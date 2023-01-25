ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wypr.org

Gov. Moore promises to support students' mental health in Maryland classrooms

Gov. Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller promised the public to prioritize the mental health of Maryland’s students to ensure their academic success at a press conference hosted by Behavioral Health System Baltimore on Friday. The conversation featured the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra along with national and local experts to discuss the youth mental health crisis.
wfmd.com

Bill To Establish Commission On Universal Health Care Introduced In Md. General Assembly

Frederick County Delegate Kris Fair is one of the sponsors. Frederick County Delegate Kris Fair (Photo from Md. General Assembly) Annapolis, Md (KM). Legislation introduced in the 2023 Maryland General Assembly would set up a Commission on Universal Health Care.. The panel would explore ways to establish a universal health care program in the state using a single-payer system, similar to what some other nations have.
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Small Towns In Maryland You Must Visit

Ready to explore the best small towns in Maryland? This beautiful eastern state has so many incredible places to explore. Famous for its seafood, being a major historic trading port, being the birthplace of the national anthem, and for its baseball prowess, Maryland is a traveler’s dream. The towns...
WUSA

Volunteers get high to help train officers in Maryland

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Call it 420 with the 5-0? "Smoking with the police," said Khiry Maxberry. Thursday night, he and a dozen or so other medical marijuana card holders volunteered to consume cannabis at the Montgomery County Police Department Training Center to help train officers how to spot what it looks like when someone is stoned.
Edy Zoo

21,000 lives claimed annually: Marylanders test your home for radon gas now

BALTIMORE, MD. - Radon is a naturally occurring, odorless, colorless, and tasteless gas produced by the breakdown of uranium in soil and rocks. The gas can seep into homes through cracks and gaps in foundations, walls, floors, pipes, and drains. Unfortunately, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States and is estimated to claim 21,000 American lives yearly.
Nottingham MD

Maryland officials react to beating death of Tyre Nichols

BALTIMORE, MD—Local leaders in Baltimore and around the state of Maryland are reacting to the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Tennessee. Bodycam footage released on Friday appears to show 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being beaten by multiple Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on January 7th. Fox News...
Wbaltv.com

DJS: Maryland juvenile justice reform law having positive impact

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's new juvenile justice reform law is having a positive impact on youth in trouble, according to state officials. On Thursday, representatives of the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services briefed state lawmakers on changes made to the Juvenile Justice Reform Act and elaborated on its impact on the system.
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Concerns rise over possible eviction crisis; Black Caucus eyes police restraint, cannabis equity; BPW sets goal of more minority contracts

ADVOCATES SOUND ALARM OVER PENDING EVICTION CRISIS: Gov. Wes Moore’s proposed $63.1 billion spending plan includes no money for rental assistance, as evictions rise across Maryland and hundreds of millions in federal pandemic rental aid is about to run out. Instead, Moore wants to accelerate the state’s timeline to boost the minimum wage to $15, and has earmarked money in his budget to provide legal help for those facing eviction. But without additional funding for rent assistance, Maryland could be facing an acute eviction crisis in the coming months. Sophie Kasakove and Callan Tansill-Suddath/The Baltimore Banner.
DC News Now

Shrinking school zones? Parents, students react to new bill

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — A bill introduced in the Maryland General Assembly could reduce the area around schools where drivers must slow down. The legislation would impact schools statewide and some parents and students disagree with the move. Maryland Senate Bill 0011 proposes a reduction in the size of the school zone where drivers […]
