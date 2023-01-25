Read full article on original website
royalexaminer.com
Save the Dates: Front Royal Chocolate Crawl is back
The Front Royal Chocolate Crawl is back for its 3rd year, and it is BIGGER than ever. With over 20 businesses on our list, you’re guaranteed to find something amazing (to purchase) and meet some fantastic people in the process. This sounds like a chocolate covered win/win to us!
royalexaminer.com
Concern Hotline named beneficiary of Ride with Rotary
Rotary Club of Warren County is excited to announce their beneficiary for the Ride with Rotary 2023 is Concern Hotline! Watch this video with Executive Director, Rusty Holland, as he shares a little about who the Concern Hotline is and what they offer to Warren County and surrounding counties. Learn...
royalexaminer.com
Rev. Frank A. Strother, preacher, pastor, leader, erected forty churches
Frank Strother served with the 43rd Regiment of Virginia Cavalry – Mosby’s Partisan Rangers, in Company A. When his parole was issued at Winchester on 5 May 1865, he was eighteen years old. Strother was converted and joined the Methodist Church in 1866. He attended Clifton Preparatory School at Markham and Randolph-Macon College from 1868-71. Strother was admitted on trial to Baltimore Methodist Episcopal Church South (MECS) at Warrenton in 1872. He became a Deacon in full connection in 1874, and was later ordained an Elder.
theriver953.com
WCFR announce arrangements for Chief Cross
Warren County Fire and Rescue (WCFR) have announced by email the funeral arrangements have been made for the late Fortsmouth Volunteer Fire Chief Homer Larry Cross. Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal will be handling the arrangements. The funeral service will include Fire and Military Honors on...
royalexaminer.com
Town Talk: A conversation with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney, Samuels Public Library – February Activities
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com.
Virginia Library Pays Nikole Hannah-Jones More Than $35K For ‘The 1619 Project’ Speech, And Some Are Unhappy
A Virginia Library is paying Nikole Hannah-Jones more than $35,000 for a speech titled “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story." The post Virginia Library Pays Nikole Hannah-Jones More Than $35K For ‘The 1619 Project’ Speech, And Some Are Unhappy appeared first on NewsOne.
royalexaminer.com
As an ongoing consequence of pandemic impacts, fitness programs will end this month but rehab services will continue at Valley Health’s Outpatient facility here
Royal Examiner asked Valley Health Public Relations Manager Carol Weare about planned service cuts locally as a consequence of the COVID pandemic outbreak of the past few years. This is what she told us:. “Due to unprecedented financial challenges related to the effects and after-effects of the pandemic, Valley Health...
wsvaonline.com
Harrisonburg City Council and City School Board Discuss Proposed Bluestone Town Center
HARRISONBURG, Va – The Harrisonburg City Council and City School Board held a Liaison Committee meeting on Friday about the proposed Bluestone Town Center and perhaps its impact on Harrisonburg City Public Schools. The 90-acre project that may have as many as 900 homes when completed will be situated...
Fairfax County gets $20,000 grant to remove invasive species
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — If you see a spotted lanternfly, kill it. That's the message from Fairfax County Park officials. The beautiful bug comes from Asia and is invasive to the area. Their voracious appetite makes them a major threat to plants and local wineries. Spotted lanternflies especially love...
Inside Nova
Prince William County receives $2.1M for crisis services center
Prince William County received slightly less in state funding than hoped for its new mental health crisis services center. County Executive Chris Shorter told the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday that the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services provided $2.1 million toward the crisis receiving center. “It’s...
royalexaminer.com
Dean Andrew Redner (1963 – 2023)
Dean Andrew Redner, 59, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. A Christian burial Mass will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 2 PM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Reverend Tom Shepanzyk officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
WJLA
Spotsylvania Co. school leaders focusing on security, social learning after student brawl
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — After a video surfaced on social media of a brutal all-out brawl in the hallway of Riverbend High School in Fredericksburg last week, 7News pushed school leaders for answers on how they plan to address the fight and prevent a repeat. Several students were...
MANASSAS, Va. — Multiple schools in Manassas, Virginia were impacted by bomb threats Thursday. Around 1 p.m., Osbourn High School, Metz Middle School, Baldwin Elementary and Baldwin Intermediate schools went into "Secure the Building" status due to a possible bomb threat made against Osbourn High School. Officials say "Secure...
royalexaminer.com
Council upholds BAR denial of demolition permit for portions of old ‘Murphy Theater building’ in Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District
After hearing from SEESUU LLC applicant Gary Wayland (1:18:48 linked video mark) and his real estate agent Bill Barnett (1:29:22 mark), as well as three other public hearing speakers reiterating points made by 14 speakers at the December 13th Board of Architectural Review (BAR) public hearing opposing the SEESUU application for a partial demolition permit for the historic “Murphy Theater” building at 131 East Main Street, the Front Royal Town Council unanimously upheld the BAR denial of that application.
royalexaminer.com
Supervisors hold initial third monthly meeting to deal with Short-Term Rental-fueled increase in public hearing numbers
Below is a list of the 14 January 24th public hearings topics with the staffer’s name and position presenting the item and the board’s action on them:. C. Public Hearings (unless otherwise indicated there were no public hearing speakers):. 1. Ordinance to Amend and Re-Ordain Section 160-62 of...
Inside Nova
Police directing dismissal at Unity Reed High School after bomb threat
Police say classes have been dismissed at Unity Reed High School outside Manassas after a bomb threat earlier. The threat referenced other nearby schools as well, but no device was located, InsideNoVa staff writer Jared Foretek said in a tweet. Police were directing a dismissal of students as of 1:50...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. A trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
The Stafford County Sheriff's Department put out an informal press release on January 26, detailing the removal of a disorderly woman from Fatty's Taphouse.
NBC Washington
No-Loiter Zone Around Woodbridge 7-Eleven Cuts Job Access for Day Laborers
A recent outbreak in violence around a 7-Eleven in Woodbridge, Virginia, is leading to big changes in the area. Around-the-clock police patrols and other steps have helped clear the trouble spot, but the crackdown also means dozens of day laborers are suddenly without a place to pick up work. Day...
'Expelliarmus!' | Wand wielding woman causes disturbance at Stafford County restaurant
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A woman with a wand got herself into a Harry situation when she refused to leave a Stafford restaurant and caused a disturbance Tuesday evening. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office responded to Fatty's Taphouse, located on Garrisonville Road, around 8:45 p.m. after receiving a call from a muggle about a disturbance. The disturbance - a wizarding woman who might of mistaken the area for Daigon Alley.
