ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Anti-abortion lawmakers in Kansas propose a complete ban

WICHITA, Kan. — Republican lawmakers in Kansas have introduced legislation that would outlaw abortion beginning at fertilization — without exceptions for rape, incest or to save the life or health of the mother. The near-total ban is the most extreme anti-abortion legislation introduced in Kansas so far this...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

New bill aims to begin fix of Kansas juvenile justice system

TOPEKA — Lawmakers have begun evaluating legislation in an effort to fix years of built-up problems within the juvenile justice system. First up: A bill that could expand access to behavioral health treatment through crisis intervention centers. During a House Corrections and Juvenile Justice Committee meeting Monday, a week...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Biologists find 'river monster' on the Kansas River

TOPEKA —Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks invasive species biologists have been sampling on the Kansas River to remove invasive species, including Bighead and Silver Carp this winter. While out on the river this week, they encountered a "Kansas River monster," according to the KDWP social media account. The...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy