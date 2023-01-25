Read full article on original website
WVNews
Falcons hire defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen from Saints
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons found their new defensive coordinator from an NFC South rival’s coaching staff on Friday by hiring Ryan Nielsen, the former New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator. Nielsen replaces Dean Pees, 73, who retired on Jan. 9 following two seasons in charge...
WVNews
Bengals powered by 3 young stars: Burrow, Chase, Higgins
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow says the Cincinnati Bengals' championship window should stay open for years. “The window is my whole career,” the franchise quarterback said matter-of-factly after the Bengals clinched their second straight AFC North title.
