KIRO 7 Seattle

Road rage may have lead to the death of a Tacoma teenager

Tacoma — Tacoma Police need help identifying the people responsible for the murder of a 16-year-old boy. On Jan. 15 at 5:15 p.m., a person reported that a car had crashed in the 4300 block of North Pearl Street. Officers arrived and determined that the driver had been shot and killed, according to Tacoma police.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tip from community member leads to arrest of Tacoma arson suspect

Olympia police have arrested an arson suspect who allegedly started a car fire while stealing gas in Tacoma after a tip from a community member helped police identify the man. According to police, on Jan. 11, the suspect arrived in Tacoma on South 61st Street in a stolen red Ford F-150 and tried to steal gas from another car. He was smoking a cigarette while funneling the gas.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man arrested after assaulting woman and threatening officer in Georgetown

Georgetown — Police arrested a man after he punched and kicked a woman and pulled a knife on an officer in Georgetown, according to the Seattle Police Department. Around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, 911 received a report that a man was assaulting a woman on South Michigan Street. An officer driving through the area was flagged down by witnesses who pointed out the attacker.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Mother of man killed by police ‘urging people to protest peacefully’

Tyre Nichols died after a traffic stop in Memphis turned violent in early January, and the body camera footage of the police allegedly beating Nichols has now been released. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was hospitalized after the incident Jan. 7 and died from his injuries three days later. The...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Dispatch call reveals more details of woman hit, killed by patrol car as SPD remains tight-lipped

SEATTLE - FOX 13 has obtained the audio of the dispatch call leading up to the moment a Northeastern University student was hit and killed by a Seattle police patrol vehicle. 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula was hit by a Seattle police car at the intersection of Dexter Ave. N and Thomas St. in the South Lake Union neighborhood. Seattle Police said the officer driving the patrol vehicle was responding to a priority one call when the incident happened.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Mother and daughter arrested for carjacking in Renton parking lot

RENTON, Wash. - A mother and daughter were arrested for carjacking, attempted kidnapping and attempted assault in a Renton parking lot on Tuesday. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), at around 9:00 p.m. Monday night, police were dispatched to the parking lot near the Fred Meyer’s on Renton Center Way SW for reports of a carjacking.
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police searching for suspect in Auburn shooting

AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday. Shortly before 11:15 p.m., police were called to Eighth Street Northeast near Auburn Way North, not far from the Fred Meyer store. When officers arrived, they found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. Medics...
AUBURN, WA
q13fox.com

Vigil will be held for woman hit and killed by SPD officer

23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula was hit by a Seattle police car at the intersection of Dexter Ave. N and Thomas St. in the South Lake Union neighborhood. Seattle Police said the officer driving the patrol vehicle was responding to a priority one call when the incident happened.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Do you recognize this Tacoma burglary suspect?

TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are hoping someone might recognize a burglary suspect who was caught on camera inside a Tacoma home. On Jan. 11, a man entered a home in the 4700 block of Waller Road East. Surveillance video shows him rummaging through the home for a few minutes.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Man arrested after firing handgun near Seattle Police parking lot

SEATTLE - A man was arrested early Wednesday morning for reportedly firing a handgun near the parking lot of Seattle Police’s North Precinct. According to authorities, officers heard gunshots near their front door, then moments later began receiving several calls reporting those same gunshots. Officers walked out around 12:30...
SEATTLE, WA

