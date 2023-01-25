ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcintosh County, OK

Semi stuck in ditch near Henryetta

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE 1/25/23 8:50 A.M. — Traffic on eastbound Interstate 40, north of North 4300 Road in McIntosh County, is narrowing to one lane while a semi is removed from the median.

A semi-truck is stuck in a snowy ditch off Interstate 40 near Henryetta.

A tow truck driver said it will be a tricky task to pull the semi out of the median, and it is possible a lane of the interstate will have to close down while they free the semi.

The driver of the semi is okay.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are reporting slick spots on highways and bridges in eastern and northwestern Oklahoma, and advise drivers to remain cautious on the road.

Related
KTUL

18-year-old from Owasso killed in Tulsa County crash, OHP says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a teenager has died in a crash within Glenpool city limits. On Jan. 28, just before 2 a.m., 18-year-old Vladislav Soden of Owasso was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe in a neighborhood near East 141st Street and South Elwood Avenue in Tulsa County.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KRMG

18-year-old hospitalized after crash near Collinsville

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — An 18-year-old from Owasso was admitted to a hospital in critical condition after a crash near Collinsville, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred early Wednesday afternoon near N. Memorial Dr. and 156th St. N., about a mile west of...
COLLINSVILLE, OK
KRMG

Driver taken into custody following pursuit on Highway 75

TULSA, Okla. — A driver was taken into custody following a pursuit on Highway 75 early Friday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The driver did not stop when troopers attempted to perform a traffic stop, troopers said. The driver ended up crashing near 71st Street and Highway 75.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Vacant home damaged following fire Friday

TULSA, Okla. — Turley and Tulsa firefighters were able to contain a fire in a mobile home early Friday. Firefighters responded to a fire call near 66th Street North and Peoria near Turley just after 1 a.m. Firefighters said it took about 30 minutes to knock the fire down.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

74 pounds of meth, 1 pound of fentanyl confiscated by Tulsa police

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department carried out a search warrant that resulted in a large drug bust this week. Officers with the Special Investigations Division found 74 pounds of methamphetamine and just over a pound of Fentanyl. That equates to about 30,000 doses of fentanyl. TPD...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Housing Solutions Tulsa 2023 homeless count begins

TULSA, Okla. — More than 30 teams of around 70 volunteers met Friday morning at Iron Gate in downtown Tulsa. These volunteers gathered to help Housing Solutions Tulsa conduct the city’s annual point-in-time count (PIT) of Tulsa’s homeless population. Kyle Browning, Deputy Director of Outreach with Housing...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

City of Sapulpa renovates, expands parks with $400,000 grant

SAPULPA, Okla. — The city of Sapulpa is renovating and expanding their parks. With at least seven projects underway, the city has been granted application approval for a transportation alternative program $400,000 grant. The parks and rec department is receiving support from the city of Sapulpa as well as...
SAPULPA, OK
News On 6

Broken Arrow Plans New 4-Lane Road Extending South From Florence

The City of Broken Arrow is hammering out plans for what to do with 90 acres of land on the South side of town. The "Innovation District" will be south of Florence street, between Olive and Aspen. The city just approved a $750,000 contract with a Tulsa engineering firm to build a four-lane road that will extend from Florence, through that area.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

1 dead after Sequoyah County crash

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — One person is dead after a crash in Sequoyah County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened on Jan. 20 on I-40 about 3 miles west of Muldrow. According to OHP, a truck headed west rear-ended another car on I-40....
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Tulsa family loses nearly everything in kitchen fire

TULSA, Okla. — A kitchen fire burned down a family’s home in north Tulsa on Tuesday evening. The lawn littered with personal belongings, a couch and kids toys shows the chaos left behind from the fire. Rachel Rogers was cooking dinner when her house went up in flames....
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
21K+
Followers
118K+
Post
6M+
Views
