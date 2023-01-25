Read full article on original website
Investing in Cryptocurrency: What to Keep in Mind
Is 2023 the year you finally invest in crypto? There are some people who think they’ve missed the boat when it comes to getting involved with cryptocurrencies, but this is not the case. If you think that cryptocurrency is going to continue to grow, then 2023 is as good a time as any to get started buying your preferred currencies.
Optimism (OP) climbs 32% amid increase in usage of Ethereum Layer 2 networks, Metaverse Crypto Project Migrates to Polygon (MATIC) Network, and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) offers 100% bonus and investors pile in
Layer-two networks have caused a greater widespread adoption of blockchain technology. Over the past few weeks, layer two networks have seen a notable rise in activity, with Optimism (OP) climbing 31% in value and metaverse projects migrating to Polygon (MATIC). Still, these protocols lack interoperability. Fortunately, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is...
STEPN and SWEAT Surge as Move-to-Earn Returns, But This Project is About to Revolutionize the Sector
The cryptocurrency market price rise has accelerated the uptake of the previous play-to-earn and move-to-earn Web3 applications. With prices moving upward, rewards from these platforms are starting to increase, causing a flood of users back into these Web3 GameFi projects. With Bitcoin pushing past $23,000 this week, popular move-to-earn platforms...
Litecoin Whale Transactions Set New 2023 High, Bullish Signal?
On-chain data shows Litecoin whale transactions have jumped to new highs for 2023 recently. Here’s how this may impact the crypto’s price. Litecoin Transactions Valued Higher Than $1 Million Have Surged. According to data from the on-chain analytics firm Santiment, the last two spikes led to significant rises...
Fasttoken (FTN) Secures Multi-Million Dollar Investment to Advance Its Web 3 Ecosystem
Fastex raises $23.2 million in a token generation event (TGE) last week. Funds will be used in accelerating development and community growth. Fasttoken (FTN) is the utility token in Fastex’s expansive Web 3 ecosystem. Up-and-coming Web 3 ecosystem, Fastex, announces a successful capital raise of $23.2 million, following the...
Binance Coin (BNB) And Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Speculated To Make Huge Gains In 2023
Predicting the next big moonshot crypto project is a bit like trying to find a needle in a haystack. Many projects look like they have the potential to increase in price, only to crash and let down investors at the last minute. However, Binance Coin (BNB) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)...
Ethereum Hovers Above $1,600, What’s The Next Move?
The general crypto market has increased in market cap in 24 hours, up by 2.89%. Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest crypto project, is also trading in the green in the same time period. Despite being so early in 2023, ETH has recorded significant price gains in the crypto market. Ethereum is...
Does the Crypto Market Have The Strength To Break To The Upside? QCP Capital Weighs In
The conditions of the cryptocurrency market have changed drastically; according to an analysis by QCP Capital, the options market in its current state makes the crypto industry look like a major crisis, such as the shutdown of crypto exchange FTX after filing for bankruptcy, never happened. Trading desk QCP Capital...
2023’s Hottest NFT Collections Include Moonbirds, Azuki, and Ganja Guruz
Just like cryptocurrency, the advent of NFT took everyone by storm. With less expectation, NFT skyrocketed, and today everyone wants to invest. Much like the investment, every investor must be aware of successful NFTs in the marketplace. If you wish to invest in non-fungible token (NFT) assets, you should consider Moonbirds, Azuki, and Ganja Guruz.
7 Crypto Predictions for 2023
The crypto market is off to a great start this year, hinting at redemption from the drawn-out winter. Established and promising cryptocurrencies have been reclaiming their value with gusto over the last few weeks. Will they sustain the upward momentum?. That remains to be seen. Here are our top seven...
STEPN (GMT) gains 21% as GameFi, and NFT Industries Suddenly Bounce Back, Decentraland (MANA) named one of the top creditors of bankrupted Genesis Global, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Seems like the best buy in 2023
The dramas of 2022 have caused a rippling effect that continues to rock many existing crypto protocols. However, NFT and GameFi are back, and Stepn move-to-earn game (GMT) is growing in value. On the other hand, the Decentraland metaverse (MANA) has been named among the top creditors of failed crypto lending protocol Genesis.
U.S. Government Releases Roadmap To Mitigate Crypto Risk For Investors
The U.S. government is set to tighten regulations to mitigate the growing risks associated with the crypto industry. This development comes after increased scrutiny following the collapse of FTX and Terra Luna in 2022. In a press release on January 27, the White House put forward a comprehensive roadmap designed...
The Top Picks for a Bear Market: Hedera (HBAR), Toncoin (TON), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
In a bear market, finding investments that can provide solid returns can be a challenge. However, three cryptocurrencies that have shown promise in this environment are Hedera (HBAR), Toncoin (TON), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). The latter, in particular, stands out as it combines the traditional venture capital and crowdfunding industries with cutting-edge blockchain technology. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has already seen a 1400% increase in value, and some market experts predict it could see a growth of 6000% in the next few weeks.
BudBlockz (BLUNT) Emerges as a Haven as Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Stellar (XLM) Struggle to Grow
Investing in cryptos can be intimidating, especially given the state of the industry. Before investing money in any crypto project, successful investors know the importance of doing their homework with due diligence. This article examines the recent struggles of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Stellar (XLM), contrasting with BudBlockz’s (BLUNT) raging...
Solana (SOL) and LEO Token (LEO) Witness Steep Decline; Flasko (FLSK) Looking To Help Investors Recover Loss
When you intend to invest in the cryptocurrency market, you must choose tokens that have the highest potential to provide huge returns. Solana (SOL) and LEO Token (LEO) might be obvious choices for many investors with their records, but they might not be the best token for 2023. Both tokens...
Litecoin (LTC) and Polygon (MATIC) Have Been Renowned IN The Past But It’s Time For A New Crypto Project To Take The Top Ranks: Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a new cryptocurrency project that has recently gained attention from early adopters and investors due to its focus on security and interoperability. Unlike Litecoin (LTC) and Polygon (MATIC), which have been around for some time, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has the potential for a 1000x increase in its value due to the unique nature of its interoperability model.
MATIC Gains Over 20% As Polygon Network Records Biggest Whale Transaction Of 2023
With the crypto market on a tremendous bullish run, several assets, especially altcoins, have been recording massive price gains. MATIC, an ERC-20 token and native cryptocurrency of the Polygon network, has been one of the tokens in the mix of this action, gaining by 49.33% since the beginning of 2023.
Dogecoin Ascent Slows, But Why Are Analysts Still Bullish About The Memecoin?
Dogecoin, the original memecoin of the crypto industry, has not seen a monumental rise in price unlike other altcoins of late. According to CoinMarketCap, DOGE has only risen 5.56% in the past week with its biggest gains seen in the monthly time frame. At its current market cap of $11.3...
Cardano Adds 50,000 New Wallets As ADA Market Cap Surges
The Cardano ecosystem has the potential for further growth. The network has grown tremendously in various sectors, including decentralized finance (DeFi) and nonfungible tokens (NFTs). The blockchain has recorded massive adoption over the past months emerging as the third most active blockchain in development activity. According to data from Cardano...
Bitcoin Hash Rate Registers New Highs, A Selloff Imminent?
Based on CryptoQuant data, one observer notes that whenever the Bitcoin hash rate records new highs, as is the case in late January 2023, coin prices tend to retrace as the upside momentum fades. Extending this preview on current BTC rates, the analyst predicts that prices may rise above the...
