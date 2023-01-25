ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (1/26)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/26) At 8:03 a.m. an animal complaint was reported at 2304 Franklin Street. At 8:47 a.m. a theft was reported at NW 80 Road & NW 50 Avenue. Trespassing / Criminal. At 9:34 a.m. a trespassing report was made at 173 NW 30...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Recently released Kansas inmate accused of two robberies

RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a 28-year-old Kansas man with a history of crime on new charges. Just before 9p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the Jimmy Johns at 900 East 30th Suite B in Hutchinson, according to a media release. Employees reported that a man who attempted...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Jimmy Johns robbed Tuesday night in Hutch, suspect arrested

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man was arrested after Jimmy Johns at 900 East 30th Suite B was robbed Tuesday night. Officers were called to the restaurant at 8:53 p.m. Employees reported that a male suspect who attempted to conceal his identity, entered the store and demanded currency out of the register.
HUTCHINSON, KS
kfdi.com

Man arrested for mom’s death near McPherson

An 18-year-old man has been arrested for the death of his mother at a home near McPherson. Canton police were called to a home Monday afternoon, where they found 52-year-old Briana Lance dead in the back yard. The KBI, McPherson County Sheriff’s Office and the McPherson Police Department joined the investigation. They were able to locate the suspect, who has been arrested for second-degree murder. Formal charges are pending.
MCPHERSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Man set rural Barton Co. house on fire, left and did not report blaze

BARTON COUNTY —Authorities reported a man intentionally set a vacant, rural home on fire and left it unattended in rural Barton County Tuesday. Just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Barton County Fire District 2, Hoisington, received a call to a reported structure fire near the intersection of NE 140 Road and NE 30 Avenue, according to a social media report from the fire district.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (1/25)

Action from the January 25, 2023, Barton County Commission agenda meeting:. RESOLUTION 2023-05: A Resolution of the Board of Barton County Commissioners Authorizing Participation in the Rural Opportunity Zone Student Loan Repayment Program Calendar Year 2023: -Matt Patzner, Director of Operations, provided details. The Rural Opportunity Zone (ROZ) Student Loan Repayment Program provides up to a $15,000 benefit as a workforce recruitment tool for eligible persons establishing domicile in Barton County. The Kansas Department of Commerce requires counties to pass a resolution obligating them to participate in this ROZ program for at least five years. The Resolution was adopted.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Rosewood conducting blanket drive through March 31

Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. Rosewood Miracle Workers AKTION Club is conducting a blanket drive as a way to help children in need. Now through March 31, Rosewood Miracle Workers members are accepting new blankets, quilts, and homemade blankets. They are also accepting monetary donations, which will be used to purchase additional blankets.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Newest featured neighborhood picks name

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Residents in the seventh and newest featured neighborhood in southeast Hutchinson voted on their neighborhood name during a Jan. 24 meeting. Residents selected the name, “The Founders Neighborhood,” recognizing the neighborhood’s history and area where several early civic leaders lived in Hutchinson. The...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

KRUG: Thanks for the memories

As I clean out my office in preparation for the next Cottonwood Team member, I have found some treasures. Lists of program participants remind me of the many wonderful people in our communities that I have enjoyed meeting. While no two days as an Extension Educator are exactly alike, I hope that you know how important building relationships within the Cottonwood District has been to me. Today I’m going to share a couple of memories from my career that tested my quick thinking and positive attitude.
GREAT BEND, KS
adastraradio.com

Field survey at U.S. 56/McKinley St. in Great Bend will Begin

GREAT BEND, Kan. – A field survey for proposed traffic signal, pedestrian ramp and crosswalk improvements on U.S. 56 in Great Bend is expected to start around Wednesday, Jan. 25. The improvements would be at U.S. 56 and McKinley Street. The field survey, to gather information needed for the...
GREAT BEND, KS
