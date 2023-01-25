Read full article on original website
Related
Cop Shop (1/26)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/26) At 8:03 a.m. an animal complaint was reported at 2304 Franklin Street. At 8:47 a.m. a theft was reported at NW 80 Road & NW 50 Avenue. Trespassing / Criminal. At 9:34 a.m. a trespassing report was made at 173 NW 30...
Recently released Kansas inmate accused of two robberies
RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a 28-year-old Kansas man with a history of crime on new charges. Just before 9p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the Jimmy Johns at 900 East 30th Suite B in Hutchinson, according to a media release. Employees reported that a man who attempted...
McPherson County man charged in killing of his mother
A Canton, Kansas, man was in court Friday where he was charged in connection to the killing of his mother.
Barton Co. Sheriff's Office upgrades communication with electric sign
Disseminating information can be a useful tool for law enforcement. That's now a little easier for the Barton County Sheriff's Office, thanks to a new electronic sign at the station. Undersheriff Steve Billinger is pleased with the update, even if the sign is not quite brand new. "It's going to...
Barton Co. sheriff shares details how detectives cracked cold case
Good, old-fashioned detective work. That's how Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir described the recent arrest on a 42-year-old murder in the county. Bellendir shared some more details of the investigation of the crime during an appearance on the "County Edition" show on KVGB 1590 AM/95.5 FM. "In 1981 and 82,...
Jimmy Johns robbed Tuesday night in Hutch, suspect arrested
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man was arrested after Jimmy Johns at 900 East 30th Suite B was robbed Tuesday night. Officers were called to the restaurant at 8:53 p.m. Employees reported that a male suspect who attempted to conceal his identity, entered the store and demanded currency out of the register.
McPherson County woman killed, family member arrested
Law enforcement officers are calling her death a homicide, and they have made an arrest in the case.
kfdi.com
Man arrested for mom’s death near McPherson
An 18-year-old man has been arrested for the death of his mother at a home near McPherson. Canton police were called to a home Monday afternoon, where they found 52-year-old Briana Lance dead in the back yard. The KBI, McPherson County Sheriff’s Office and the McPherson Police Department joined the investigation. They were able to locate the suspect, who has been arrested for second-degree murder. Formal charges are pending.
City of Great Bend vehicle involved in Friday accident
A City of Great Bend vehicle was involved in an accident near the intersection of 19th Street and Main Street on Friday, Jan. 27 just after 9 a.m. One person was transported to The University of Kansas Health System - Great Bend Campus with unknown injuries. With a City of...
Barton County Commission renews with local, state associations
A new Barton County Commission and a relatively New Year. The governing body continues to conduct regular housekeeping duties. Wednesday morning, that meant renewing contracts with three state and local county associations at a total cost of $12,128. The county will pay $553 for its renewal into the National Association...
Man set rural Barton Co. house on fire, left and did not report blaze
BARTON COUNTY —Authorities reported a man intentionally set a vacant, rural home on fire and left it unattended in rural Barton County Tuesday. Just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Barton County Fire District 2, Hoisington, received a call to a reported structure fire near the intersection of NE 140 Road and NE 30 Avenue, according to a social media report from the fire district.
Man leaves after lighting house on fire in Kansas
A man left a house unattended after lighting it fire in southcentral Kansas on Tuesday afternoon.
Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (1/25)
Action from the January 25, 2023, Barton County Commission agenda meeting:. RESOLUTION 2023-05: A Resolution of the Board of Barton County Commissioners Authorizing Participation in the Rural Opportunity Zone Student Loan Repayment Program Calendar Year 2023: -Matt Patzner, Director of Operations, provided details. The Rural Opportunity Zone (ROZ) Student Loan Repayment Program provides up to a $15,000 benefit as a workforce recruitment tool for eligible persons establishing domicile in Barton County. The Kansas Department of Commerce requires counties to pass a resolution obligating them to participate in this ROZ program for at least five years. The Resolution was adopted.
Rosewood conducting blanket drive through March 31
Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. Rosewood Miracle Workers AKTION Club is conducting a blanket drive as a way to help children in need. Now through March 31, Rosewood Miracle Workers members are accepting new blankets, quilts, and homemade blankets. They are also accepting monetary donations, which will be used to purchase additional blankets.
Hutchinson inmate dies in custody
An inmate at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility (HCF) died Wednesday. Juan Caballeros-Yescas, 30, was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning.
Newest featured neighborhood picks name
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Residents in the seventh and newest featured neighborhood in southeast Hutchinson voted on their neighborhood name during a Jan. 24 meeting. Residents selected the name, “The Founders Neighborhood,” recognizing the neighborhood’s history and area where several early civic leaders lived in Hutchinson. The...
KRUG: Thanks for the memories
As I clean out my office in preparation for the next Cottonwood Team member, I have found some treasures. Lists of program participants remind me of the many wonderful people in our communities that I have enjoyed meeting. While no two days as an Extension Educator are exactly alike, I hope that you know how important building relationships within the Cottonwood District has been to me. Today I’m going to share a couple of memories from my career that tested my quick thinking and positive attitude.
Two men, dog rescued after boat overturns on Kansas lake
RENO COUNTY — Two people and a dog were rescued from Cheney Lake Saturday morning after their boat turned over. According to Reno County Emergency Management, just after 6 a.m., Reno County Fire District 9 was dispatched to a boat that capsized on Cheney Lake while the occupants were hunting.
adastraradio.com
Field survey at U.S. 56/McKinley St. in Great Bend will Begin
GREAT BEND, Kan. – A field survey for proposed traffic signal, pedestrian ramp and crosswalk improvements on U.S. 56 in Great Bend is expected to start around Wednesday, Jan. 25. The improvements would be at U.S. 56 and McKinley Street. The field survey, to gather information needed for the...
Hoisington residents need to be looking for pool forms
If you are a Hoisington resident and you plan on using the public pool this summer, be on the lookout for the pool form that needs to be filled out and returned to city administration. Hoisington utility customers pay $3 per month throughout the year that gives them access to...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0