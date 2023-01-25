Novel strategy for engineering root nodule symbiosis into important crops for more sustainable agri-food systems

Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
How T-shaped clusters drive lanthanide separation during liquid-liquid extraction
Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory have zoomed in on molecules designed to recover critical materials via liquid-liquid extraction, or LLE—a method used by industry to separate chemically similar elements. The team had previously designed a novel ligand, or collector molecule, to grab select lanthanides from rare-earth mineral solutions.
Phys.org
Novel technique developed to produce hydrogen peroxide without emitting carbon dioxide
A study published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces describes a novel method of producing hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) without emitting carbon dioxide (CO2), one of the main greenhouse gases and one of the world's most widely produced chemicals. Hydrogen peroxide is used to bleach fabric, pulp and paper, and to...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Phys.org
Research reveals protein plaques associated with Alzheimer's are stickier than thought
Scientists from Rice University are using fluorescence lifetime to shed new light on a peptide associated with Alzheimer's disease, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates will affect nearly 14 million people in the U.S. by 2060. Through a new approach using time-resolved spectroscopy and computational chemistry, Angel...
Phys.org
Why this promising biofuel crop takes a summer break
Michigan State University researchers have solved a puzzle that could help switchgrass realize its full potential as a low-cost, sustainable biofuel crop and curb our dependence on fossil fuels. Among switchgrass's attractive features are that it's perennial, low maintenance and native to many states in the eastern U.S., including Michigan....
Phys.org
Particle accelerator experiment creates an exotic, highly unstable particle and measures its mass
The standard model of particle physics tells us that most particles we observe are made up of combinations of just six types of fundamental entities called quarks. However, there are still many mysteries, one of which is an exotic, but very short-lived, Lambda resonance known as Λ(1405). For a long time, it was thought to be a particular excited state of three quarks—up, down, and strange—and understanding its internal structure may help us learn more about the extremely dense matter that exists in neutron stars.
Phys.org
Low emission energy systems can create water conflict without smart design
A new study published today in Nature Sustainability has found that using hydropower dams to generate low emission energy can cause problems for other economic sectors such as food production unless smart designs are employed. Access to sustainable electricity is required to deliver the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, but more...
Phys.org
Pioneering approach advances study of CTCF protein in transcription biology
CTCF is a critical protein known to play various roles in key biological processes such as transcription. Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital have used a next-generation protein degradation technology to study CTCF. Their work revealed the superiority of the approach in addition to providing functional insights into how CTCF regulates transcription. The study, published today in Genome Biology, paves the way for more clear, nuanced studies of CTCF.
Phys.org
A model that predicts wrinkle patterns on the surface of toroidal structures as they expand or contract
A team of researchers from Fudan University and Université de Lorraine has built a model that can predict the wrinkle patterns that will develop on toroidal structures if they expand or contract. In their paper published in the journal Physical Review Letters, the group describes using one type of mathematical model to develop another model that describes how growing or contracting impacts the surfaces of toroidal structures.
Phys.org
UV lamps used for disinfection may impair indoor air quality
Using ultraviolet germicidal radiation (UVGI) to disinfect indoor spaces is a demonstrably effective way of deactivating various pathogens (including the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus). It deactivates bacteria and viruses by exposing them to high-energy UV radiation through the use of UV lamps. As the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need to disinfect...
Phys.org
Alien plant species are spreading rapidly in mountainous areas, says new monitoring study
Many mountain ranges contain semi-natural habitats experiencing little human interference. They are home to many animal and plant species, some of them endemic and highly specialized. Mountains have also been largely spared by invasions of alien plant species or neophytes. A new study shows that the pressure of neophytes on...
Phys.org
Development of machine vision system capable of locating king flowers on apple trees
A machine vision system capable of locating and identifying apple king flowers within clusters of blossoms on trees in orchards was devised by Penn State researchers—a critical early step in the development of a robotic pollination system—in a first-of-its-kind study. Apple blossoms grow in groups of four to...
Phys.org
New model effectively predicts consumers' retail shopping mobility during a pandemic
COVID-19 forced people to contend with travel bans, stay-at-home orders and closure of nonessential businesses. A new study in the Journal of Business Research reveals how this significant event affected consumer mobility and shopping habits. And the results are hardly what one might predict. "First off, consumers respond differently to...
Phys.org
Rethinking meat substitutes
Is excitement over meat alternatives overheated? Investors have poured billions of dollars into the sector to kickstart technologies that produce protein with ingredients such as peas, soybeans, mushrooms, and lab-grown animal cells, but they are unlikely to offset livestock agriculture's climate and land use impacts anytime soon, according to Stanford environmental scientist David Lobell. In the meantime, policymakers would do well to focus on ways to dramatically reduce emissions of animal-based systems.
Phys.org
Study suggests UK underestimates its methane emissions from oil and gas production; other countries probably do as well
By Glen Chua and Keely Swan, Center for Policy Research on Energy and the Environment, Princeton University. Methane is the second most important greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide, contributing about 1 degree Fahrenheit of present-day global warming relative to pre-industrial times. One major source of methane to the atmosphere is the extraction and transport of oil and gas. Countries are obligated to report their greenhouse gas emissions to international bodies such as the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, but recent studies suggest that the current methods for calculating methane emissions rely on outdated and incomplete information and may not accurately represent actual emissions.
Australian period underwear makers deny using ‘forever chemicals’ after Thinx settles suit in US
Australian manufacturers of period underwear have denied using “forever chemicals” in their products following a class-action lawsuit in the US, while experts say more research is needed into the compounds and their potential health impacts. Thinx, a US manufacturer of menstrual hygiene products, announced last week that it...
Phys.org
Team uses quantum sensors to reveal how Weyl photocurrents flow
Quantum sensors can be used to reveal a surprising new mechanism for converting light into electricity in Weyl semimetals, Boston College (BC) Assistant Professor of Physics Brian Zhou and colleagues report in the journal Nature Physics. A number of modern technologies, such as cameras, fiber optic networks, and solar cells...
Phys.org
New study suggests that when forecasting trends, reading a bar chart versus a line graph biases our judgement
A new study suggests that the format in which graphs are presented may be biasing people into being too optimistic or pessimistic about the trends the graphs display. Academics from City, University of London and University College London found that when people made predictions about how a trend would develop over time, they made lower judgements when the trend was presented as a 'bar chart' type graph than when exactly the same data was presented as a line graph or a graph consisting of a set of data points only.
Phys.org
Ultrafast control of spins in a microscope
Researchers at EPFL have developed a new technique that can visualize and control the rotation of a handful of spins arranged in a vortex-like texture at the fastest speed ever achieved. The breakthrough can advance "spintronics," a technology that includes new types of computer memory, logic gates, and high-precision sensors.
Phys.org
Mandatory business closures drove the economic decline during COVID-19 pandemic: Study
Involuntary business closures have been the leading cause of a massive decline in U.S. GDP during the COVID-19 pandemic, although personal voluntary behaviors to avoid infection also play a role, according to a new study by USC faculty. The multidisciplinary study, which was published in Economic Modelling, estimates that the...
Comments / 0