Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Clyde the Donkey Is the Esteemed Mayor of This Colorado TownColorado JillDivide, CO
Five things to do this weekend in and around Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
The Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of a local landmarkColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Don't Miss the 28th Annual Fruitcake Toss in Manitou SpringsColorado JillManitou Springs, CO
Related
Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cars were chasing and shooting at each other Friday night in southeast Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Around 8:30 p.m. Friday CSPD said they received several 911 calls about the incident in the area of Fountain and Chelton. Eventually, a car driven by a person who The post Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
1 injured after shots fired at vehicle in southeast Colorado Springs early Saturday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was injured after shots were fired at their vehicle on the way to a trailer park early Saturday morning in southeast Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs police said they responded to a shooting call near Fountain Boulevard and Union Boulevard around 2:20 a.m. when...
KKTV
Crash involving a motorcycle in downtown Colorado Springs under investigation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a motorcyclist was under investigation in downtown Colorado Springs Thursday night. The crash was reported at about 6:13 p.m. at the intersection of Nevada Avenue and Colorado Avenue. Both directions of Nevada were closed for a short period of time. Details on...
An unwanted record: Homicide count reaches new high in Colorado Springs
Minutes before midnight on a Friday last May, gunfire ripped through the walls of Babilonia Bar along Platte Avenue. Nineteen-year-old Montaries Jennings, there for a show by his favorite rap artist, fought his way to safety through the panicked, stampeding crowd before posting on social media that he’d just seen a man get shot, and that he was praying for him.
KKTV
WATCH-Fire in Colorado Springs started by homeless camp
Memphis police to release video of traffic stop leading to man's death. Memphis Police are expected to release video of a traffic stop that led to a man's death. Waterloo Police have now identified the person they say died in a stabbing. Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent.
KKTV
Large fire in Colorado Springs on Friday at a homeless camp, suspects sought
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were on the scene of a fire with large flames south of downtown Colorado Springs Friday morning. The Colorado Springs Fire Department first reported they were on the scene near the intersection of Hancock Expressway and Transit Drive just before 6:10 a.m. This is near Evergreen Cemetery and Fountain Park. They reported that it was a large debris pile on fire and that it was not spreading and no structures were threatened.
KKTV
OH BABY: Pregnant Colorado Springs woman becomes 1st-ever female to climb 1,000 Inclines in a year
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - By any measure, Rachel Jones has an incredible resume. She’s the female world record holder for most elevation gain in a year, the first-ever woman to climb 1,000 Manitou Inclines in a year, the 2022 female winner of the nationwide Max Vert Challenge. Most...
KRDO
Major fuel transporting company shutdown causes gas delivery delays in Southern Colorado
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major fuel transport company confirmed with KRDO a recent shutdown created gasoline disruptions across the Front Range, including Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The Suncor refinery in Commerce City is temporarily shut down after sustaining equipment damage in December. Suncor provides anywhere from 35% to 40%...
KKTV
Homeless fire leads to thousands in damages
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A large fire broke out in Colorado Springs early Friday morning near the Evergreen Cemetery. Colorado Springs Police said it caused about $5,000 worth of property damage and that they are investigating it as arson, linking it to a propane stove located in a homeless camp.
KKTV
‘Deeply saddened and disgusted,’ police chiefs in Colorado respond to the death of Tyre Nichols
(KKTV) - Pueblo’s police chief shared a message on Friday hours before the release of video footage tied to the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Less than one hour after the video was released, the police chief for Colorado Springs also shared a message. Nichols died three days after a...
KKTV
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for teen last seen in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Wednesday for a missing teen. According to the alert, 17-year-old Kayleen Savage was last seen on Monday in Colorado Springs. She has a sleeve tattoo on her left arm and a tattoo on the right side of her neck that reads “purpose.”
Help police identify package thieves in Cañon City
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying package thieves who stole from a home on Tuesday, Jan. 24. If you can identify the pictured suspects, or know of their whereabouts, contact the Cañon City Police Department.
North Meridian Road closed due to vehicle crash
(EL PASO COUNTY) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is reporting that North Meridian Road is closed at Roslyn Road in the Black Forest neighborhood due to a vehicle crash. EPSO tweeted at 1:11 p.m. that the road was closed, and are asking the public to avoid the area. EPSO says Colorado State […]
KKTV
Crews respond to a structure fire on the south side of Colorado Springs Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a structure fire on the south side of Colorado Springs on Thursday. Just before 1 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) asked people to avoid the 2500 block of Gold Rush Dr. The area is southeast of Highway 115 and Lake Avenue.
KKTV
WATCH: Trial date set for man accused of killing 17-year-old Walgreens employee in Colorado Springs
The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. WATCH: Drawing of ballot positions for 2023 Colorado Springs elections. Updated: 4 hours ago. WATCH: Colorado State Patrol addresses dangerous drivers after emergency vehicle was hit by...
Springs Police Chief ‘horrified’ by footage of Tyre Nichols beating
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded Friday evening on Jan. 27, to the public release of body-worn camera footage showing moments during Tyre Nichols’ alleged murder by five Memphis Police officers. “I was horrified by what I witnessed,” said CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez. “I want to offer my condolences, and those […]
Colorado Springs apartment evacuated following reports of a ‘strong odor’ of gasoline
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs apartment complex was evacuated "as a precautionary measure" due to a "strong odor of gasoline" being reported in the unit. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, Engine 23, Hazmat 14, and other crews responded to the Woodbine Apartments at 2020 E. Bijou. The gasoline odor was The post Colorado Springs apartment evacuated following reports of a ‘strong odor’ of gasoline appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Woman arrested in Pueblo stabbing
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is accused of stabbing a man during a fight in Pueblo late Wednesday morning. Police say they were called to Ruppel Street on Pueblo’s east side shortly before noon for a reported domestic dispute. Officers discovered after getting to the home that a man had been stabbed in the stomach and was already at the hospital. A woman covered in blood was found at the scene.
Smoke, flames visible near Evergreen Cemetery from fire
The Colorado Springs Fire Department is working to extinguish a large slash and debris fire on Hancock Expressway near Evergreen Cemetery early Friday morning. The fire is not spreading and doesn’t pose any imminent threat to nearby structures, according to the fire department on Twitter. Hancock is currently closed...
Help police identify theft suspect in Cañon City
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect of a theft that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Anyone with information on this individual is asked to contact CCPD.
Comments / 8