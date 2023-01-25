Read full article on original website
Road rage may have lead to the death of a Tacoma teenager
Tacoma — Tacoma Police need help identifying the people responsible for the murder of a 16-year-old boy. On Jan. 15 at 5:15 p.m., a person reported that a car had crashed in the 4300 block of North Pearl Street. Officers arrived and determined that the driver had been shot and killed, according to Tacoma police.
MyNorthwest.com
Vigil in place at intersection where 23-year-old was hit and killed by SPD officer
A vigil has been set up at the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street for 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula, the woman hit and killed by a Seattle Police Department patrol vehicle on Monday. Friday evening, dozens of cyclists dedicated their ride to Kandula. They started at Westlake Center and...
Tacoma man sentenced to 4 years in prison for 2018 racially-motivated assault
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Tacoma man was sentenced Friday after he pleaded guilty in federal court last year to a hate crime and making false statements in connection with a December 2018 racially-motivated assault. Jason DeSimas, 45, was one of four men from across the Pacific Northwest who punched...
Peaceful protests in Seattle after release of Tyre Nichols arrest video
With the Memphis Police Department releasing bodycam footage of the arrest of of Tyre Nichols on Friday afternoon, peaceful protests took place around Seattle in the evening. The Seattle Police Department said on Friday that it was “planning, preparing, and staffing to provide public safety throughout the city should police resources be needed.”
Seattle police find stolen car after owner tracks location with AirTags
A man was held at gunpoint, at a gas station, near Judkins Park on Wednesday, according to the Seattle Police Department. Around 2:30 a.m. a 27-year-old man was helping his friend get gas, near the Yesler Terrace neighborhood, when he was approached by four men. Two of the men pointed...
Family Breaks Silence After Woman Is Killed By Seattle Police Car
Seattle Police has also addressed the lack of information surrounding the fatal collision.
Tip from community member leads to arrest of Tacoma arson suspect
Olympia police have arrested an arson suspect who allegedly started a car fire while stealing gas in Tacoma after a tip from a community member helped police identify the man. According to police, on Jan. 11, the suspect arrived in Tacoma on South 61st Street in a stolen red Ford F-150 and tried to steal gas from another car. He was smoking a cigarette while funneling the gas.
Man arrested after assaulting woman and threatening officer in Georgetown
Georgetown — Police arrested a man after he punched and kicked a woman and pulled a knife on an officer in Georgetown, according to the Seattle Police Department. Around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, 911 received a report that a man was assaulting a woman on South Michigan Street. An officer driving through the area was flagged down by witnesses who pointed out the attacker.
q13fox.com
Docs: Puyallup standoff suspect shot at police with shotgun loaded with birdshot rounds
PUYALLUP, Wash. - The man accused of violating a domestic violence no-contact order and forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend's apartment, leading to an hours-long standoff, has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the incident. 37-year-old Muelu Salanoa was arrested on Jan. 24 at an apartment complex in Puyallup....
MyNorthwest.com
Mother of man killed by police ‘urging people to protest peacefully’
Tyre Nichols died after a traffic stop in Memphis turned violent in early January, and the body camera footage of the police allegedly beating Nichols has now been released. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was hospitalized after the incident Jan. 7 and died from his injuries three days later. The...
Woman Was On Crosswalk When Seattle Police Car Struck, Killed Her
Jaahnavi Kandula was remembered as 'a stellar student and a delightful and effervescent human being.'
q13fox.com
Dispatch call reveals more details of woman hit, killed by patrol car as SPD remains tight-lipped
SEATTLE - FOX 13 has obtained the audio of the dispatch call leading up to the moment a Northeastern University student was hit and killed by a Seattle police patrol vehicle. 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula was hit by a Seattle police car at the intersection of Dexter Ave. N and Thomas St. in the South Lake Union neighborhood. Seattle Police said the officer driving the patrol vehicle was responding to a priority one call when the incident happened.
q13fox.com
Mother and daughter arrested for carjacking in Renton parking lot
RENTON, Wash. - A mother and daughter were arrested for carjacking, attempted kidnapping and attempted assault in a Renton parking lot on Tuesday. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), at around 9:00 p.m. Monday night, police were dispatched to the parking lot near the Fred Meyer’s on Renton Center Way SW for reports of a carjacking.
Police searching for suspect in Auburn shooting
AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday. Shortly before 11:15 p.m., police were called to Eighth Street Northeast near Auburn Way North, not far from the Fred Meyer store. When officers arrived, they found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. Medics...
q13fox.com
Vigil will be held for woman hit and killed by SPD officer
23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula was hit by a Seattle police car at the intersection of Dexter Ave. N and Thomas St. in the South Lake Union neighborhood. Seattle Police said the officer driving the patrol vehicle was responding to a priority one call when the incident happened.
Do you recognize this Tacoma burglary suspect?
TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are hoping someone might recognize a burglary suspect who was caught on camera inside a Tacoma home. On Jan. 11, a man entered a home in the 4700 block of Waller Road East. Surveillance video shows him rummaging through the home for a few minutes.
Suspect in Auburn attempted kidnapping of barista pleads not guilty
AUBURN, Wash. — The suspect charged in the attempted kidnapping of an Auburn barista pleaded not guilty on Thursday. Matthew William Darnell is being held on $500,000 bail for the alleged crime on Jan. 16. On Jan. 16 just after 5 a.m. a barista working alone at an Auburn...
q13fox.com
Man arrested after firing handgun near Seattle Police parking lot
SEATTLE - A man was arrested early Wednesday morning for reportedly firing a handgun near the parking lot of Seattle Police’s North Precinct. According to authorities, officers heard gunshots near their front door, then moments later began receiving several calls reporting those same gunshots. Officers walked out around 12:30...
q13fox.com
Puyallup standoff suspect appears in court
2 Puyallup Police officers were shot during the hours-long standoff. Court documents say the suspect shot at them with shotgun loaded with birdshot rounds.
Family anxious for answers as homicide investigation into 16-year-old girl's death continues
SEATTLE — The family of a 16-year-old girl is still anxious for answers nearly four months after she was found dead along State Route 509 in Seattle. The investigation into Keyaleas Brewer’s death began 111 days ago. Since then, there have been no arrests and lots of questions.
