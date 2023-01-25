The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting their fifth NFC Championship game in the last 22 years and this Sunday they will face off with the San Francisco 49ers at 3pm. The Eagles fans will be fired up for a clash of the two best rosters in the NFC. The 49ers bring their number one ranked scoring defense into Philadelphia as they try to stop the Eagles high powered offense, which was third best points per game in the NFL this season. This game will be won in the trenches with each team featuring the best offensive and defensive lines in the league and we know whoever wins the turnover battle will be your Conference Champion.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO