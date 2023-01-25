ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cars were chasing and shooting at each other Friday night in southeast Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Around 8:30 p.m. Friday CSPD said they received several 911 calls about the incident in the area of Fountain and Chelton. Eventually, a car driven by a person who The post Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH-Fire in Colorado Springs started by homeless camp

Memphis police to release video of traffic stop leading to man's death. Memphis Police are expected to release video of a traffic stop that led to a man's death. Waterloo Police have now identified the person they say died in a stabbing. Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Large fire in Colorado Springs on Friday at a homeless camp, suspects sought

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were on the scene of a fire with large flames south of downtown Colorado Springs Friday morning. The Colorado Springs Fire Department first reported they were on the scene near the intersection of Hancock Expressway and Transit Drive just before 6:10 a.m. This is near Evergreen Cemetery and Fountain Park. They reported that it was a large debris pile on fire and that it was not spreading and no structures were threatened.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Homeless fire leads to thousands in damages

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A large fire broke out in Colorado Springs early Friday morning near the Evergreen Cemetery. Colorado Springs Police said it caused about $5,000 worth of property damage and that they are investigating it as arson, linking it to a propane stove located in a homeless camp.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

MISSING: Statewide alert issued for teen last seen in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Wednesday for a missing teen. According to the alert, 17-year-old Kayleen Savage was last seen on Monday in Colorado Springs. She has a sleeve tattoo on her left arm and a tattoo on the right side of her neck that reads “purpose.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Help police identify package thieves in Cañon City

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying package thieves who stole from a home on Tuesday, Jan. 24. If you can identify the pictured suspects, or know of their whereabouts, contact the Cañon City Police Department.
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

North Meridian Road closed due to vehicle crash

(EL PASO COUNTY) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is reporting that North Meridian Road is closed at Roslyn Road in the Black Forest neighborhood due to a vehicle crash. EPSO tweeted at 1:11 p.m. that the road was closed, and are asking the public to avoid the area. EPSO says Colorado State […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Springs Police Chief ‘horrified’ by footage of Tyre Nichols beating

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded Friday evening on Jan. 27, to the public release of body-worn camera footage showing moments during Tyre Nichols’ alleged murder by five Memphis Police officers. “I was horrified by what I witnessed,” said CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez. “I want to offer my condolences, and those […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs apartment evacuated following reports of a ‘strong odor’ of gasoline

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs apartment complex was evacuated "as a precautionary measure" due to a "strong odor of gasoline" being reported in the unit. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, Engine 23, Hazmat 14, and other crews responded to the Woodbine Apartments at 2020 E. Bijou. The gasoline odor was The post Colorado Springs apartment evacuated following reports of a ‘strong odor’ of gasoline appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Woman arrested in Pueblo stabbing

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is accused of stabbing a man during a fight in Pueblo late Wednesday morning. Police say they were called to Ruppel Street on Pueblo’s east side shortly before noon for a reported domestic dispute. Officers discovered after getting to the home that a man had been stabbed in the stomach and was already at the hospital. A woman covered in blood was found at the scene.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Help police identify theft suspect in Cañon City

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect of a theft that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Anyone with information on this individual is asked to contact CCPD.
CANON CITY, CO

