MPD Under the Radar: Man unable to instigate lethal fight despite hand gestures and jumping side to side

MANCHESTER, NH — Manchester Police have arrested a city couple who are charged with allowing five children to live in a “filthy, unsafe home.”. The situation came to the attention of Manchester Police on January 7, 2023, around 11:30 a.m. At that time, a Department of Public Works employee reported that a young boy at 407 Lake Ave. was yelling out a window saying he could not get out.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO