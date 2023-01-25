Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Masterclass with Craig Wright, Session 3: Use cases for confidentiality and how to do it right
When do we need confidentiality and privacy, and how do we restrict access only to the people who need the information? Having examined the more philosophical issues around confidentiality in the previous two sessions, Dr. Craig Wright continues his “Bitcoin Masterclass” series with real-life examples of how to make the Bitcoin blockchain very useful in the Big Data world.
Digital Currency Group’s Luno exchange cuts staff, Grayscale won’t cut fees
U.K.-based digital assets exchange Luno is turfing one-third of its staff in the latest blow to Digital Currency Group’s (DCG) struggling portfolio, while DCG’s Grayscale is under pressure to mend its investor-punishing ways. On Wednesday, Luno held a virtual ‘town hall’ meeting with its global staff to announce...
Coinbase fined millions for Dutch delay, CEO Armstrong losing faith in ETH?
Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) has been fined over €3 million ($3.3 million) for delays in seeking a Dutch license, while CEO Brian Armstrong’s shedding of his Ethereum skin is raising questions over his motives. On January 18, Dutch central bankers De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) imposed an administrative fine of...
South Africa to stamp out unethical digital asset ads with new advertising rules
South Africa’s advertising watchdog has announced new rules for virtual asset service providers (VASPs) to stamp out unethical advertising. The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) announced the new regulations this week, introducing clauses that it says will offer better protection to South African investors. The ARB now demands that any...
BIS: DeFi could shape the future of finance, but it’s too complex
Decentralized finance (DeFi) harnesses innovative technology and could shape the future of finance. However, it’s too technologically and economically complex, and a deep understanding of DeFi is still lacking in the market, a new paper by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) says. In its paper, BIS defined DeFi...
EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava
For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.
Gate2Chain Blockchain, Tourism and the Future of the Internet Conference highlights
Mallorca is a stunning island off the coast of Spain, a popular destination for millions and millions of tourists each year. The island is also home to Gate2Chain, a development suite allowing businesses and individuals to connect to the BSV blockchain and harness its potential. On December 1, 2022, Gate2Chain...
Barry Silbert was bullish on Bitcoin BSV—even in 2014
In the wake of Genesis Global Trading (and a bunch of their subsidiaries) filing for bankruptcy, we should revisit the history of Genesis’ parent company: Digital Currency Group. DCG is an incubator and investment conglomerate founded by Barry Silbert. In the 2017-2022 era, Silbert transitioned to a heavily multi-chain...
New ebook from BSV Blockchain Association tackles the fallacy of private, permissioned blockchains
Bryan Daugherty, Global Public Policy Director at the BSV Blockchain Association, has written a new ebook explaining the fallacy of private, permissioned blockchains. The ebook is free of charge and is available here. In it, Daugherty addresses several myths about public blockchains, explains why they are more secure than private, permissioned blockchains, and paints the big picture as to why we need to return to the original Bitcoin protocol released by Dr. Craig Wright in 2009.
Brankas and Element introduce advanced fraud detection in open finance
26 January 2023, Manila, Philippines – Brankas, the leading global open finance technology provider, and Element Inc , the privacy-led, modern AI pioneer in digital identity services used to verify a person´s information quickly and seamlessly, today announced a strategic partnership to introduce an additional layer of security to detect potential frauds.
Universal digital payments network for stablecoins and CBDCs unveiled at Davos
As policymakers converged in Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF), three entities seized the opportunity to launch a payment network designed to encourage interoperability between stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). China-backed Red Date Technology, German consultancy firm GFT and DLA Piper’s TOKO announced the Universal Digital Payment...
Australia’s Stephen Jones: There are ‘good arguments’ to regulate digital assets as financial products
Australia’s Financial Services Minister Stephen Jones has conceded to the argument of regulating virtual assets as financial products on the grounds that there are “good arguments” in support of the move. The Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) reports that the Minister’s stance hinges firmly on FTX’s collapse at...
UK on the hunt for CBDC lead as it ramps up digital pound efforts
The United Kingdom is seeking to ramp up its digital pound development and is on the hunt for a new Head of Central Bank Digital Currency. In a new job posting this week, His Majesty’s Treasury announced that the successful applicant would be responsible for its work on a digital pound. The Treasury has been working on the CBDC in collaboration with the Bank of England (BoE). The successful candidate “will be responsible for setting strategic direction within Treasury to deliver on that plan.”
Israel, Sweden, Norway collaborate on retail CBDCs to offer instant cross-border transactions
The central banks of Israel, Sweden, and Norway have been exploring the potential of retail central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) in cross-border payments in collaboration with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). The pilot, Project Icebreaker, has been in the pipeline since September 2021, and at the World Economic Forum...
Saudi Arabia’s central bank studying CBDC but mum on deployment date
Saudi Arabia’s central bank (SAMA) has stated that it will continue to monitor the developments in the central bank digital currency (CBDC) space over the coming months through several experiments. The banking regulator disclosed in a press release that it will focus on exploring the potential of a wholesale...
