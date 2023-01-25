ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

NBC 10 News Today: South Louisiana Storm Damage

By Latrisha Parker
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RC7rE_0kQicanN00

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, a few homes in the area were damaged, and roadway floods were also reported. Thousands of customers in Southwest Louisiana are without power.

Comments / 1

Related
Lake Charles American Press

Heavy rainfall, severe thunderstorms possible Sunday

Heavy rainfall and strong to severe thunderstorms are possible on Sunday as an area of low pressure moves into Southwest Louisiana. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said the excessive rainfall is expected much of the day Sunday across much of the region and lower southeast Texas. Rainfall...
LOUISIANA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

RAW: LA: STORM DAMAGE IN POINTE COUPEE PARISH

Multiple mobile homes were tossed on their side Tuesday evening as a band of severe weather rolled through Pointe Coupee Parish. ​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

New Louisiana Trend Involves Fashionable Bulletproof Vests

Well, it feels like a punchline, but this is real. People across Louisiana are now working bulletproof vests into their wardrobe. In fact, a Fox 8 reporter happened to get this picture of a pair of fans at a New Orleans Pelicans game at the Smoothie King Center earlier this week. Check out these NOLA oriented bulletproof vests, with Saints and Pelicans logos...
LOUISIANA STATE
Ted Rivers

Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Louisiana

Louisiana has a rich music culture, and it has produced a number of successful bands that may not be immediately associated with their home state. Royal Teeth, Better Than Ezra, and The American Tragedy are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may have flown under the radar as far as their Louisiana origins.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

The Top 10 Best Paying Companies To Work For In Louisiana

With the cost of living at an all-time high, just having employment isn't enough. Most people these days have to get a side hustle to make ends meet. However, if you are interested in making a career change or nearing graduation and entering the job market soon, there are some great employment opportunities here in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

69K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy