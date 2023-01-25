True love❤️❤️ My parents had a love like that to, my father fought cancer for 8 years and mom had a stroke shortly after he passed she would beg me to just let her go to him ask me when he was going to come back and take her with him. It was the hardest of times I have ever been through in my life...but I know where they are now, only thing that helped bring any comfort was knowing they were together with God now. I've never seen a love so strong. The same love your Mom and Dad had together. God watches over everyone of us, even if your not aware, pray everyday for love and peace, and understanding in your life. Have compassion for others as Jesus did for all of us❤️ Energy never dies, it just changes.
My parents were together 71 yrs. My parents raised 9 children n had 27 grandchildren n many great grandchildren n great great grandchildren before they passed. My mom at 91 n my dad at 93. My mom developed dementia 4 yrs before n then my dad was diagnosed with dementia 2 yrs before they passed. It was so hard for my dad because he kept asking 2 see my mom n even thought he was at her funeral, a month later he had forgotten she was gone. Dementia is cruel.
real love...rest up you to..enjoy paradise together
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
Michigan man who kidnaps and traffics women, accused of doing the same to children in the 2000sWestland DailyGenesee County, MI
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back upRoger MarshFlint, MI
Comments / 9