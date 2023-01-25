ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

The Center Square

High cost of jail, prison communications challenged by Prison Policy Initiative

(The Center Square) – The Washington State Department of Corrections website states that social connections maintained during incarceration are a valuable part of helping prisoners with successful reentry into society. However, the high communication cost often makes it difficult for many families to stay in touch with a loved one behind bars, says the Prison Policy Initiative.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

‘Aryan Circle’ prison gang had suspected gay inmate beaten as rite of passage, feds say

Two members of a white supremacist prison gang will spend more time in prison over the brutal beating of an inmate suspected to be gay, federal prosecutors said. William Glenn Chunn, a high-ranking “Aryan Circle” gang leader also known as “Big Head,” ordered Matthew Rentfrow, also known as “Mongo,” to attack the inmate as a rite of passage while they were both imprisoned at a penitentiary in Yazoo City, Mississippi, in 2017, according to officials.
YAZOO CITY, MS
Route Fifty

New Law Will Cap Phone Call Prices in Prisons and Jails

For over two decades, civil rights advocates and consumer groups have criticized states and local governments for padding their budgets by charging people behind bars high phone rates. One prominent critic in Washington, D.C., Martha Wright-Reed, a now-deceased former nurse who was blind, for example, complained in a 2000 class-action...
ILLINOIS STATE
Upworthy

Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
NEW JERSEY STATE
AOL Corp

Alabama denies parole to 90% of inmates, including 71-year-old woman in wheelchair and on dialysis

The three-member Alabama Parole Board approved parole for 409 prisoners while rejecting 3,593 others for the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30. Ninety percent of prisoners in Alabama have been denied parole by the Alabama Parole Board, inmates like 71-year-old Leola Harris, who uses a wheelchair and has dialysis three times a week due to end-stage renal disease.
ALABAMA STATE
New York Post

Arizona inmate withdraws execution request over lethal injection ‘torture’

An Arizona death row inmate withdrew his execution request this week, citing three recent executions that were “carried out in a manner that amounts to torture” and the election of a new attorney general. In a handwritten letter to the state Supreme Court dated Wednesday, Aaron Gunches described incidents in which authorities struggled to place IV lines during the lethal injection process. “The … staff on the execution team are not medical professionals, nor are they certified for IV insertion,” he alleged. “For the Arizona Supreme Court to issue an execution warrant under the current conditions amounts to court ordered cruel and...
ARIZONA STATE
RadarOnline

New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal

A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
WASHINGTON STATE
Economic Hardship Reporting Project

Why Did a Man Starve to Death in an Arkansas Jail?

Larry Eugene Price told social workers that he’d seen a snake crawling on the ground. Price, 51, then said a man had stabbed lit cigarettes in his eyes. It was February 2020, and the staff at the Crisis Stabilization Unit in Fort Smith, Arkansas made a note in his case file that he’d suffered from hallucinations and paranoia after being diagnosed with schizophrenia at the age of 22.
FORT SMITH, AR
The Independent

Transgender Missouri inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday

Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.S. since 1977, but an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Missouri would be the first of an openly transgender woman.Amber McLaughlin, 49, is set to die for stalking a former girlfriend and stabbing her to death nearly 20 years ago. With no legal appeals planned, McLaughlin's fate rests with Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who is weighing a clemency request.A database for the anti-execution Death Penalty Information Center shows 1,558 people have been executed since the death penalty was reinstated in the mid-1970s. All but 17 of them...
MISSOURI STATE

