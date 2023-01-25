Read full article on original website
wypr.org
Gov. Moore promises to support students' mental health in Maryland classrooms
Gov. Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller promised the public to prioritize the mental health of Maryland’s students to ensure their academic success at a press conference hosted by Behavioral Health System Baltimore on Friday. The conversation featured the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra along with national and local experts to discuss the youth mental health crisis.
Wbaltv.com
Major recruitment campaign for nurses helping to bridge staffing gap in Maryland
LifeBridge Health launched a major recruitment campaign for experienced nurses to help bridge a gap in staffing. A myriad of issues that include the COVID-19 pandemic, rising patient acuity and early retirement of nurses, among other reasons, contributed to a shortage of nurses. Sinai Hospital will eventually have 200 nurses...
wypr.org
Maryland’s Blueprint could be a big victory educators say – but some are wary of the fine print
For the past six years, Deborah Dennie has worked as the principal of a middle school in St. Mary's County, a rural community in southern Maryland. On any given day, Dennie oversees roughly 1,000 employees inside Leonardtown Middle School. While a fan of the opportunities a sweeping education reform program,...
WTOP
Wiedefeld’s track record not a roadblock to Maryland transportation secretary confirmation
Before he can take the wheel as Secretary of Transportation for Maryland, Paul Wiedefeld, former general manager for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, faces confirmation before a legislative panel. On Tuesday, Gov. Wes Moore announced he was appointing Wiedefeld to serve as the state’s transportation secretary in charge of...
wfmd.com
Bill To Establish Commission On Universal Health Care Introduced In Md. General Assembly
Frederick County Delegate Kris Fair is one of the sponsors. Frederick County Delegate Kris Fair (Photo from Md. General Assembly) Annapolis, Md (KM). Legislation introduced in the 2023 Maryland General Assembly would set up a Commission on Universal Health Care.. The panel would explore ways to establish a universal health care program in the state using a single-payer system, similar to what some other nations have.
Nottingham MD
Maryland Department of Health issues consumer advisory for enoki mushrooms due to Listeria risk
BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Health is warning consumers not to eat enoki mushrooms produced by Shandong Youhe Biotechnology Co Ltd. in Shandong Province, China, because of potential contamination with Listeria bacteria. Samples collected and tested by MDH in early January were positive for the Listeria bacteria. MDH is...
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Small Towns In Maryland You Must Visit
Ready to explore the best small towns in Maryland? This beautiful eastern state has so many incredible places to explore. Famous for its seafood, being a major historic trading port, being the birthplace of the national anthem, and for its baseball prowess, Maryland is a traveler’s dream. The towns...
WUSA
Volunteers get high to help train officers in Maryland
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Call it 420 with the 5-0? "Smoking with the police," said Khiry Maxberry. Thursday night, he and a dozen or so other medical marijuana card holders volunteered to consume cannabis at the Montgomery County Police Department Training Center to help train officers how to spot what it looks like when someone is stoned.
21,000 lives claimed annually: Marylanders test your home for radon gas now
BALTIMORE, MD. - Radon is a naturally occurring, odorless, colorless, and tasteless gas produced by the breakdown of uranium in soil and rocks. The gas can seep into homes through cracks and gaps in foundations, walls, floors, pipes, and drains. Unfortunately, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States and is estimated to claim 21,000 American lives yearly.
Health care workers are hoping for conditions to improve with new bills
The people who take care of the sick, elderly and disabled are asking for someone to help them for a change.
Maryland ranked 8th worst state to retire, finance expert urges early planning
Eventually, most of us want to say goodbye to the everyday grind and remain happy with our lives in retirement.
Nottingham MD
Maryland officials react to beating death of Tyre Nichols
BALTIMORE, MD—Local leaders in Baltimore and around the state of Maryland are reacting to the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Tennessee. Bodycam footage released on Friday appears to show 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being beaten by multiple Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on January 7th. Fox News...
Wbaltv.com
DJS: Maryland juvenile justice reform law having positive impact
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's new juvenile justice reform law is having a positive impact on youth in trouble, according to state officials. On Thursday, representatives of the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services briefed state lawmakers on changes made to the Juvenile Justice Reform Act and elaborated on its impact on the system.
State Roundup: Concerns rise over possible eviction crisis; Black Caucus eyes police restraint, cannabis equity; BPW sets goal of more minority contracts
ADVOCATES SOUND ALARM OVER PENDING EVICTION CRISIS: Gov. Wes Moore’s proposed $63.1 billion spending plan includes no money for rental assistance, as evictions rise across Maryland and hundreds of millions in federal pandemic rental aid is about to run out. Instead, Moore wants to accelerate the state’s timeline to boost the minimum wage to $15, and has earmarked money in his budget to provide legal help for those facing eviction. But without additional funding for rent assistance, Maryland could be facing an acute eviction crisis in the coming months. Sophie Kasakove and Callan Tansill-Suddath/The Baltimore Banner.
WJLA
Emergency Bill could lower Maryland sales, use tax rates as inflation continues to soar
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An emergency bill could lower Maryland's sales and use tax rates as inflation continues to soar across the country. According to House Bill 1405, the bill would decrease the rate from 6% to 5% for a full year if Maryland's comptroller confirms a certain inflation rate is at least 6%.
Wbaltv.com
Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland unveils ambitious agenda for Session 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland is pushing an ambitious agenda in Session 2023 that includes issues surrounding recreational cannabis, education, Black wealth, health and housing. The caucus wants to stop allowing police to search a person or their vehicle if the officer smells marijuana during...
Shrinking school zones? Parents, students react to new bill
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — A bill introduced in the Maryland General Assembly could reduce the area around schools where drivers must slow down. The legislation would impact schools statewide and some parents and students disagree with the move. Maryland Senate Bill 0011 proposes a reduction in the size of the school zone where drivers […]
Looking to get your taxes done? This nonprofit does them for free
There are now some sites in Baltimore where you can get your taxes done for free. The nonprofit CASH Campaign of Maryland started their annual free tax prep sessions this morning.
WTOP
Md. Gov. Moore is about to shake up the Public Service Commission. Here’s why it matters
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. With a single, swift personnel move this week, Gov. Wes Moore (D) may have done more to advance Maryland’s battle against climate change than volumes of legislation or months of advocacy ever could.
Ombudsman proposed to ensure independent oversight of Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services
There remains a lack of oversight at the Maryland Department of Public Services and Correctional Services when it comes for caring for the well-being... The post Ombudsman proposed to ensure independent oversight of Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services appeared first on Maryland Matters.
