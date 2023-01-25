Read full article on original website
League’s lost patch notes trim down toxic ARAM champions
After the recent social engineering attack, Riot Games and League of Legends have shown they won’t be backed into a corner as they shipped out a patch on Jan. 26 despite the attack and ransom letters. In addition to all announced changes, the hotfix that rolled out yesterday trimmed down toxic ARAM champions.
Tyler1 tries Fortnite and soon learns the harsh truth players have to deal with every day
Tyler1 has become a more versatile gamer over the years, and the streamer recently picked up Fortnite to keep up with the times, despite being slightly late to the party. As the veteran League player dominated his lobby with eight kills to his name, Tyler1’s chat led him into a secret that’s also a hot debate within the Fortnite community.
Where to use the Mawizah Slum Discarded Cache key in DMZ
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 introduced DMZ players to an all-new, expansive map called Al Mazrah. This new map has hundreds of points of interest where players can find in-game currency, loot, or stage battlegrounds to take on opposing players and squads. Though the overwhelming majority of the map is open to players upon spawning in, there are some locked areas.
All MTG Oil counter enablers in Phyrexia: All Will Be One
Use Magic: The Gathering Oil counters in Phyrexia: All Will Be One Limited, and other formats, to enable additional abilities and effects from your Artifacts and creatures. Oil counters are a secondary mechanic showcased in Phyrexia: All Will Be One, representing Phyrexian glistening oil and the power it can give Artifacts and creatures. The set also includes the MTG Proliferate mechanic, giving players another means to increase Oil counters on their permanents. There are a total of 31 cards in the ONE set that synergize with Oil counters, with Black being the only color that doesn’t use them.
Where to use the AM International BC Key in DMZ
Al Mazrah is a DMZ map that Activision introduced with Call of Duty: Warzone 2. This expansive map is brimming with points of interest wherein players can scavenge for loot or stage dramatic clashes with opposing players or squads. Despite the wide array of accessible areas, there are some locations and containers that are not immediately accessible to players.
Fortnite players on iOS are about to be heavily limited with new update
Epic Games and Apple haven’t been on speaking terms since late 2020. The relationship between the two parties went downhill after Epic came after Apple, as the developer didn’t agree with the monopolistic nature of the App Store. A lot has happened since the initial incident, but Fortnite...
A mysterious weapon pick-up animation for Bangalore is actually another clue for the next legend in Apex
Apex Legends Eclipse is entering its final two weeks, set to end on Feb. 13, 2023. With the onset of a new season, players and leakers get excited for the new content to come, including map changes, weapon balancing, and the introduction of a new legend. Playable character leaks have been common since season 13, with past details including early development kits of Newcastle, Vantage, Catalyst, and other legends that have not made it to the Apex Games.
A controversial ESL Pro League CS:GO rule could interfere with the RMR open qualifiers
Jérome Coupez, the CEO of prominent esports agency Prodigy Agency, advised CS:GO players today to reconsider taking a substitute role for teams attending the upcoming ESL Pro League Season 17 from February to March. It seems that EPL has a rule that prohibits pros from playing in the open qualifiers for the BLAST RMR—the tournament that teams will play to qualify for the BLAST.tv Paris Major in May—to stay as a sub for EPL teams.
CS:GO’s latest update introduces changes to Anubis
The latest patch for CS:GO was released on Jan. 25, and it added a few tweaks to Anubis. The developers changed a number of positions. The ones that are the most impacted are B Long and Canal. When it comes to the former, Ivy was trimmed and the clipping at Ruins and B Long was adjusted. Ruins themselves are “slightly less ruined,” as well, which should make it easier for both sides to pick fights in that position.
Enraged Ex-Lover Tipped Off FBI to Top Official Accused of Helping Russia
The angry ex-lover of the FBI’s former New York counterintelligence chief claims she tipped the feds off to some of his misdeeds before his arrest last week. Charles McGonigal, who was part of the FBI probe of the Trump campaign’s Russia ties, has been charged with money laundering, lying to the FBI, and taking money to help a sanctioned Russian oligarch, among others. In an interview with Insider, Allison Guerriero said she dated McGonigal for a year, unaware he was married. He spent far more lavishly than an FBI salary would typically allow, she recalled, and she once found a bag of cash in his apartment. But after their fling ended, he revealed he was married and had no plans to leave his wife. She said she was so angry that, after a bout of drinking, she emailed his boss to disclose the affair as well as extensive dealings she’d noticed McGonigal had in Albania. It’s unclear what came of the email but the feds turned up on her doorstep three years later to ask her about McGonigal and some of her allegations regarding Albania appeared in last week’s indictment. Read it at Insider
VALORANT Challengers team has to change their name due to Nintendo trademark—and needs help from Twitter
Despite successfully qualifying for the NA VALORANT Challengers League, one team still has a final hurdle to overcome before starting play on Feb. 1, and they’re counting on the fans (and perhaps an organization rising in stature) to help. The players on Squirtle Squad will have to take on...
Call of Duty’s DMZ players are not happy with news of its upcoming inventory wipe
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s season two is finally just a couple of weeks away, and recent news of a change coming to the game’s DMZ mode has some players not anticipating the new content. Once news of the DMZ inventory wipe started to spread, reactions were...
