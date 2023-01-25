January is plenty depressing already — all those plunging temperatures and joyless resolutions — so we hesitate to burden you with more gloom. But we have a bit of urgent news to share: Our species is dying. Think we’re being overly dramatic? Take a peek at Latin America, where birth rates have already fallen below replacement levels. Or glance at India, which will achieve that status in 2024, or at China, which is expected to be at half its current population within 45 years. It’s the same bad news everywhere you turn: 115 countries, representing about half the world’s humans, have...

14 MINUTES AGO