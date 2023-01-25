The United Kingdom is seeking to ramp up its digital pound development and is on the hunt for a new Head of Central Bank Digital Currency. In a new job posting this week, His Majesty’s Treasury announced that the successful applicant would be responsible for its work on a digital pound. The Treasury has been working on the CBDC in collaboration with the Bank of England (BoE). The successful candidate “will be responsible for setting strategic direction within Treasury to deliver on that plan.”

