Concerns rise as county weighs teardown of historic house for parking
ITHACA, N.Y.—It sounds like something out of a 1960s urban renewal program: the teardown of a 150 year-old building in the heart of Ithaca for surface parking. Yet, it’s 2023 and Tompkins County is leaning toward making that decision for a historic property in Ithaca’s DeWitt Park neighborhood.
What’s going on with the ‘Welcome to Elmira’ sign?
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s going on two years since the sign that welcomes drivers into the City of Elmira was defaced, and there has been little work done to repair it. However, local officials say they are looking at options to not just repair the time-worn sign, but replace it altogether. After the Jan. […]
After bout of bad economic news, local leaders press forward
ITHACA, N.Y.—The economic news in Tompkins County hasn’t been very good lately. Among recent headlines have been the announced closings of retail establishments like Bed, Bath & Beyond, the Regal Cinema, the Lansing Market, even the Burger King at East Hill Plaza. Biggest and perhaps the most ominous of all is the layoff of what will likely be hundreds of workers at the BorgWarner facility in the Town of Lansing.
Tompkins County wants YOU to speak up about NYSEG bills at upcoming forums
This is a community announcement from Tomkpins Couty. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Tompkins County is sharing the following information from the New York State Department of Public Service regarding public forums on the topic...
whcuradio.com
Racker to use funding to build nonprofit service hub in Tioga County
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Several organizations in Tioga County will benefit from over $8.5 million delivered by Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand for Southern Tier Infrastructure. Racker was awarded 750 thousand dollars in funding to build facility larger than 15,000 square feet in Owego. The “Neighborhood Depot” will...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County urges residents to share NYSEG issues with state
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County officials are encouraging residents to participate in a forum with the State Department of Public Service (DPS) about NYSEG. DPS says NYSEG clients have reported high, inaccurate, or delayed bills and poor customer service. They’re asking people to provide public comment on record about issues they’ve had. Two virtual forums will happen Tuesday, and two in-person forums in Binghamton happen February 8th. Anyone wishing to participate at the virtual forums must pre-register by 12:00 p.m. on January 30th. More detailed information can be found here.
Safety or concern? 50 Flock Safety cameras installed throughout Elmira
ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – Ahead of its biweekly meeting, the Elmira City Council gathered to discuss the agenda, which includes a controversial topic regarding the public’s safety. Although few residents attended, some questioned the Flock Safety cameras being installed in the city and the concern for residents’ privacy, including 1st District Councilman Nick Grasso. “Elmira […]
cnycentral.com
NYSEG forum will begin on Tuesday after multiple customer complaints
ITHACA, N.Y. — Many neighbors have struggled this winter with heating bills and now Tompkins County leaders are encouraging those who have struggled with billing mistakes to share their stories. The State Department of Public Service says customers are reporting problems with their billing. When customers reach out to...
Ithaca’s government overhaul discussions continue as search for first city manager nears
ITHACA, N.Y.—While it has flown a bit under the radar, the City of Ithaca is 12 short months from a major shift in its government structure. As time goes by, how that structure will look after the dusts of change settle is becoming clearer bit by bit. After the...
House of the Week: Owners say their Manlius home is in a friendly and ‘special community’
MANLIUS, N.Y. – It was work which brought Kate and Ryan Michaels to the Syracuse area in late 2017 and was also responsible for them relocating to California last weekend. The couple have just begun their stay in “The Golden State,” and they hope that it is just as rewarding as their time in Central New York.
Ava Wood tragedy shedding light on mental health resources available in Baldwinsville community
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday marks one week since the Baldwinsville community was rocked by the shooting death of 14-year-old Ava Wood. The senseless tragedy taking an emotional toll on so many people. It’s also shedding a light on mental health resources available in the Baldwinsville community. A church is now hoping to be part […]
whcuradio.com
Health officials in Ithaca share common animal behaviors this time of year
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – With recent reports of rabid animals in the area, Tompkins County Whole Health wants to inform residents of what to look for. They say raccoons, foxes, and skunks are active in the day this time of year, seeking mates or looking for food, and the behavior alone is not indicative of rabies. Signs of an infected animal include difficulty walking or moving, appearing severely aggressive or unusually tame, and attacking or biting at the air or inanimate objects. Officials say infected animals can shed the virus for several days before appearing sick.
Groundswell Center Incubator Farm Program now accepting applications
Would you like to learn to farm? Or Do you know someone that is looking forward to it?. Start-up costs and land access are among beginning farmers’ biggest obstacles. Through Groundswell Center Incubator Farm Program, we provide new. farmers with land, farm facilities, technical training, and one-on-one guidance. The...
ithaca.com
City and County Begin Encampment Cleanup
During a January 17 meeting of the Tompkins County Legislature, City of Ithaca Alderperson George McGonigal spoke about the topic of cleaning up encampment sites along the inlet near Cecil B. Malone Drive. According to McGonigal, while one area is being cleaned, there are many acres more that aren’t designated to be cleaned.
Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Central New York, seeks drivers
Hot dog! The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is back in Central New York. The Wienermobile was spotted outside The Retreat in Liverpool on Friday evening, ahead of several appearances in the Syracuse area this weekend. The famed hot dog-shaped vehicle will be at B’ville Big Chill in Baldwinsville on Saturday from 12-2 p.m., according to the Wienermobile website, and then at Walmart in East Syracuse (6438 Basil Rowe) on Sunday from 11-5 p.m.
newyorkupstate.com
Syracuse’s biggest nursing home operator wins Central NY’s first legal weed license
Loretto, the operator of Central New York’s largest nursing home and other senior health care services, has been awarded the region’s first license to sell recreational marijuana. But the non-profit agency’s plans are still in the early stages. In statements, Loretto said the license was technically awarded to...
Three Of America’s Best Fish Fries Are In New York
Fish Fry season is almost upon us and the good news is that some of the best fish fires in the country are in our own backyard. In 2022, the website Mash.com put out a list of the best fish fires in the United States and three of the restaurants are here in the Empire state.
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins County
(ITHACA, NY) U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced Wednesday $8.5 million in funding for infrastructure and community development projects across the Southern Tier. Ithaca and Tompkins County are among the communities to receive funding for projects.
NewsChannel 36
Updated: Massive fire at Tire-Land USA destroys storage facility
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A storage facility at Tire-Land USA was completely destroyed by an early morning fire that could be seen from miles away. After hours battling the blaze, firefighters from throughout Tioga County, N.Y. and Bradford County PA. finally put it out. "The building stored tires, and tires...
wskg.org
Parents, activists pack Binghamton school board meeting, speak out against police in schools
Dozens of outraged community members packed Tuesday’s Binghamton school board meeting. Parents said they don’t feel safe sending their children to school with police officers in the building. Even before the meeting started, it was clear that both the district and activists came prepared for a long night.
The Ithaca Voice
Ithaca, NY
