(CBS DETROIT) - The death of Tyre Nichols hit the Metro Detroit community as they held a vigil Friday night for the 29-year-old.Chants like "No justice, no peace" could be heard in downtown Detroit. Dozens met at the Spirit of Detroit, to honor Nichols' life.Minutes before Memphis police released body cam footage showing the arrest of Nichols, Metro Detroiters voiced their concerns with police brutality."We know that only the people can put an end to this terror that black America is subjected to on a daily basis," said Mitchell Bonga, organizer of the vigil.With the officers involved in the alternation facing charges, some believe that isn't enough, especially since this isn't the first time America has seen similar incidents."We are sick and tired of having people die from a system that's supposed to protect us." said vigil attendee Sammie Lewis.Police brutality incidents have become more and more notable. Attendees believe now is the time for all races to speak up against violence. "It's crucial for everyone to stand up against this."

DETROIT, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO