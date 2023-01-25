Read full article on original website
Related
‘After I die I can haunt it’: A portrait of a comedian with Archibald ambitions
As an Australian who grew up around the arts scene, Paul Verhoeven – author, broadcaster, comedian – says being painted for the Archibald has always been a “secret, shameful ambition.” When he mentioned it in passing to his wife, the writer Tegan Higginbotham, Verhoeven says he expected her to laugh “but she really is wonderful like that, she’ll humour anything”.
Dear future self: you’re never too old for love – or love letters | Elly Varrenti
Falling in love is a necessary and divine sort of a fiction. And I have the letters to prove it
‘Happiness can be ignited by making something small infinite’: what makes me happy now
If the last few years have taught us anything, writes Robert Dessaix, it’s that happiness and sadness, even misery can go together
Upworthy
Texas student is adopting baby he found covered in ants in trash can: 'I took a leap of faith'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 15, 2022. It has since been updated. Jimmy Amisial was visiting his home country in Haiti when he heard the screams of a baby coming from a trash can. The 4-month-old baby was covered in ants in the trash and in terrible pain. People stood around but didn't do anything to save the baby. “Everyone was just staring at him—not a single soul wanted to help,” recalled Amisial of the incident that took place during a 2017 visit to his home country. “He was crying and had no clothes on and I could see the pain in his eyes—I had to do something." He intervened and took the baby home. Amisial and his mother, Elcie, cleaned the baby boy and fed him. He sought assistance from the authorities to help find the baby's parents but to no avail, reported The Daily Mail. His mother was shocked at him bringing home a baby but wanted to do everything to help the baby in pain and comfort him.
Comments / 0