Semi stuck in ditch near Henryetta

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE 1/25/23 8:50 A.M. — Traffic on eastbound Interstate 40, north of North 4300 Road in McIntosh County, is narrowing to one lane while a semi is removed from the median.

----------

A semi-truck is stuck in a snowy ditch off Interstate 40 near Henryetta.

A tow truck driver said it will be a tricky task to pull the semi out of the median, and it is possible a lane of the interstate will have to close down while they free the semi.

The driver of the semi is okay.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are reporting slick spots on highways and bridges in eastern and northwestern Oklahoma, and advise drivers to remain cautious on the road.

©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.