This Is How The Bitcoin Price Will Be Affected By Macro: Charles Edwards
In a new interview, Charles Edwards of Capriole Investments shared his Bitcoin theses for 2023. Looking back at the past few months, the renowned expert said those have put the market in a position where Bitcoin offers “a great position for long-term investors.”. As Edwards noted, almost every sentiment...
The Meta Masters Guild Presale Generates $1.5 Million So Far With Price Hike of 23% in Next 48 Hours.
Meta Masters Guild (MMG) has successfully raised $1.5 million during its presale phase. Moreover, the platform is moving forward to develop its highly anticipated game, Meta Kart Racers. The fundraising efforts for this project have been impressive, with over $500,000 being raised each week. MMG is nearing the end of...
Does the Crypto Market Have The Strength To Break To The Upside? QCP Capital Weighs In
The conditions of the cryptocurrency market have changed drastically; according to an analysis by QCP Capital, the options market in its current state makes the crypto industry look like a major crisis, such as the shutdown of crypto exchange FTX after filing for bankruptcy, never happened. Trading desk QCP Capital...
7 Crypto Predictions for 2023
The crypto market is off to a great start this year, hinting at redemption from the drawn-out winter. Established and promising cryptocurrencies have been reclaiming their value with gusto over the last few weeks. Will they sustain the upward momentum?. That remains to be seen. Here are our top seven...
XRP Whales Accumulate Massive Tokens – Is A Bull Run Coming?
The XRP price dipped in 2022 during the crypto winter, and the back-and-forth legal exchange between Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has not helped matters. However, the token is still attracting interest from whales and institutional investors. XRP still has a chance of recovery, which seems...
Bitcoin Hash Rate Registers New Highs, A Selloff Imminent?
Based on CryptoQuant data, one observer notes that whenever the Bitcoin hash rate records new highs, as is the case in late January 2023, coin prices tend to retrace as the upside momentum fades. Extending this preview on current BTC rates, the analyst predicts that prices may rise above the...
The Top Picks for a Bear Market: Hedera (HBAR), Toncoin (TON), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
In a bear market, finding investments that can provide solid returns can be a challenge. However, three cryptocurrencies that have shown promise in this environment are Hedera (HBAR), Toncoin (TON), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). The latter, in particular, stands out as it combines the traditional venture capital and crowdfunding industries with cutting-edge blockchain technology. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has already seen a 1400% increase in value, and some market experts predict it could see a growth of 6000% in the next few weeks.
Ethereum Price Another Rejection Signals Risk of Bearish Reaction
Ethereum struggled once again to clear the $1,640 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH is correcting lower and remains at a risk of a move below the $1,550 support. Ethereum is slowly moving lower below the $1,620 and $1,600 levels. The price is now trading below $1,600 and the 100...
Bitcoin Price Resumes Increase as The Bulls Aim Larger Rally To $25K
Bitcoin price started a fresh increase from the $22,400 support zone. BTC climbed to a new yearly high and now aims more upsides above $24,000. Bitcoin started a fresh increase after forming a base near the $22,400 support zone. The price is trading above $23,000 and the 100 hourly simple...
SOL Price Prediction: Solana Rally Could Gather Pace above $30
Solana is surging above $20 against the US Dollar. SOL price could extend its rally above the $26 and $30 resistance levels in the near term. Sol price started a fresh increase above the $20 and $22 levels against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $22 and...
MATIC Price Prediction: Rallies 10%, Polygon Bulls Aim Big
MATIC price started a fresh increase from the $0.920 support zone. Polygon bulls are now aiming more gains above the $1.12 resistance zone. MATIC price started a fresh rally above the $0.98 resistance against the US dollar. The price is trading above $0.98 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).
Best Sports Betting Sites: Top Rated Online Sportsbooks For 2023
Thanks to incredible technological innovations, we can access everything on our mobile phones and PCs today. Also because of the current global pandemic, most people prefer to stay indoors even for work and recreational activities. So, there has been a significant rise in the sports betting sites too. These betting...
STEPN and SWEAT Surge as Move-to-Earn Returns, But This Project is About to Revolutionize the Sector
The cryptocurrency market price rise has accelerated the uptake of the previous play-to-earn and move-to-earn Web3 applications. With prices moving upward, rewards from these platforms are starting to increase, causing a flood of users back into these Web3 GameFi projects. With Bitcoin pushing past $23,000 this week, popular move-to-earn platforms...
Litecoin Whale Transactions Set New 2023 High, Bullish Signal?
On-chain data shows Litecoin whale transactions have jumped to new highs for 2023 recently. Here’s how this may impact the crypto’s price. Litecoin Transactions Valued Higher Than $1 Million Have Surged. According to data from the on-chain analytics firm Santiment, the last two spikes led to significant rises...
What Is Threshold (T) And Why Is This Lesser-Known Coin Swelling By 146%?
Last year, NUCypher and KEEP Network merged and created the Threshold Network, a decentralized organization that addresses the myriad of privacy and security concerns in the blockchain space. Its utility and governance token, T, has been on the rise since the start of 2023 as the network produced more buzz.
Optimism (OP) climbs 32% amid increase in usage of Ethereum Layer 2 networks, Metaverse Crypto Project Migrates to Polygon (MATIC) Network, and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) offers 100% bonus and investors pile in
Layer-two networks have caused a greater widespread adoption of blockchain technology. Over the past few weeks, layer two networks have seen a notable rise in activity, with Optimism (OP) climbing 31% in value and metaverse projects migrating to Polygon (MATIC). Still, these protocols lack interoperability. Fortunately, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is...
CryptoQuant’s Bitcoin PnL Index Forms Bullish Crossover
CryptoQuant’s Bitcoin on-chain PnL index has surged above its 365-day MA recently, a crossover that has historically signaled early bull markets. Bitcoin On-Chain PnL Index Has Formed A Bullish Crossover. As per data from the on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, the index is indicating a buy signal for BTC right...
Investing in Cryptocurrency: What to Keep in Mind
Is 2023 the year you finally invest in crypto? There are some people who think they’ve missed the boat when it comes to getting involved with cryptocurrencies, but this is not the case. If you think that cryptocurrency is going to continue to grow, then 2023 is as good a time as any to get started buying your preferred currencies.
Binance Coin (BNB) And Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Speculated To Make Huge Gains In 2023
Predicting the next big moonshot crypto project is a bit like trying to find a needle in a haystack. Many projects look like they have the potential to increase in price, only to crash and let down investors at the last minute. However, Binance Coin (BNB) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)...
Ethereum Price Holds Ground And Sees Fresh Rally, Bulls Are Not Done Yet
Ethereum corrected lower sharply and tested $1,500 against the US Dollar. ETH started a fresh increase and is now trading above the $1,600 pivot level. Ethereum is gaining pace above the $1,580 and $1,600 levels. The price is now trading above $1,600 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
