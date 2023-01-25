Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Blustery for the Mountains, Sunny & Cooler for the Charlotte Metro Area
Light snow showers will fall across the mountains today as the rest of the area begins to dry out. Windy across the high country with winds out of the west 20-35 mph and gusts 40-50 mph. Breezy for the Piedmont with winds out of the west 5-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph through this afternoon. Highs will top out in the low 50s with overnight lows tumbling into the 20s Friday morning. Chilly, but not as windy Friday with highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s.
wjhl.com
Storm Team 11: Scattered showers this morning, breezy and mild afternoon
Strong winds approach the region this morning, and given our topography, strong winds will have the potential to accelerate downslope with a damaging wind risk for the mountains and foothills of northeast Tennessee. This includes places like Holston Mtn, Roan Mtn, and Camp Creek. Wind gusts could reach 70 to 80 mph, with a HIGH WIND WARNING through the day. A wind advisory is in effect Wednesday for the Tri-Cities with gusts near 50mph.
WAAY-TV
Cloudy Wednesday on tap, possible wintry mix coming tonight
Mostly cloudy skies will stay with us through the day Wednesday. We have already hit our high temperature of the day, meaning temps will continue to slowly fall. Spotty showers will come back into the forecast about dinnertime Wednesday, and with temperatures in the upper 30s overnight, the chance for a rain/sleet/snow mix is in our overnight forecast. Most areas will stay dry and see a few flurries, but those in higher elevation areas and along the Tennessee state border could see a light dusting. There will be trace amounts of sleet/snow, meaning no widespread impacts are expected.
WATE
Colder overnight with a light wintri mix for some
After highs in the 60s for some today, there will be a light wintry mix around overnight into Thursday. After highs in the 60s for some today, there will be a light wintry mix around overnight into Thursday. News at 5 on 1/26. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your...
indherald.com
Slight chance of snow showers Wednesday night, with no meaningful accumulation expected
Snow showers are in the forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday, but no meaningful accumulation is anticipated. The National Weather Service, in its Wednesday afternoon forecast package, held off on issuing a Winter Weather Advisory for any part of East Tennessee — including the far eastern mountains. That’s not to say that an advisory won’t be issued by tomorrow morning, but it is likely to be limited to the mountains, based on the NWS’s apparent train of thought Wednesday afternoon.
Weather 1-25-26,2023 Wind Advisory, Wintry Mix
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 152 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-260800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 152 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee until 3 pm. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be common across the mid state which could blow down trees and power lines as well as cause some power outages. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. A mix of occasional light rain and light snow showers are possible across Middle Tennessee from Wednesday evening through Thursday. Light snow accumulations up to 1 inch are possible on the Cumberland Plateau, but little or no snow accumulations are expected elsewhere.
