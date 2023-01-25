Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
gsabusiness.com
Longtime Upstate restaurant group to open third location in Mauldin
Longtime regional restaurant group Stella’s is making its way to the under-construction mixed-use development BridgeWay Station in Mauldin. Hughes Investments Inc. announced the new concept by Stella’s Restaurant Group on Thursday. Owners Julia and Jason Scholz opened Stella’s Southern Bistro in 2008 in Simpsonville and their second restaurant,...
WYFF4.com
Greenville ice cream shop closing after series of struggles, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville ice cream shop that was once called one of the best in America has closed its business at a Greenville County shopping mall. Molly & Myles Ice Cream, on North Pleasantburg Drive in the Cherrydale Point shopping mall, opened in 2018, its owner Nicole O'Brien told WYFF4.com.
livingupstatesc.com
The Jones Oyster Co. brings fresh seafood to downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Jones Oyster Co. recently opened its doors, bringing fresh seafood and a coastal vibe to downtown Greenville. “We’ve been here only a few weeks, and almost, literally, everything on the menu is seafood,” Table 301 Corporate Chef Rodney Freidank said. “It’s just a small space right in downtown. We wanted it to be a cozy, regulars kind of place where people could just relax and have a good time. It’s not really very upscale, you know, but it’s all about fresh seafood. We’re bringing in the freshest stuff we can get.”
This Is North Carolina's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
Retail and dining center starting to take shape in Anderson
A retail and dining center in Anderson is finally coming to life after months of anticipation.
This NC City Was Named One of the “Best Cities for Beer Drinkers” - Here's Why
For many individuals, there is nothing more refreshing than a cold mug of beer - especially after a long day. With so many different kinds of beers to choose from, there is something for just about anyone who is an avid beer drinker. Some cities in America are more well-known for beer than others, and according to one major publication - one city in NC was named one of the "Best Cities for Beer Drinkers" in America! In this article, we will take a look at which city in NC made the list, why they made it, as well as look at other cities that made the list!
WilmingtonBiz
Wilmington Firm Targets Growth In Charlotte Area With New Office
Wilmington-based Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage recently opened an office near North Carolina's largest city as the residential real estate giant continues to expand beyond the Cape Fear region. “We have secured a great location at 124 Unionville Indian Trail Road in the rapidly growing Indian Trail area,” said Tim...
myclintonnews.com
The Hollywild Animal Park
Guest Column — Hollywild. The Love of Zoos and circuses are a part of the Childhood experience and happiness. The love of animals and Living Things have always Forever fascinated the Young and kid at heart. Riding horses, walking your dog, hearing a Pet Parakeet bird, and playing with a Pet hamster have brought out the Child in all of us. Families who take their children to zoos makes the children appreciate all of God’s creation.
WYFF4.com
Dave Matthews Band announces two-night stops in two Carolina cities
(Video above is the Wednesday morning headlines.) Carolina music fans got a special treat this week with word of four show dates in two area cities as one of the region's favorite jam bands goes on tour. The Dave Matthews Band announced Tuesday it will kick off its U.S. stadium...
carolinajournal.com
Red-light camera legal battles continue after all but two N.C. cities scrap programs
Greenville and Fayetteville ended red-light camera enforcement programs in November, yet legal challenges against both programs continue in state court. Red-light critics urged the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the latest arguments from Greenville city attorneys. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled in March 2022 that Greenville's red-light...
kiss951.com
South Carolina’s Best Bakery is Located in an Old Time General Store
If you’re a sweet tooth kind of girl like me, then this might be a good one for you. South Carolina offers some great baked goods from original recipes to putting their own twist on things. One of the best and most-known bakeries in the state is located in a cool spot. Only In Your State is letting us know where to find the best bakery in South Carolina.
publicradioeast.org
ECU Health closing several clinics serving rural ENC amid sharp financial losses in 2022
ECU Health is closing five rural health clinics in eastern North Carolina after the hospital system lost $46 million last fiscal year. Most of the losses were attributed to a disproportionate number of uninsured or underinsured patients and the higher cost of traveling nurses amid the healthcare worker shortage. Officials...
Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city
HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
FOX Carolina
Residents' concerns over new development
An Upstate hospital is celebrating a huge milestone. A former patient at Mission Hospital is happy to be alive after a serious crash with his 18-wheeler. FOX Carolina's Hayley Spitler has the details. Day 2: Jury selection continues in Murdaugh murder trial. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. FOX Carolina's Grace...
kiss951.com
Officials Issue Warning For Those Pumping Gas In North Carolina
I actually have to stop and get gas on my way home today. I hate pumping gas, I hate having to stop on my way, wait in the weather, and of course the cost. Plus there are often sketchy people hanging around gas stations no matter which one I go to. But now there is one more thing you have to be concerned about when heading to the pump- razor blades. Police in Forest City and nearby towns have issued a warning after multiple razor blades have been found on gas pump handles in the area. This is according to a report by WGN9. The blades were discovered during a routine inspection of the pumps conducted by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Tallest Waterfall in North Carolina
Whitewater Falls, which drops 811 feet, is the tallest waterfall east of the Rockies. The Upper Falls, in the Nantahala National Forest, 60 miles outside of Asheville, drop 411 feet. It is located on the Whitewater River in Jackson County, North Carolina, near the Jocassee Gorge. You can enter South Carolina from a different point to reach the 400-foot Lower Falls.
Spartanburg police searching for appliances stolen from new apartment complex
The Lively Drayton Mills apartment complex has yet to open but is already the victim of a burglary this week.
FOX Carolina
‘Finding the light’: Upstate woman living with Seasonal Affective Disorder
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A lack of sunlight this time of the year leads to many not feeling like themselves and struggling to just be. It’s a condition known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD),. Karen Culbertson, a Greer resident, has been diagnosed with SAD. She said when the...
FOX Carolina
2 injured, trapped after crash in Asheville on Brevard Road
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said two people were injured and trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Brevard Road. According to the department, the two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, northbound Brevard Road will be impacted in that area as...
FOX Carolina
Razor Blades on Gas Pump Handles
An iced tea you see at the grocery store is opening a plant in the upstate. Seventy-eight guns were stolen from cars in Spartanburg last year and police say most were taken from unlocked cars. Egg Prices Shock Shoppers. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Economists say the price of eggs...
