Criminal psychiatrist dissects Brian Walshe's smile while walking out of jail in handcuffs
Brian Walshe was charged with impeding an investigation, murder and improper disposal of a body in connection with his wife Ana Walshe's presumed death.
Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Footage Is ‘Disgusting’ And ‘Damaging’ To Cops, Memphis Councilman Says
A Memphis councilman who said he's been told about the bodycam video showing Tyre Nichols' violent arrest said the footage is "disgusting." The post Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Footage Is ‘Disgusting’ And ‘Damaging’ To Cops, Memphis Councilman Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Prison Expert Explains What Bryan Kohberger's Life Will Be Like Behind Bars
"Life as he knows it is over," said Larry Levine, who predicted that Kohberger is now "replaying everything in his head" about the murders.
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.
Houston's Ehrhardt Elementary School found a black teen's body hanging from a tree. Harris County Sheriff's Office located the body in Ehrhardt Elementary School's parking lot.
Colorado Funeral Home Director Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Illegally Selling Body Parts
Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting 560 corpses and selling their remains for research purposes without family consent. Her mother Shirley Koch, 69, was also jailed for 15 years A Colorado funeral home director convicted of stealing and selling hundreds of body parts has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting corpses and selling the remains for research purposes without family consent out of the Sunset Mesa Funeral...
Chilling Idaho student murders update as new bodycam footage of victim talking to cops weeks before killings is released
CHILLING new bodycam footage has shown police officers speaking to one of the victims of the Idaho murders just weeks before the killings. The video shows Moscow police speaking with Xana Kernodle, 20, after officers responded to a noise complaint at the home on King Street at around 1:00am over Labor Day weekend.
A police chief was arrested and charged with dealing meth and cocaine
Shawn Denning, the top officer in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, used the app Wickr to run drug deals because he thought it was safe, prosecutors said.
Intoxicated 81-year-old woman kicks officer ‘full force’ in groin, Florida cops say
The woman faces multiple charges, police say.
Falsely accused man who spent 30 years behind bars is released from prison
Humberto "Beto" Duran was freed on parole today after spending 30 years of his life in a San Diego state prison for a crime he did not commit. The Loyola Project for the Innocent took on Duran's case in 2017 and uncovered compelling evidence to support his claims of innocence. The Project for the Innocent is a student program at LMU Loyola Law School that pursues actual claims of innocence on behalf of those wrongfully convicted of crimes. Students work under professor and legal supervision.Duran was arrested in 1993 for an East Los Angeles murder and attempted murder. LPI's Investigation...
A Black Teacher Died After Being Tased 4 Times. Ex-Cops Say It Didn’t Need to Happen.
When an LAPD cop tased Keenan Anderson, the cousin of a Black Lives Matter co-founder and a high school English teacher, four times as other officers restrained him, they had other options and could have used less force, several experts told VICE News. “I’ve handled hundreds of these cases in...
Prison where 3 guards had flings with inmates is 'UK's cushiest jail'
Slide 1 of 16: A 'modern' prison where three female guards had flings with inmates allows prisoners to have phones in their rooms, send emails, and even have their own laptops. Shamed prison staff Jennifer Gavan, 27, Ayshea Gunn, 27, and Emily Watson, 26, have all been jailed within the last three years for sparking relationships with prisoners at £250 ($300) million super prison HMP Berwyn in Wrexham, North Wales, which houses Category C adult male offenders.
Disturbing details emerge after 5 found dead in ‘murder-suicide’ including 3 minors as chilling screams alerted cops
FIVE people, including three minors, have been killed in a murder-suicide, police say. Police rushed to a home in High Point, North Carolina after two people screamed for help. When they arrived at around 7.05am on Saturday, a man and a woman told them they needed assistance. Cops then forced...
Texas man in jail after allegedly decapitating his newlywed wife
A 21-year-old Texas man remained jailed Friday after authorities accused him of killing and decapitating his wife. Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz. Dicus is being held on a $500,000 bond. Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said authorities found Diaz's body Wednesday...
A Gang Leader Killed 10 Prison Guards and a Whole Mexican City's on Lockdown
CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—The Mexican border city of Ciudad Juárez has been under siege for several days after a local gang leader killed ten guards in a violent prison escape that also freed another 24 inmates. Seven inmates reportedly also died in the incident. An armed group driving...
Idaho murders: Daughter of BTK killer 'wouldn't be surprised' if suspect contacted her father
Kerri Rawson, the daughter of infamous BTK serial killer Dennis Rader, shares concern about Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's potential ties to her father.
Texas Couple Wrongfully Arrested For Murder, Spent Christmas In Jail
“Upon further investigation, it was determined they did not commit the crime."
Alabama chiropractor charged with poisoning his wife released from jail
Judge Charles Elliott needed no gavel to get the rapt attention of the shackled man standing before him and the dozens of others in the courtroom Wednesday as he reluctantly allowed the release from jail of a chiropractor indicted for poisoning his wife but warned him that “so much as a speeding ticket” would land him back in jail.
3 armed robbery suspects arrested following brief pursuit in Paramount
Three suspects that had allegedly been robbing people on the street over recent days were taken into custody on Wednesday following a brief pursuit in Paramount. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies began to pursue a vehicle with the three suspects at around 2:30 p.m.After the suspects bailed from their vehicle on foot, near Downey Avenue and Contreras Street, deputies were able to successfully locate all three near the refinery in Paramount. No injuries were reported. More to come.
‘Gruesome crime’: Texas man accused of killing and decapitating his wife
A 21-year-old Texas man remained jailed Friday after authorities accused him of killing and decapitating his wife. Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz. Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said authorities found Diaz’s body Wednesday afternoon at a home the couple shared in a rural area near Magnolia, […]
