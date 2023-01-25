ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pretzlaff continues Big North to Big Ten pipeline with Minnesota

GAYLORD -- Brady Pretzlaff still has one more season of high school football to play for Gaylord but he won't have to worry too much about his plans afterwards. The Blue Devil junior announced last week on social media that he will be attending the University of Minnesota to play in the Big Ten starting in 2024.
Major coaching move in Minnesota high school football

VICTORIA, Minn. — Dan O'Brien, the very successful head coach at 5A powerhouse St. Thomas Academy, resigned Thursday and has accepted the job at Holy Family Catholic High School in Victoria. Two more famous coaches, Dave Nelson and Jeff Ferguson, are coming out of retirement to be assistant coaches...
Vikings Defender Heads to New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints navigated [what seemed to be] a transitional year in 2022, experiencing life without Drew Brees for a second year and no Sean Payton on the sidelines for the first time since 2005. Dennis Allen filled the franchise’s head coaching duties and fired up a semi-respectable 7-10...
Vikings Eyeing Pettine a Bit Too Late

Since the offseason has started for the Minnesota Vikings, the most substantial change made has been in relieving former defensive coordinator Ed Donatell of his duties. That was the right move, but looking internally at Mike Pettine at this juncture seems a bit misguided. During the season it was clear...
Vikings Search for a Defensive Coordinator Narrows

The Minnesota Vikings are guaranteed a new defensive coordinator in 2023, but that man will not be Ryan Nielsen, who was the New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator in 2022. Nielsen accepted the Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator job Friday, tweeted by NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport, “The Falcons have announced Saints co-DC...
Minnesota offers 2025 top-20 S Faheem Delane

Olney (Md.) Good Counsel four-star safety Faheem Delane received an offer from Minnesota Friday. He announced the news on Twitter. Delane is the No. 18 overall prospect and No. 3 safety in the 2025 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 1 player in Maryland.
