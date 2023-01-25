ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Stevenson: the 10 funniest things I have ever seen (on the internet)

By Ben Stevenson
Ben Stevenson eating spaghetti Photograph: Simon Whittaker

Look at us both, here on the internet. What a ghastly place. Are we having fun? Of course not. We’re just trying to make the best of a bad situation. Here are a few gems to kill some time before you go back to the other apps. Maybe once you’ve watched all of these there will be another notification for you to see. Wouldn’t that be great!

1. Buttery flaky crust

Acting must be tough – why else would actors get paid so much? So many lines to remember and deliver on cue when the bright lights are on and the camera is rolling. Sometimes that pressure is just too much.

2. A remote control car hitting a kid in the head

The simple joy of watching a child learn that life isn’t kind. I could (and do) watch this on loop.

3. Seinfeld 9/11 script

In 2016 a writer sat down and answered the question: “What if we looked at America’s greatest tragedy through the eyes of the four most self-absorbed people in New York?” Whether you’re a fan of the show or just an awful person, this script is worth a read.

4. Paul Rudd’s love for Mac and Me

A prank as timeless as Rudd himself. Every time Conan O’Brien invites Rudd on to his show to plug a movie, Rudd is asked to introduce a clip from it. Instead of a promo clip, Rudd always plays a clip from a 1988 movie called Mac and Me. He even managed to trick Conan into watching it on his podcast last year.

5. Welcome to the Internet – Bo Burnham

Bo Burnham occupied two out of my top five songs on Spotify last year, which caused a friend to reach out and check on my mental health. This clip is from his Netflix special Inside, which is a masterpiece. Yes, I’m using the internet to show you an internet clip of a song about how bad the internet is.

6. Childish Deano

This show was produced by Dean Thomas and Dave Ferrier, two very talented people who scored a funding grant from the ABC last year. The short episodes are inspired by Deano’s upbringing. They’re so fun, pure and human. I can’t wait for season two.

7. Dance Paul Rudd, Dance

Two Paul Rudd mentions in the one list? You bet.

This Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! sketch is just so stupid. Think about what it takes to write a sketch and film it – there was a lighting person on this and someone catered the set. It’s just so silly it shouldn’t exist but I’m glad it does. Imagine trying to pitch this idea to Paul Rudd?

8. Mr Show’s Pre-Taped Call In Show

David Cross and Bob Odenkirk are such a great creative team. This sketch has a simple premise but goes off the rails so quickly.

9. Billy on the Street

Billy Eichner has such an amazing chaotic energy. This entire show is fantastic, but this clip with Chris Evans is a standout.

10. Mid Flight Brawl podcast

Two of Australia’s best comedians talking about people kicking off on planes.

I’d be willing to bet Nick Cody and Luke Heggie are responsible for more than a few “just two mates catching up” podcasts being created. They make it look effortless. Also, if they get enough Patreon subscribers, Heggie has promised to fly to Bali with a plane full of listeners.

  • Ben Stevenson is touring his award-winning show Ratbag in Perth (2-4 February), Adelaide (22-25 February) and Melbourne (29 March-9 April). Tickets on sale now

