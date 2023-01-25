Read full article on original website
Part I: The State of the Abortion Debate 50 Years After ‘Roe’
The abortion debate has changed dramatically in the seven months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and its nationwide right to abortion. Nearly half the states have banned or restricted the procedure, even though the public, at the ballot box, continues to show support for abortion rights. In...
Lawsuits Target States That Restrict Abortion Pill Sales, Postal Delivery
News outlets report on a set of lawsuits that hinge on the difference between federal and state legal positions on abortion pills, challenging restrictive state laws limiting access to the drugs. Conversely, a third case from a conservative group is aimed at undoing the FDA's approval of mifepristone itself. A...
Virginia Democrats Block Bills Limiting Abortion, Including 15-Week Ban
The Thursday votes saw several bills defeated — including a 15-week abortion ban that is a priority for Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican. Other news relating to abortion and maternal health comes from North Carolina, South Carolina, California, and other states. In a series of key votes Thursday,...
Federal Judge Limits Probe Into Providers Offering Trans Care In Fla.
The judge partly limited the state's effort to subpoena information from medical and mental health groups in Florida. The groups had opposed the state's prohibition on Medicaid spending for gender-affirming care. Also, Obamacare enrollment in Michigan, heat deaths in Texas, and more. A legal battle over Florida’s ban on Medicaid...
In North Carolina, Elsewhere, GOP Lawmakers Target Trans Health Care
Reuters and AP focus on a case concerning North Carolina's health insurance plan for state workers, challenging whether the state can exclude coverage for gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy. The New York Times explains other legal efforts to regulate trans people's lives. A U.S. appeals court panel was sharply...
Ransomware Gang That Targeted Hospitals Is Shut Down By FBI
The group, called Hive, attacked hospitals, school districts, financial firms, and other organizations and is accused of extorting over $100 million to decrypt its ransomware. Efforts by the FBI, Justice Department, and European law enforcement have now shut Hive down. The FBI and law enforcement in Europe have shut down...
Federal Watchdog Finds Errors In NIH Tracking Of Group Studying Covid
The New York Times says an internal watchdog found "significant errors" in the National Institutes of Health's oversight of grants to a nonprofit group researching covid. Meanwhile, the San Francisco Chronicle notes that Georgia Republican and covid conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene will join the panel investigating the government's handling of the pandemic.
Some California Prisoners Can Get Limited Medicaid Care, CMS Says
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Thursday that for the first time ever, some people in prisons, jails, or juvenile detention centers can access limited services 90 days before being released. In other news, disability rights activists have sued to block the CARE Court program. The federal government...
