweat for Pets’ …. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) is giving people a chance to workout for a good cause Saturday. The organization is bringing back its "Sweat for Pets" fundraiser.
KCCI.com
Child sent to hospital after falling from ceiling tile at Des Moines elementary school
DES MOINES, Iowa — A boy was sent to the hospital after falling from a ceiling tile at Windsor Elementary School in Des Moines. A KCCI photojournalist saw EMS, fire and police bringing the child out of the school on a stretcher just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. Des Moines...
greenecountynewsonline.com
Sheriff’s report
Following are excerpts of activity reported by the Greene County sheriff’s office:. Thursday, Jan. 26: At 4:29 am a deputy investigated a burglary in the 1200 block of Head St in Churdan. Wednesday, Jan. 25: At 1:35 pm a deputy assisted a motorist in the ditch on Highway 4...
Hold The Mold Please: Iowa Retail Store Cited For 13 Violations
A retail store in Des Moines, Iowa, had a recent health inspection this past December, and it did not go well. Grocery stores and restaurants typically have health inspections every 6 months. A food inspector will stop by to make sure the business is handling food correctly and safely. A business could have more inspections if a customer complains about the state of their food. Someone's complaint appears to be justified in this instance.
Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork
The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities
Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
A Beloved New York Pizza Chain is Coming to Iowa in 2023
A popular New York City pizzeria is looking to reign in 2023 by expanding into the Hawkeye State. By doing so, it will be competing with the likes of Pizza Ranch, Happy Joe's, Casey's, and many other staple pizza places in Iowa. That place is Grimaldi's Pizzeria, a Brooklyn-based pizza...
Winter Weather Advisory Saturday for Carroll and Crawford Counties
(Des Moines) A relatively narrow area of moderate to heavy snowfall is expected to develop over portions of central into northern Iowa Friday night into Saturday . Carroll and Crawford Counties are on the southern edge of a Winter Weather Advisory from Midnight tonight to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. Southwest Iowa is NOT included in the Advisory.
greenecountynewsonline.com
Greene County magistrate court, week ending Jan. 20
In Greene County magistrate court a judgment was entered Jan. 19 against Steven Darwin Meister of Woodward after he pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment- third degree. He was fined $105 with a $15.75 surcharge. Court costs were $110.50. A charge of operating without an interlock device. (Sentencing by district court judge Joseph B. McCarville)
KCCI.com
Iowa principal assaulted by student
COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
KCCI.com
Iowa OSHA investigating after contractor dies in accident at Adventureland
ALTOONA, Iowa — Iowa OSHA is investigating after a contractor died in an accident at Adventureland amusement park in Altoona. A spokesperson for the family of 20-year-old Zachary Alesky said he was carrying a steel beam when he slipped on ice, and the beam came down and crushed his chest.
KCCI.com
Iowa law enforcement react to new video that shows beating of Tyre Nichols
DES MOINES, Iowa — Newly released video that shows the beating of Tyre Nichols was made public Friday night. He died three days after the Jan. 7 police beating in Memphis, Tennessee. Law enforcement in Iowa are reacting to the newly released video. Des Moines police chief Dana Wingert...
cbs2iowa.com
New plea deal for Pieper Lewis after escape from woman's center
DES MOINES — Court records Thursday show a new plea deal in the works for Pieper Lewis. The Des Moines teen ran off from a women's center after avoiding prison time for killing her alleged rapist. Lewis admitted to stabbing Zachary Brooks 30 times as he was allegedly assaulting...
Man who died after Des Moines explosion identified
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Officials are identifying the man who died after being critically injured in an explosion and fire Wednesday in the 2500 block of NE 46th Avenue. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the situation Thursday morning. The man has been identified as 55-year-old Tad Costello of Johnston. Emergency responders […]
