Colorado Funeral Home Director Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Illegally Selling Body Parts

Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting 560 corpses and selling their remains for research purposes without family consent. Her mother Shirley Koch, 69, was also jailed for 15 years A Colorado funeral home director convicted of stealing and selling hundreds of body parts has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting corpses and selling the remains for research purposes without family consent out of the Sunset Mesa Funeral...
MONTROSE, CO
CBS LA

Falsely accused man who spent 30 years behind bars is released from prison

Humberto "Beto" Duran was freed on parole today after spending 30 years of his life in a San Diego state prison for a crime he did not commit. The Loyola Project for the Innocent took on Duran's case in 2017 and uncovered compelling evidence to support his claims of innocence. The Project for the Innocent is a student program at LMU Loyola Law School that pursues actual claims of innocence on behalf of those wrongfully convicted of crimes. Students work under professor and legal supervision.Duran was arrested in 1993 for an East Los Angeles murder and attempted murder. LPI's Investigation...
SAN DIEGO, CA
msn.com

Prison where 3 guards had flings with inmates is 'UK's cushiest jail'

Slide 1 of 16: A 'modern' prison where three female guards had flings with inmates allows prisoners to have phones in their rooms, send emails, and even have their own laptops. Shamed prison staff Jennifer Gavan, 27, Ayshea Gunn, 27, and Emily Watson, 26, have all been jailed within the last three years for sparking relationships with prisoners at £250 ($300) million super prison HMP Berwyn in Wrexham, North Wales, which houses Category C adult male offenders.
CBS News

Texas man in jail after allegedly decapitating his newlywed wife

A 21-year-old Texas man remained jailed Friday after authorities accused him of killing and decapitating his wife. Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz. Dicus is being held on a $500,000 bond. Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said authorities found Diaz's body Wednesday...
MAGNOLIA, TX
AL.com

Alabama chiropractor charged with poisoning his wife released from jail

Judge Charles Elliott needed no gavel to get the rapt attention of the shackled man standing before him and the dozens of others in the courtroom Wednesday as he reluctantly allowed the release from jail of a chiropractor indicted for poisoning his wife but warned him that “so much as a speeding ticket” would land him back in jail.
DECATUR, AL
CBS LA

3 armed robbery suspects arrested following brief pursuit in Paramount

Three suspects that had allegedly been robbing people on the street over recent days were taken into custody on Wednesday following a brief pursuit in Paramount. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies began to pursue a vehicle with the three suspects at around 2:30 p.m.After the suspects bailed from their vehicle on foot, near Downey Avenue and Contreras Street, deputies were able to successfully locate all three near the refinery in Paramount. No injuries were reported. More to come. 
PARAMOUNT, CA

