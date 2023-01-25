ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KTEN.com

Texas Democrats propose big teacher pay hike

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Texas Democrats say they want to give teachers the biggest pay hike in state history. State Rep. James Talarico (D-District 50) said salaries for public school educators would increase by $15,000 a year under provisions of House Bill 1548. How? Talarico said the state should...
The Daily South

7 Resorts In Texas For The Ultimate Lone Star Escape

It should come at no surprise that Texas is full of spectacular stays. The Lone Star State's wide open spaces, scenic lakes, small towns, and bustling cities beckon for adventure. While you can always pitch a tent or check out a charming bed and breakfast, there's nothing quite as relaxing as unwinding at a resort without worrying about any logistics.
B106

Texas Is Home to the Dirtiest City in America

Let's face it: keeping things clean is a tough task for anyone. When you get home after a long day of work, it's easy to just let the laundry and dishes pile up, or stack as much trash as you can on the bin before you have to take it out. For some of us, it keeps getting pushed back, and pushed back even further. Then it reaches a point where we just wonder, "how did this get so bad?"
K-Fox 95.5

5 Surprising Items That Are Illegal To Throw Away In Texas

There are two different kinds of illegal dumping in the state of Texas. Here is the “what” and the “where” to consider when you are trying to get rid of stuff. First off we will deal with the where. You can't dump solid waste in Texas if you aren't doing it at a site registered by the Texas Natural Resource Conservation Commission.
Reform Austin

514,000 Texans Could Lose Medicaid Coverage On April 1

Half a million Texans once again find their health insurance at risk thanks to Texas’s refusal to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. Texas remains one of the 11 states that has resisted expanding Medicaid since the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010. Some 1.8 million low-income Texans would be eligible for immediate coverage if the state accepted the billions of federal dollars offered to pay for the program. While there has been some sign that the idea is gaining support among Republicans, only small reforms regarding post-partum care passed in the last legislative session.
San Angelo LIVE!

Historic Agreement Between Texas & the U.S. Military Literally Paves the Way

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott this week signed the largest Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA) between the State of Texas and the United States Military to bolster infrastructure and transportation improvements on federal military property across the state. This historic 10-year agreement authorizes the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to complete roadway maintenance and repair projects as well as purchase bulk materials through a state-federal partnership.
Mix 97.9 FM

The 20 Most Unique Texas High School Mascots

A mascot is a touchstone for a school. It is more than the student in the costume doing flips and attending every sporting event at the school. These are the icons that school administrators chose early in the school's development to represent their school. The mascot unites everyone under one single name and one persona, so they can all be a cohesive group.
B106

Spooky! Is This The Most Haunted Park In Texas?

Texas definitely has some of the most beautiful parks that you’ll ever see in your whole life, and they're perfect for hiking and camping. You'll enjoy beautiful lakes and scenery, and just the outdoors in general, better than you ever could elsewhere, in my opinion. That said, Texas is...
Local Profile

Texas Lawmakers May Eliminate STAAR Testing

A Texas state lawmaker filed a bill on Jan. 25 that would replace the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test in schools. State standardized testing is common in almost all states. In fact, Nebraska is the only state that does not mandate testing. But some advocates in Texas do not believe the STARR test is friendly for all students.
Dallas Weekly

Dallas Weekly

Continuously published, without missing a single issue for more than 67 years, the Dallas Weekly has emerged as the leading most trusted voice of the African American community in north Texas. The Dallas Weekly has been recognized and awarded for its impactful journalistic excellence not only locally, but also statewide, regionally and nationally; more than any other Black owned media enterprise of its kind in the area. The company takes great pride in the fact that we speak to and for our community in a way that insures we are a part of and not apart from those whom we serve. Over the last six decades, the Dallas Weekly has been at the epicenter of all things African American in the fastest growing region of the country. As such, we have evolved, like our region, into a diverse, dynamic, forward thinking strategically minded enterprise that attracts people of all walks of life. Today the Dallas Weekly, the DW, is recognized as a multimedia brand capable of having not just national influence but in many cases a flare for the international as well. Our award winning traditional print publication has been joined by a state of the art multimedia website, and exciting e edition, a growing family of Facebook and Twitter followers as well as a recently launched internet radio station. Our family of supporters continues to grow as does our sphere of influence. More and more readers are reaching out to the DW on social media and we are actively reaching out to them.The new DW is a niche brand operating on a unique multimedia platform and it’s working. We still provide our readers with relevant information that they trust, respect and depend on. We reflect our readers in the stories we cover, post, record and videotape. We humbly accept our role and our heritage and those whom we serve, let us know they appreciate us each and every day. The fact that they spend in excess of $35 billion annually speaks to their size and influence. The DW speaks to and for them. Join us as the DW continues to become a major multimedia force in the state of Texas. It’s all about our content and our culture.

