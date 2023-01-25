Read full article on original website
Photo of Putin in High-Heel Shoes Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theory
Vladimir Putin, who is believed to be about 5 feet 7 inches, was photographed with students of Lomonosov Moscow State University on Students' Day on Wednesday.
Vladimir Putin's Navy Frigate 'Sailed Towards The US In Show Of Strength' Before Simulating 'Hypersonic Missile Launch' In Atlantic Ocean
Vladimir Putin’s newly launched navy frigate was spotted sailing towards the United States in an alleged “show of strength” this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The warship, named the Admiral Gorshkov, was launched into the White Sea earlier this month and was initially scheduled to sail through the Atlantic and Indian Oceans before traveling through the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea.But according to Daily Mail, Putin’s Admiral Gorshkov was captured on radar on Tuesday making an unexpected diversion west towards the United States before moving south towards Bermuda.Also concerning are the reports indicating the Russian warship executed a “hypersonic missile launch”...
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
MyStateline.com
Spanish ministry: ‘Bomb workshop’ found in retiree’s home
MADRID (AP) — Police in Spain discovered a bomb-making workshop in the home of a 74-year-old man charged with terrorism for sending six letters containing explosives to high-profile diplomatic and government targets, the Spanish Interior Ministry said Friday. Spain’s National Court said earlier it had charged the retiree with...
How a virtual chatroom is making a difference in the war in Ukraine
The U.S. has sent equipment like howitzers, missiles, tanks and helicopters to Ukraine. Here’s how the U.S. is helping Ukrainian soldiers fix broken weapons.
Why the world needs more big families like ours amid the population crisis
January is plenty depressing already — all those plunging temperatures and joyless resolutions — so we hesitate to burden you with more gloom. But we have a bit of urgent news to share: Our species is dying. Think we’re being overly dramatic? Take a peek at Latin America, where birth rates have already fallen below replacement levels. Or glance at India, which will achieve that status in 2024, or at China, which is expected to be at half its current population within 45 years. It’s the same bad news everywhere you turn: 115 countries, representing about half the world’s humans, have...
MyStateline.com
EXPLAINER: Why the US flipped on sending tanks to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — For months, U.S. officials balked at sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, insisting they were too complicated and too hard to maintain and repair. On Wednesday, that abruptly changed. Ukraine’s desperate pleas for tanks were answered with a sweeping, trans-Atlantic yes. The dramatic reversal was...
MyStateline.com
Palestinians say Israeli troops kill 9 in West Bank raid
JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces killed at least nine Palestinians, including a 60-year-old woman, and wounded several others during a raid in a flashpoint area of the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian officials said, in one of the deadliest days in years in the territory.
