ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front Royal, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
royalexaminer.com

Save the Dates: Front Royal Chocolate Crawl is back

The Front Royal Chocolate Crawl is back for its 3rd year, and it is BIGGER than ever. With over 20 businesses on our list, you’re guaranteed to find something amazing (to purchase) and meet some fantastic people in the process. This sounds like a chocolate covered win/win to us!
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Concern Hotline named beneficiary of Ride with Rotary

Rotary Club of Warren County is excited to announce their beneficiary for the Ride with Rotary 2023 is Concern Hotline! Watch this video with Executive Director, Rusty Holland, as he shares a little about who the Concern Hotline is and what they offer to Warren County and surrounding counties. Learn...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Rev. Frank A. Strother, preacher, pastor, leader, erected forty churches

Frank Strother served with the 43rd Regiment of Virginia Cavalry – Mosby’s Partisan Rangers, in Company A. When his parole was issued at Winchester on 5 May 1865, he was eighteen years old. Strother was converted and joined the Methodist Church in 1866. He attended Clifton Preparatory School at Markham and Randolph-Macon College from 1868-71. Strother was admitted on trial to Baltimore Methodist Episcopal Church South (MECS) at Warrenton in 1872. He became a Deacon in full connection in 1874, and was later ordained an Elder.
WINCHESTER, VA
theriver953.com

WCFR announce arrangements for Chief Cross

Warren County Fire and Rescue (WCFR) have announced by email the funeral arrangements have been made for the late Fortsmouth Volunteer Fire Chief Homer Larry Cross. Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal will be handling the arrangements. The funeral service will include Fire and Military Honors on...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Town Talk: A conversation with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney, Samuels Public Library – February Activities

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

As an ongoing consequence of pandemic impacts, fitness programs will end this month but rehab services will continue at Valley Health’s Outpatient facility here

Royal Examiner asked Valley Health Public Relations Manager Carol Weare about planned service cuts locally as a consequence of the COVID pandemic outbreak of the past few years. This is what she told us:. “Due to unprecedented financial challenges related to the effects and after-effects of the pandemic, Valley Health...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William County receives $2.1M for crisis services center

Prince William County received slightly less in state funding than hoped for its new mental health crisis services center. County Executive Chris Shorter told the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday that the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services provided $2.1 million toward the crisis receiving center. “It’s...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Dean Andrew Redner (1963 – 2023)

Dean Andrew Redner, 59, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. A Christian burial Mass will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 2 PM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Reverend Tom Shepanzyk officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WUSA9

Bomb threats made against several Manassas schools

MANASSAS, Va. — Multiple schools in Manassas, Virginia were impacted by bomb threats Thursday. Around 1 p.m., Osbourn High School, Metz Middle School, Baldwin Elementary and Baldwin Intermediate schools went into "Secure the Building" status due to a possible bomb threat made against Osbourn High School. Officials say "Secure...
MANASSAS, VA
royalexaminer.com

Council upholds BAR denial of demolition permit for portions of old ‘Murphy Theater building’ in Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District

After hearing from SEESUU LLC applicant Gary Wayland (1:18:48 linked video mark) and his real estate agent Bill Barnett (1:29:22 mark), as well as three other public hearing speakers reiterating points made by 14 speakers at the December 13th Board of Architectural Review (BAR) public hearing opposing the SEESUU application for a partial demolition permit for the historic “Murphy Theater” building at 131 East Main Street, the Front Royal Town Council unanimously upheld the BAR denial of that application.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Inside Nova

Police directing dismissal at Unity Reed High School after bomb threat

Police say classes have been dismissed at Unity Reed High School outside Manassas after a bomb threat earlier. The threat referenced other nearby schools as well, but no device was located, InsideNoVa staff writer Jared Foretek said in a tweet. Police were directing a dismissal of students as of 1:50...
MANASSAS, VA
WUSA9

'Expelliarmus!' | Wand wielding woman causes disturbance at Stafford County restaurant

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A woman with a wand got herself into a Harry situation when she refused to leave a Stafford restaurant and caused a disturbance Tuesday evening. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office responded to Fatty's Taphouse, located on Garrisonville Road, around 8:45 p.m. after receiving a call from a muggle about a disturbance. The disturbance - a wizarding woman who might of mistaken the area for Daigon Alley.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy