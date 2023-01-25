Read full article on original website
khn.org
Updated Covid Boosters Protect Effectively Against XBB.1.5 Strain: CDC
Early data published by the CDC Wednesday offers evidence that Moderna and Pfizer's updated bivalent booster shots — tailored last summer for the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 omicron strains that were predominant at the time — remains protective against the XBB.1.5 subvariant that is currently spreading. The...
Federal Watchdog Finds Errors In NIH Tracking Of Group Studying Covid
The New York Times says an internal watchdog found "significant errors" in the National Institutes of Health's oversight of grants to a nonprofit group researching covid. Meanwhile, the San Francisco Chronicle notes that Georgia Republican and covid conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene will join the panel investigating the government's handling of the pandemic.
US Suffering ‘Dire’ Shortage Of Infectious Disease Specialists
Fox News reports that the Infectious Diseases Society of America warns the staffing shortage is caused by "complex" reasons, including new doctors not showing a strong interest in the field. Meanwhile, in Texas, doctors successfully separated conjoined twins after an 11-hour operation. The United States is experiencing a dire shortage...
At Least 102 Million US Covid Cases In The 3 Years Since The First
That's 102 million reported cases — more than any other nation — CNN reports. Nearly 1.1 million Americans have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Both figures are likely undercounts. Meanwhile, CIDRAP says global deaths are on the rise. CNN: It's Been Three Years Since The First Covid-19...
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
Vaccine Advisers Vote To Update And Simplify Future Covid Vaccines
By a 21-0 vote, members of the FDA's vaccine advisory committee recommended that U.S. covid vaccine strategy move toward a single covid shot. All manufacturers would update their formulas to match, making primary and booster shots interchangeable. The panel also supported the plan for annual vaccines, like the flu shot.
Federal Judge Limits Probe Into Providers Offering Trans Care In Fla.
The judge partly limited the state's effort to subpoena information from medical and mental health groups in Florida. The groups had opposed the state's prohibition on Medicaid spending for gender-affirming care. Also, Obamacare enrollment in Michigan, heat deaths in Texas, and more. A legal battle over Florida’s ban on Medicaid...
In North Carolina, Elsewhere, GOP Lawmakers Target Trans Health Care
Reuters and AP focus on a case concerning North Carolina's health insurance plan for state workers, challenging whether the state can exclude coverage for gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy. The New York Times explains other legal efforts to regulate trans people's lives. A U.S. appeals court panel was sharply...
FDA Official In Charge Of Food Safety Resigns
Frank Yiannas, the FDA's deputy commissioner for the office of food policy and response, will step down next month. On the heels of the baby formula shortage, Yiannas in his resignation letter called for a new, "fully empowered" deputy commissioner for foods position, in order to avoid such future crises.
Secret Service Traces Half Of Mass Attacks To Personal Or Work Disputes
A new Secret Service report aimed at preventing mass-violence events examined incidents from 2016 to 2020. Researchers found that three-quarters of perpetrators behaved or communicated in a way that raised concerns for others ahead the attack. Half of the mass attacks in the United States from 2016-2020 were sparked by...
First Edition: Jan. 26, 2023
Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations. As he proposed to extend the state’s ban on mandates for covid vaccines and face masks, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis lobbed a flurry of criticism at President Joe Biden and “the medical establishment.” “They were not following the science,” DeSantis said at a Jan. 17 press conference in Panama City Beach. “Almost every study now has said with these new boosters, you’re more likely to get infected with the bivalent booster.” (Reyes, 1/26)
ACA Enrollment Hits Record High Of 16.3 Million Insured
HHS released final numbers Wednesday from the 2023 open enrollment period for the federal exchange. 3 million of those who signed up this year are new to Obamacare. A few state exchanges remain open until the end of the month. More than 16.3 million people enrolled in a health plan...
Part II: The State of the Abortion Debate 50 Years After ‘Roe’
The abortion debate has changed dramatically in the seven months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and its nationwide right to abortion. Nearly half the states have banned or restricted the procedure, even though the public, at the ballot box, continues to show support for abortion rights. In...
