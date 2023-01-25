Read full article on original website
Related
Anti-abortion lawmakers in Kansas propose a complete ban
WICHITA, Kan. — Republican lawmakers in Kansas have introduced legislation that would outlaw abortion beginning at fertilization — without exceptions for rape, incest or to save the life or health of the mother. The near-total ban is the most extreme anti-abortion legislation introduced in Kansas so far this...
New bill aims to begin fix of Kansas juvenile justice system
TOPEKA — Lawmakers have begun evaluating legislation in an effort to fix years of built-up problems within the juvenile justice system. First up: A bill that could expand access to behavioral health treatment through crisis intervention centers. During a House Corrections and Juvenile Justice Committee meeting Monday, a week...
Kansas struggles to deal with issue of runaway foster children
TOPEKA — Two Kansas foster runaways died in 2022. The body of one turned up in an empty lot in Kansas City, Kansas. The second stole a car and crashed into a semi near Parsons. The deaths of those children prompted criticism of the Kansas Department for Children and...
Biking Across Kansas to make an overnight stop in Stafford
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, last summer was the first full, week-long Biking Across Kansas (BAK) tour since 2019. The bicycling adventure has released its route for 2023, which will include an overnight stop in Stafford. Biking Across Kansas Executive Director Stefanie Weaver said when the organization is considering a...
New lawsuits target state restrictions on abortion pills
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supporters of abortion rights filed separate lawsuits Wednesday challenging two states' abortion pill restrictions, the opening salvo in what’s expected to a be a protracted legal battle over access to the medications. The lawsuits argue that limits on the drugs in North Carolina and West...
Biologists find 'river monster' on the Kansas River
TOPEKA —Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks invasive species biologists have been sampling on the Kansas River to remove invasive species, including Bighead and Silver Carp this winter. While out on the river this week, they encountered a "Kansas River monster," according to the KDWP social media account. The...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0