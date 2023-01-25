ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dryden, NY

WETM 18 News

What’s going on with the ‘Welcome to Elmira’ sign?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s going on two years since the sign that welcomes drivers into the City of Elmira was defaced, and there has been little work done to repair it. However, local officials say they are looking at options to not just repair the time-worn sign, but replace it altogether. After the Jan. […]
ELMIRA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

After bout of bad economic news, local leaders press forward

ITHACA, N.Y.—The economic news in Tompkins County hasn’t been very good lately. Among recent headlines have been the announced closings of retail establishments like Bed, Bath & Beyond, the Regal Cinema, the Lansing Market, even the Burger King at East Hill Plaza. Biggest and perhaps the most ominous of all is the layoff of what will likely be hundreds of workers at the BorgWarner facility in the Town of Lansing.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Racker to use funding to build nonprofit service hub in Tioga County

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Several organizations in Tioga County will benefit from over $8.5 million delivered by Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand for Southern Tier Infrastructure. Racker was awarded 750 thousand dollars in funding to build facility larger than 15,000 square feet in Owego. The “Neighborhood Depot” will...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County urges residents to share NYSEG issues with state

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County officials are encouraging residents to participate in a forum with the State Department of Public Service (DPS) about NYSEG. DPS says NYSEG clients have reported high, inaccurate, or delayed bills and poor customer service. They’re asking people to provide public comment on record about issues they’ve had. Two virtual forums will happen Tuesday, and two in-person forums in Binghamton happen February 8th. Anyone wishing to participate at the virtual forums must pre-register by 12:00 p.m. on January 30th. More detailed information can be found here.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Safety or concern? 50 Flock Safety cameras installed throughout Elmira

ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – Ahead of its biweekly meeting, the Elmira City Council gathered to discuss the agenda, which includes a controversial topic regarding the public’s safety. Although few residents attended, some questioned the Flock Safety cameras being installed in the city and the concern for residents’ privacy, including 1st District Councilman Nick Grasso. “Elmira […]
ELMIRA, NY
cnycentral.com

NYSEG forum will begin on Tuesday after multiple customer complaints

ITHACA, N.Y. — Many neighbors have struggled this winter with heating bills and now Tompkins County leaders are encouraging those who have struggled with billing mistakes to share their stories. The State Department of Public Service says customers are reporting problems with their billing. When customers reach out to...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Ava Wood tragedy shedding light on mental health resources available in Baldwinsville community

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday marks one week since the Baldwinsville community was rocked by the shooting death of 14-year-old Ava Wood. The senseless tragedy taking an emotional toll on so many people. It’s also shedding a light on mental health resources available in the Baldwinsville community. A church is now hoping to be part […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
whcuradio.com

Health officials in Ithaca share common animal behaviors this time of year

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – With recent reports of rabid animals in the area, Tompkins County Whole Health wants to inform residents of what to look for. They say raccoons, foxes, and skunks are active in the day this time of year, seeking mates or looking for food, and the behavior alone is not indicative of rabies. Signs of an infected animal include difficulty walking or moving, appearing severely aggressive or unusually tame, and attacking or biting at the air or inanimate objects. Officials say infected animals can shed the virus for several days before appearing sick.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

City and County Begin Encampment Cleanup

During a January 17 meeting of the Tompkins County Legislature, City of Ithaca Alderperson George McGonigal spoke about the topic of cleaning up encampment sites along the inlet near Cecil B. Malone Drive. According to McGonigal, while one area is being cleaned, there are many acres more that aren’t designated to be cleaned.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Central New York, seeks drivers

Hot dog! The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is back in Central New York. The Wienermobile was spotted outside The Retreat in Liverpool on Friday evening, ahead of several appearances in the Syracuse area this weekend. The famed hot dog-shaped vehicle will be at B’ville Big Chill in Baldwinsville on Saturday from 12-2 p.m., according to the Wienermobile website, and then at Walmart in East Syracuse (6438 Basil Rowe) on Sunday from 11-5 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Updated: Massive fire at Tire-Land USA destroys storage facility

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A storage facility at Tire-Land USA was completely destroyed by an early morning fire that could be seen from miles away. After hours battling the blaze, firefighters from throughout Tioga County, N.Y. and Bradford County PA. finally put it out. "The building stored tires, and tires...
NICHOLS, NY
